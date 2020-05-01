Coronavirus Update: Canada is officially entering a recession

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- C.D. Howe says Canada is in a recession
- Trump says Michigan governor should “give a little” to protesters
- Nationwide lockdown in India is extended
In Canada, there have been at least 54,784 cases reported, more than double the number from 17 days ago. There have also been at least 22,514 recoveries and 3,387 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 863,921 tests.
Worldwide, there have been at least 3,320,453 cases confirmed, 1,043,056 recoveries and 237,072 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Photo of the day
Coronavirus in Canada
There are currently at least 2,931 hospitalized cases, up 13% in the last week. Of those 502 are in intensive care.
- Quebec will administer 100,000 tests per week as restrictions ease, the government said. The province’s education minister said that when students return to the classroom, it will be for full days. Teachers have expressed worry about the plan.
- In British Columbia, the government said more than 16,000 people registered for the province’s one-time emergency benefit within the first 45 minutes. Police in Vancouver are reporting an increase in anti-Asian and hate-motivated incidents in recent weeks.
- Non-urgent health services resumed in Prince Edward Island today. Some outdoor activities may also resume.
- Alberta will launch a voluntary mobile app to expand contact tracing – likely the first in North America. It will be based on similar apps in South Korea and Australia.
- Ontario reported 39 new COVID-19-related deaths.
Before the pandemic, supplies of personal protective gear in the federally managed emergency stockpile were a fraction of what was required, despite post-SARs calls be better prepared.
- The federal stockpile was not funded or mandated to amass significant levels of supplies, officials said.
- On Feb. 12, federal stockpiles included 94,000 surgical masks and 100,000 N95 respirator masks, according to officials.
- By comparison, Ontario said it expected to use 2.5 million surgical masks and 250,000 N95 respirator masks in one week in April, internal documents show.
Canada’s emergency stockpile is billed as an “insurance policy” for provinces, and a resource that local authorities can turn to when they face a surge in demand. Experts say the stockpile has fallen short in its role as a place of last resort. However, the problems go beyond Ottawa, and show shortfalls in preparedness at provincial levels.
And: The outbreak at the Pinecrest long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. exposed gaps in provincial policies that govern nursing homes, and highlighted shortcomings at the local public health unit and at the facility itself.
Coronavirus around the world
- After hundreds of demonstrators, some carrying assault weapons and many not wearing face coverings, took to Michigan’s capitol to protest stay-at-home restrictions, U.S. president Donald Trump said the governor should “give a little, and put out the fire.” The governor issued a new state of emergency declaration after the legislature failed to pass an extension of current measures. An emergency FDA approval broadens the use of Gilead’s COVID-19 drug remdesivir.
- The world’s biggest lockdown will continue another two weeks. In India, travel by air, rail and metro, as well as inter-state movement, is prohibited. However, there are no restrictions on movement of essential goods.
- After months of being closed, parks and museums in Beijing, China reopened today. The number of visitors will be capped. Temperature checks and social distancing remain in place.
- The case count in Russia grew for a second day in a row. Officials reported new 7,933 cases today with an overall death tally of 1,169. Yesterday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin confirmed he had tested positive.
- South Africa eased some of its strict lockdown measures. Businesses and public transport can resume with limited operations and people can leave their homes during the daytime. A nightly curfew, travel restrictions, and a ban on alcohol remain.
Around the world: The director-general of the WHO says the organization’s pandemic declaration gave “enough time for the rest of the world to respond.”
- At the time of the Jan. 30 declaration, only 84 cases and no deaths existed outside Wuhan, WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. In the days before the declaration, the WHO visited China, learning more about the virus, he said.
- Coronavirus continues to be an urgent health crisis, Tedros said, adding that he has “grave concerns” about the impact on countries with limited health structures.
While some countries are beginning to restrictions, the WHO urged countries to monitor for a spike in cases, and be prepared to re-introduce measures if necessary.
Coronavirus and business
The C.D. Howe Institute made it official: Canada is in a recession.
- The organization defines a recession as a pronounced, persistent and pervasive decline in aggregate economic activity, taking GDP and unemployment as key metrics.
- Yesterday, Statscan reported that the economy peaked in February, impacted by a teacher’s strike in Ontario, and the spread of coronavirus.
- The council predicts April, a full month with lockdown measures, will be worse.
Also today: Canadian manufacturing activity fell to a record low in April, and the dollar sank for a second day in a row.
Question and answer
Question: What is remdesivir?
Answer: Remdesivir is an antiviral drug aimed against RNA viruses like SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. It was originally created to treat Ebola, another RNA virus.
Dr. Gerald Evans, chair of Queen’s University’s infectious diseases division, said antiviral drugs work by interfering with the virus’s ability to replicate itself, meaning the amount of virus being produced by an infected cell would be “markedly reduced.”
The U.S. study only tested remdesivir in patients sick enough to be hospitalized, Dr. Ameeta Singh, an infectious-disease expert at the University of Alberta, said, so its effectiveness on less severe cases remains unknown. There are currently no drugs approved for treating the novel coronavirus.
The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.
An act of kindness
Getting creative in the kitchen makes my life seem normal
“Some days, before these days, I have felt that my dinner contributions have, at times, been taken for granted. Definitely not now. (My husband) and the kids are very vocal in their appreciation. We sit together at the kitchen table and talk, really talk, over platters of food, with comforting steam rising up.” – Robin Gertin
Distractions
📺For the TV or film buff: What’s new in television on streaming platforms
- Coffee & Kareem offers a double-double of vulgar trouble, thanks to Canadian director Michael Dowse (3 stars – read our interview with star Taraji P. Henson)
- Killing Eve’s third season is killing it with dazzling energy and surprises
- Never Have I Ever, the new series from Mindy Kaling, features a Mississauga teen who beat out 15,000 other girls for a starring role
More Globe reporting and opinion
- Behind every cultural byproduct of COVID-19 lies a creative person struggling with boredom, frustration, fear or all three. Here’s how some are surviving.
- Before she died from COVID-19, Arlene Reid, a personal support worker and mother of five, was concerned about a lack of protective gear, her family says. She is the second personal support worker in Ontario to die from COVID-19.
- The deputy prime minister called on landlords to show compassion to tenants struggling to make rent.
- Robyn Urback: “A Canadian minister should not be defending ‘praise’ for this regime ... Indeed, to do so is to insult the intelligence of Canadians who clearly know better, and to disregard the plight of Chinese citizens suffering under the foot of an oppressive regime.”
- Alex Bozikovic: “An extended period of physical distancing will be hard on the mental and physical health of Torontonians. The right move would be to implement a network of bike lanes, along with hundreds of ‘slow streets,’ in which cars are banned except for local traffic.”
- Brianna Bell: “While some of us have resorted to baking bread and bingeing Netflix to pass the time, others have taken up the hobby of COVID-shaming, an unhelpful and divisive tactic that threatens to tear us even further apart.”
