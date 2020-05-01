Coronavirus Update: Canada is officially entering a recession

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

In Canada, there have been at least 54,784 cases reported, more than double the number from 17 days ago. There have also been at least 22,514 recoveries and 3,387 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 863,921 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, there have been at least 3,320,453 cases confirmed, 1,043,056 recoveries and 237,072 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery After five weeks of the strictest lockdown in the world, people in South Africa are allowed outside for some activities like running, but for just three hours each morning. People are pictured taking to the hills of Hillbrow, Johannesburg, to train. MICHELE SPATARI/AFP/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

There are currently at least 2,931 hospitalized cases, up 13% in the last week. Of those 502 are in intensive care.

Before the pandemic, supplies of personal protective gear in the federally managed emergency stockpile were a fraction of what was required, despite post-SARs calls be better prepared.

The federal stockpile was not funded or mandated to amass significant levels of supplies, officials said.

On Feb. 12, federal stockpiles included 94,000 surgical masks and 100,000 N95 respirator masks, according to officials.

By comparison, Ontario said it expected to use 2.5 million surgical masks and 250,000 N95 respirator masks in one week in April, internal documents show.

Canada’s emergency stockpile is billed as an “insurance policy” for provinces, and a resource that local authorities can turn to when they face a surge in demand. Experts say the stockpile has fallen short in its role as a place of last resort. However, the problems go beyond Ottawa, and show shortfalls in preparedness at provincial levels.

And: The outbreak at the Pinecrest long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. exposed gaps in provincial policies that govern nursing homes, and highlighted shortcomings at the local public health unit and at the facility itself.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus around the world

Around the world: The director-general of the WHO says the organization’s pandemic declaration gave “enough time for the rest of the world to respond.”

At the time of the Jan. 30 declaration, only 84 cases and no deaths existed outside Wuhan, WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. In the days before the declaration, the WHO visited China, learning more about the virus, he said.

Coronavirus continues to be an urgent health crisis, Tedros said, adding that he has “grave concerns” about the impact on countries with limited health structures.

While some countries are beginning to restrictions, the WHO urged countries to monitor for a spike in cases, and be prepared to re-introduce measures if necessary.

Coronavirus and business

The C.D. Howe Institute made it official: Canada is in a recession.

The organization defines a recession as a pronounced, persistent and pervasive decline in aggregate economic activity, taking GDP and unemployment as key metrics.

Yesterday, Statscan reported that the economy peaked in February, impacted by a teacher’s strike in Ontario, and the spread of coronavirus.

The council predicts April, a full month with lockdown measures, will be worse.

Also today: Canadian manufacturing activity fell to a record low in April, and the dollar sank for a second day in a row.

Question and answer

Question: What is remdesivir?

Answer: Remdesivir is an antiviral drug aimed against RNA viruses like SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. It was originally created to treat Ebola, another RNA virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Gerald Evans, chair of Queen’s University’s infectious diseases division, said antiviral drugs work by interfering with the virus’s ability to replicate itself, meaning the amount of virus being produced by an infected cell would be “markedly reduced.”

The U.S. study only tested remdesivir in patients sick enough to be hospitalized, Dr. Ameeta Singh, an infectious-disease expert at the University of Alberta, said, so its effectiveness on less severe cases remains unknown. There are currently no drugs approved for treating the novel coronavirus.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

An act of kindness

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

“Some days, before these days, I have felt that my dinner contributions have, at times, been taken for granted. Definitely not now. (My husband) and the kids are very vocal in their appreciation. We sit together at the kitchen table and talk, really talk, over platters of food, with comforting steam rising up.” – Robin Gertin

Have you witnessed or performed acts of kindness in your neighbourhood? Share your stories, photos and videos and they might be included in The Globe and Mail. Email audience@globeandmail.com

Distractions

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

📺For the TV or film buff: What’s new in television on streaming platforms

Story continues below advertisement

Coffee & Kareem offers a double-double of vulgar trouble, thanks to Canadian director Michael Dowse (3 stars – read our interview with star Taraji P. Henson)

offers a double-double of vulgar trouble, thanks to Canadian director Michael Dowse (3 stars – read our interview with star Taraji P. Henson) Killing Eve ’s third season is killing it with dazzling energy and surprises

’s third season is killing it with dazzling energy and surprises Never Have I Ever, the new series from Mindy Kaling, features a Mississauga teen who beat out 15,000 other girls for a starring role

More Globe reporting and opinion

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com.