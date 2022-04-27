Skip to main content
Rebecca Zamon and Caora McKenna

Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. In Beijing, tens of millions of residents are submitting to multiple COVID-19 tests in the hopes that the city can prevent a lockdown like Shanghai.
  2. The pandemic has settled down to a point where it appears we can live a mostly normal existence again, writes Rob Carrick. But in the financial world, we are heading for a period of disruption like we haven’t seen since the 1980s and 90s.
  3. Both Ontario and Quebec continue to see increased hospitalizations and ICU patients for COVID-19.

In the past seven days, there were 410 deaths announced, up eight per cent over the same period. At least 6,475 people are being treated in hospitals. Canada’s inoculation rate is 13th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and chartsTracking vaccine dosesLockdown rules and reopening

Photo of the day

A couple on opposite sides of a gate in a neighborhood under lockdown in Shanghai on April 25.THE NEW YORK TIMES/The New York Times News Service

Coronavirus in Canada

Coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus and business

Companies in North America and Europe plan to give more employees an equity stake in their businesses to help retain talent amid a pandemic-induced “Great Resignation,” a survey showed on Wednesday.

  • “By granting condition-linked shares to more employees as part of an LTI, companies are … supporting potential wealth creation for the longer term and helping to stop some workers living from paycheque to paycheque,” said Danyle Anderson, chief executive at GEO, the not-for-profit organization behind the survey.
  • Many companies also said they were paying close attention to where staff carried out their work and could use the information to change worker pay.

Also today: Rob Carrick asks, are you prepared for the pandemic wealth boom to blow up in our faces?

Information centre

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

What are we missing? E-mail us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct