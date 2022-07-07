Good evening. Starting next week, the coronavirus newsletter will publish Mondays and Fridays.

Top headlines:

This fall’s booster campaign might get a boost from so-called bivalent vaccines. Here’s what’s known so far The Canadian government did not anticipate the massive surge in passport applications that resulted when COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted, the minister in charge says

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

The Canadian government did not fully anticipate the overwhelming surge in passport applications that came with the lifting of coronavirus travel restrictions, says the minister of families, children and social development, Karina Gould. The surge has forced some Canadians to camp overnight outside of government offices in an attempt to obtain their passports.

Air travel has surged faster than expected after slumping during the pandemic, prompting Air Canada to temporarily ban animals in the baggage hold due to “longer than usual” delays at airports.

Globe opinion

Campbell Clark: A summer of last-minute passports from a government that was too slow in spring

More reading

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

