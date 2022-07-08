Good evening. Starting next week, the coronavirus newsletter will publish Mondays and Fridays.

Top headlines:

The Canadian government isn’t considering putting up money to help buy shares in Medicago but is “working on a solution” to remedy the fact that its vaccine has been rejected by the World Health Organization because tobacco company Philip Morris is a minority shareholder

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

The pandemic caused people to behave in all kinds of strange ways. Some formed deep personal attachments to their sourdough starters, others invested thousands of dollars into Bored Ape NFTs and many simply embraced their inner slob and went, what the internet likes to call, “full goblin mode.” One man moved his family from Toronto to Spain, to a city he picked off of Google Maps, he says.

As the trend of hybrid work continues, leaders are looking for ways make the most of in-office and working from home. Here are some tips to help make it a success.

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Waste water is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com