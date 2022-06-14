Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Canada suspends vaccine mandates for most domestic and international travel. However, quarantine and testing requirements for unvaccinated Canadians will remain in place

End of vaccine mandates poised to widen travel floodgates, despite doubts for some

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine overwhelmingly backed for youth ages 6-17 by U.S. FDA advisers

Due to changes in the frequency of reporting, we will no longer be including COVID-19 numbers in the daily newsletter. For the most up to date national data, visit our coronavirus tracker.

The Canadian federal government is suspending vaccination requirements for domestic travel by airplane and train, and for people leaving Canada by air. However, existing requirements for foreign nationals, as well as quarantine and testing requirements for unvaccinated Canadians, will remain in place. The suspension of the mandate, which takes effect June 20, will also apply to federally regulated transport workers and federal employees.

The Alberta government has lifted the few pandemic restrictions that remain in place, including mandatory masking on public transit and isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms.

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday unanimously recommended that the agency authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children and teens aged 6 to 17 years of age.

The end of many vaccine mandates for travel in Canada is leading to forecasts of further travel surges – and congested airports. Richard Vanderlubbe, CEO of travel agency Tripcentral.ca, said he expects demand for vacation packages to rise by 10 per cent due to the move. But he adds that a small segment of Canadians may be more reluctant to get on a plane or train, given their neighbouring passengers may never have been jabbed.

Oil prices rose today as tight global supply outweighed worries that fuel demand would be hit by a possible recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China.

U.S. federal officials are at a crossroads over how to tame inflation and bring the economy back to pre-pandemic levels.

John Ibbitson: If Pierre Poilievre ignores calls to pivot toward the centre, he poses a real threat to the Liberals

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

