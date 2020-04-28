Coronavirus Update: Between 3,227 and 3,883 Canadians could die of COVID-19 by May 5, new data shows

Good evening – here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Federal health officials revised the fatality rate to 5.5 per cent; modelling now forecasts between 3,227 and 3,883 COVID-19 deaths by May 5. Progressive reopening of retailers, factories and construction sites in Quebec will come at a cost of illness and death, health officials warn. Taiwan shipping medical equipment to Canada in latest string of “mask diplomacy” donations to foreign jurisdictions.

Open this photo in gallery Inmates at a prison in Lima, Peru hold a sign that reads "We want COVID-19 tests, we have the right to live." They say authorities are not doing enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus inside the prison. Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press

3,883

Between 3,227 and 3,883 Canadians could die of COVID-19 by May 5, new modelling data released by the federal government shows.

The initial model used a fatality rate of 2.2 per cent, underestimating the number of deaths caused by outbreaks in long-term care homes across the country.

The government revised the fatality rate to 5.5 per cent, but health officials warn that rate could still fluctuate, adding that until the pandemic is over, it will not be possible to know the true fatality rate.

The data also shows the increase in new coronavirus cases in Canada appears to be slowing.

Coronavirus in Canada

49,815 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 16 days ago. There have also been 19,051 recoveries and 2,852 deaths. Health officials have administered 781,734 tests.

The Globe and Mail spoke with more than two dozen people – ministers, staffers, bureaucrats, plus top business and union leaders – to piece together some of the discussions that made possible the federal government’s economic bailout.

As of this week, the federal relief package totals $145-billion in direct support to workers and families, $85-billion in tax deferrals for individuals and businesses, and $586-billion in credit, liquidity and capital relief.

The inside story of how the massive bailout plans came together.

Also today: Across the country, overwhelmed parents are dropping distance education.

Schoolwork and assignments vary across the country, as does capacity for working parents to manage children’s schoolwork load.

“At the end of the day, he’s not the only kid that’s probably behind when school starts up again. Somehow I assume they’re going to have a figure out a way to catch these kids up,” one parent said.

Coronavirus around the world

3,083,531 cases confirmed around the world; with 916,318 recoveries and 213,825 deaths reported.

Factories in China are operational once again as the government tries to restart the country’s damaged economy, but consumers are weary to get back to their pre-pandemic spending habits.

are operational once again as the government tries to restart the country’s damaged economy, but consumers are weary to get back to their pre-pandemic spending habits. Data shows Britain could end up with one of the worst coronavirus death tolls in Europe, as nationwide fatalities reportedly topped 24,000 nine days ago.

could end up with one of the worst coronavirus death tolls in Europe, as nationwide fatalities reportedly topped 24,000 nine days ago. Cases in the U.S. passed one million, while about a dozen states were moving to restart their economies despite a lack of large-scale virus testing.

passed one million, while about a dozen states were moving to restart their economies despite a lack of large-scale virus testing. Taiwan will donate half a million masks to Canada – the latest in a string of gifts from Taipei to other jurisdictions – as the island practices what’s being called “mask diplomacy.”

Watch: The WHO appealed for more flight capacity to step up shipments of diagnostic tests and protective equipment to areas where coronavirus is spreading.

Coronavirus and business

The Canadian economy is likely in its deepest recession on record and will only recover modestly over the coming year as it takes a direct hit from the coronavirus pandemic and a collapse in oil prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

A record 1.01 million jobs were lost in March and oil prices hit record low last week

In the poll of 25 economists, Canada’s economy was predicted to have contracted at an annualized rate of 9.8 per cent last quarter and to shrink 37.5 per cent this quarter.

If the latest forecasts are realized, it would mark the deepest recession in at least 60 years.

Asked about the shape of Canada’s economic recovery, more than 55 per cent of nine respondents said it would be a U-shaped recovery and one-third said it would be tick-shaped. Only one chose V-shaped. That was in line with Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz’s recent statement that the economy would take “a couple of years” to make up lost ground once the pandemic is over.

Question and answer

Question: Are workplaces better accommodating employees caring for parents or children?

Answer: Some parents of young children take turns, or tackle their work once the kids have gone to bed. Meanwhile, parents of teenagers tend to get up before dawn, and “work like crazy.”

While millions are not working as a result of business shutdowns during the crisis, many of those who have continued to work have shifted to working from home. Approximately 4.7 million Canadians who do not usually work from home did so during the week of March 22 to 28, according to Statistics Canada.

Flexible or reduced work hours have been the most common accommodations employers are offering, according to a recent report from the Conference Board of Canada.

Organizations recognize the pressures employees are under as they struggle to balance work and family demands through the COVID-19 crisis and are factoring this into their recovery plans, The Conference Board said in its report. A recent survey of 185 organizations found that 78 per cent of employers are considering how they can better accommodate employees with family responsibilities even after the crisis has passed.

An act of kindness

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

Daffodils bring joy during a stressful time

Someone in my neighbourhood has been posting inspirational messages on trees, with some accompanied by pots of daffodils tied to them. I suspect this person lives in my building and want to acknowledge this special gesture and thank her for being such a kind soul. She brings joy during a very stressful time.

–Karen Battersby, Vancouver, B.C.

Have you witnessed or performed acts of kindness in your neighbourhood? Share your stories, photos and videos and they might be included in The Globe and Mail.

More Globe reporting and opinion

A list of pandemic good guys: Rob Carrick is in search of companies that are helping people

The inside story of how the floodgates of federal funding have swung open in response to the pandemic

How a team of restaurant inspectors and a checklist helped a small Ontario town keep coronavirus out of care homes.

Lawrence Martin: “Instead of bringing Americans together, the pandemic has become another flashpoint in the country’s culture war. Its president has applied the only strategies he knows when confronted with a threat: attack, divide and belittle.”

“Instead of bringing Americans together, the pandemic has become another flashpoint in the country’s culture war. Its president has applied the only strategies he knows when confronted with a threat: attack, divide and belittle.” Campbell Clark: “Certainly part of Ontario’s approach is right: the “how” is the most important thing, whether the reopening comes May 11th or Marchember 86th. Unfortunately, after reading Ontario’s framework, you won’t know which is more likely.”

Information centre

