“The pandemic is over,” U.S. President Joe Biden said during an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes. The comment was made last Wednesday, at a time when nearly 400 people a day continue to die from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Ontario is currently mulling a long COVID strategy for people whose symptoms persist for long after they are infected, says the province’s chief medical officer of health, noting that standardized treatment and funding decisions could be made soon A government vehicle transporting people under COVID-19 quarantine crashed early Sunday morning in southwestern China – killing 27 people and injuring the 20 others on board

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

China’s government issued draft rules today aimed at making it easier for some foreigners to enter China for visits to tourism sites along the Chinese border. The country had shut its borders to foreign tourists since the outbreak of the new coronavirus in 2020.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Monday that the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s war against Ukraine and climate change are putting intense pressure on the world’s poorest. Only one in three people in fragile places have received COVID vaccines, compared with three of four in the relatively wealthy 38 OECD countries.

Globe opinion

Angela Rasmussen And Michael Worobey: COVID-19 almost certainly did not come from a lab leak. Here’s how we know

Doug Saunders: How the pandemic may have made government agencies better at their jobs

Adam Bisby: Hallelujah! My spouse is returning to the office

