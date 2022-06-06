Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

In the past seven days, there were 244 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 13 per cent over the same period. At least 3,284 people are being treated in hospitals and 242 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Dr. Kashif Pirzada, an emergency physician at Toronto ’s Humber River Hospital, said reliance on at-home rapid testing for COVID-19 is a major hurdle in data collection. That lack of data tracking Canadians who have had COVID-19 could hinder efforts to understand potential post-infection conditions, such as diabetes and brain fog, experts warn.

’s Humber River Hospital, said reliance on at-home rapid testing for COVID-19 is a major hurdle in data collection. That lack of data tracking Canadians who have had COVID-19 could hinder efforts to understand potential post-infection conditions, such as diabetes and brain fog, experts warn. Diners returned to restaurants in most of Beijing for the first time in more than a month Monday as authorities further eased pandemic-related restrictions after largely eradicating a small COVID-19 outbreak in the capital under China’s strict “zero-COVID” approach.

for the first time in more than a month Monday as authorities further eased pandemic-related restrictions after largely eradicating a small COVID-19 outbreak in the capital under China’s strict “zero-COVID” approach. In Britain , Prime Minster Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote, following a series of scandals, including a damning official report about COVID-19 lockdown-breaking parties at his official residence.

, Prime Minster Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote, following a series of scandals, including a damning official report about COVID-19 lockdown-breaking parties at his official residence. Japan’s government is considering resuming a national “Go To Travel” discount campaign to help the tourism industry recover from a COVID-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.

Pandemic recovery

Indoor dining shutdowns and capacity restrictions may be a thing of the past, but the food service industry is now facing a new set of challenges as diners return to restaurants: Disruptions to the supply chain.

Since the pandemic, an influx of Canadian adults are seeking ADHD diagnosis and treatment. The pandemic’s collapse of routines and schedules – whether it’s no longer going into the office, making it to the gym or attending social functions – brought many people’s previously undiagnosed ADHD to the fore, Dr. Gurdeep Parhar says.

Consumers will likely see cheaper lumber this summer but shouldn’t expect prepandemic prices, as many retailers will still have leftover stock purchased at higher prices and producers are avoiding flooding the market.

B.C.'s health care crisis keeps getting worse

