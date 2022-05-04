Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

In the past seven days, there were 429 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 7 per cent over the same period. At least 6,482 people are being treated in hospitals and 417 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 13th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

In a dispute with Alberta’s government that centres around remote work and where employees can live, but delves into the area of postsecondary institutions’ independence, Athabasca University is in a fight for its future.

The House of Commons ethics committee says the government must tell Canadians if it’s tracking their movements. The committee started looking into the issue after public outcry over the federal health agency’s use of data from cell towers to track “population mobility patterns” during lockdowns.

Moderna reported $6-billion in first-quarter revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine, and said it expects vaccine sales to be higher in the second half of the year than in the first. The CEO said he hoped people, especially those at high-risk of disease, would get a booster dose in the fall.

In an attempt to thwart China’s censors and to preserve memories of Shanghai’s month-long COVID-19 lockdown, residents are turning videos, photos and artwork capturing their ordeal into NFTs to ensure they can be shared and avoid deletion.

Business activity in the euro zone was up last month thanks to a further loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, a survey showed on Wednesday. “The euro zone economy has shown surprising resilience in the face of the Ukraine-Russia war, thanks to a renewed burst of service sector activity as virus containment measures were relaxed further during April,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

