In the past seven days, there were 410 deaths announced, up eight per cent over the same period. At least 6,475 people are being treated in hospitals. Canada’s inoculation rate is 13th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

A couple on opposite sides of a gate in a neighborhood under lockdown in Shanghai on April 25.THE NEW YORK TIMES/The New York Times News Service

Ontario saw another day of increases for hospitalizations and ICU patients, while also reporting 22 new deaths from the virus.

saw another day of increases for hospitalizations and ICU patients, while also reporting 22 new deaths from the virus. Quebec was also reporting more patients in the hospital, as well as ICU, with 9,514 health-care workers off the job due to infection.

In Shanghai , more than 20,000 bankers, traders and other workers have been sleeping in office towers in an attempt to keep China’s giant financial hub running during the lockdown. Now, a lobbying group is urging authorities to let them go home. Meanwhile in Beijing , 20 million of the city’s 22 million residents will be tested for COVID-19 three times this week.

, more than 20,000 bankers, traders and other workers have been sleeping in office towers in an attempt to keep China’s giant financial hub running during the lockdown. Now, a lobbying group is urging authorities to let them go home. Meanwhile in , 20 million of the city’s 22 million residents will be tested for COVID-19 three times this week. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the coronavirus is under better control in the United States . but the pandemic isn’t over – and the challenge is how to keep improving the situation. Fauci’s comments came after he told the Washington Post that the country was finally “out of the full-blown explosive pandemic phase.”

. but the pandemic isn’t over – and the challenge is how to keep improving the situation. Fauci’s comments came after he told the Washington Post that the country was finally “out of the full-blown explosive pandemic phase.” In a document from the European Commission outlining the strategy for the postemergency phase of the pandemic, Brussels urged governments to continue pushing for the immunization of the unvaccinated, especially children, before the start of next school season in the autumn.

Companies in North America and Europe plan to give more employees an equity stake in their businesses to help retain talent amid a pandemic-induced “Great Resignation,” a survey showed on Wednesday.

“By granting condition-linked shares to more employees as part of an LTI, companies are … supporting potential wealth creation for the longer term and helping to stop some workers living from paycheque to paycheque,” said Danyle Anderson, chief executive at GEO, the not-for-profit organization behind the survey.

Many companies also said they were paying close attention to where staff carried out their work and could use the information to change worker pay.

Also today: Rob Carrick asks, are you prepared for the pandemic wealth boom to blow up in our faces?

