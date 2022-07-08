Good evening. Starting next week, the coronavirus newsletter will publish Mondays and Fridays.
Top headlines:
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- The Canadian government isn’t considering putting up money to help buy shares in Medicago, the only domestic manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines, which would ultimately help the company obtain World Health Organization approval. Its vaccine has been rejected by the WHO because tobacco company Philip Morris is a minority shareholder, and the UN agency has a strict policy about engagement with the tobacco industry. Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian government is working with the vaccine maker to help it become “a global leader when it comes to global health.”
- Ontario is considering expanding eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to people under 60 years of age, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said yesterday. The decision is expected to come next week.
- The Calgary Stampede has returned this year as a full event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Tamara Lich is expected to learn today whether she’ll remain in jail after the Crown accused her of breaching one of her bail conditions.
Pandemic recovery
- The pandemic caused people to behave in all kinds of strange ways. Some formed deep personal attachments to their sourdough starters, others invested thousands of dollars into Bored Ape NFTs and many simply embraced their inner slob and went, what the internet likes to call, “full goblin mode.” One man moved his family from Toronto to Spain, to a city he picked off of Google Maps, he says.
- As the trend of hybrid work continues, leaders are looking for ways make the most of in-office and working from home. Here are some tips to help make it a success.
Information centre
