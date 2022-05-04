Skip to main content
Rebecca Zamon and Samantha Edwards
Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

  1. B.C. says pandemic surgery backlog has been almost cleared. But many are still waiting
  2. Alberta allows physicians, other health-care workers to prescribe Paxlovid for COVID
  3. During lockdown in Shanghai, residents turn to NFTs to combat censorship

In the past seven days, there were 429 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 7 per cent over the same period. At least 6,482 people are being treated in hospitals and 417 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 13th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and chartsTracking vaccine doses

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

Globe opinion

Globe Editorial Board: Enjoy this spring’s COVID break, brought to you by vaccines

Kasari Govender: B.C.’s new anti-racism legislation allows us to turn intersectional data into systemic change

More reading

  • Business activity in the euro zone was up last month thanks to a further loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, a survey showed on Wednesday. “The euro zone economy has shown surprising resilience in the face of the Ukraine-Russia war, thanks to a renewed burst of service sector activity as virus containment measures were relaxed further during April,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

