Coronavirus Update: As restrictions lift in much of the province, Ontario introduces “social circles” of up to 10 people

In Canada, 97,895 cases have been reported. In the last week 3,562 new cases were announced, 28 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been 58,489 recoveries and 8,048 deaths. Health officials have administered 2,168,020 tests.

Worldwide, 7,514,481 cases have been confirmed, with 421,458 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Open this photo in gallery In Cobourg, Ontario, barber Peter Bosciglio cuts a client's hair as much the province – but not Toronto, Niagara, or Hamilton – enters Phase 2 of reopening today, June 12. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

20.4 per cent

The UK economy contracted 20.4 per cent in April from March – or, the size it was in 2002.

“This is catastrophic, literally on a scale never seen before in history,” one fiscal expert said.

Much of Britain’s retail sector will reopen next week, but experts warn the road to economic recovery will be long.

The country’s central bank is expected to introduce new measures next week, and the finance minister is considering additional stimulus measures.

Coronavirus in Canada

People in Ontario can create “social circles” with up to 10 people, the government said today. Bubbling is an option for people in some Atlantic provinces, but not region-wide. Some new businesses were able to reopen today in most of the province.

can create “social circles” with up to 10 people, the government said today. Bubbling is an option for people in some Atlantic provinces, but not region-wide. Some new businesses were able to reopen today in most of the province. Local health authorities told a farm in Quebec where 23 workers, including 18 temporary foreign workers, to use a more “stable” workforce and limit the contact between workers.

where 23 workers, including 18 temporary foreign workers, to use a more “stable” workforce and limit the contact between workers. This fall in New Brunswick, kindergarten to Grade 8 students will attend school full-time, while high school students will have a mix on online and in-person classes. Some classes will be smaller, and other measures – like staggered lunch and arrival times – will be taken.

In Ottawa, the federal government announced air travellers entering Canada will have their temperature checked starting in late June.

The system will expand to the four largest airports by July, and 11 additional airports, mostly serving domestic travel, by September.

Travellers with confirmed fevers will not be allowed to fly, and their flights will be rebooked 14 days later. “Rebooking would not be more expensive but just be a rebooking to a different date,” the government said.

Other costs, not associated with rebooking fees, would be absorbed by the passenger.

Also today: A pre-eminent infectious disease expert in Canada says he thinks a vaccine is months away.

Coronavirus around the world

In the United States , the Fed said the economic downtown caused by the pandemic will result in “persistent fragilities” for households and businesses. This week, the central bank forecasted the economy would shrink 6.5 per cent.

, the Fed said the economic downtown caused by the pandemic will result in “persistent fragilities” for households and businesses. This week, the central bank forecasted the economy would shrink 6.5 per cent. Vladimir Putin attended a ceremony for a national holiday, the first time the president of Russia has be in public since lockdown measures were imposed almost two months ago.

And: Health officials worldwide expressed concerns that some countries are lifting restrictions too swiftly. “We must be ready to roll back relaxation of measures if needed,” the EU’s health commissioner said.

Coronavirus and business

First quarter sales at Roots fell by almost half, even though its online business tripled.

First quarter sales fell to $29.9-million, compared to $54.4-million the previous year.

Of the 116 stores temporarily closed in mid-March, 74 are now reopened, and the company is now considering how to “optimize” those locations.

In response to the disruptions caused by the pandemic, Roots cut costs by laying off workers, and reducing salaries of corporate staff, and applying for the federal wage subsidy program.

Globe opinion

Gary Mason: “[As] Ontario and Alberta get ready to move to Phase 2 of their reopening plans; Alberta is moving forward a full week ahead of schedule. Given what we are witnessing around the globe, it seems to be a roll of the dice.”

“[As] Ontario and Alberta get ready to move to Phase 2 of their reopening plans; Alberta is moving forward a full week ahead of schedule. Given what we are witnessing around the globe, it seems to be a roll of the dice.” Alastair Campbell: “Today, at the age of 63, I feel ashamed and embarrassed as the world looks on at the national catastrophe that Boris Johnson has made of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Question and answer

Question: How long can an asymptomatic carrier spread the virus?

Answer: An asymptomatic carrier is someone who is infected with coronavirus but has no obvious symptoms. It’s not clear how long they are infectious, but likely 2-14 days, which is the incubation period for the virus. Remember though is that the sicker someone is, the more likely they are to spread the illness to others. An asymptomatic carrier can infect others, but there is far less virus in their body to shed. So, most important, is to avoid those who are sick and for sick people to stay home and out of the public.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

