Coronavirus Update: Canada-U.S. border restriction is extended, but what is our Pandexit strategy?

Canada, U.S. agree to extend border restrictions to May 20 What will Canada’s Pandexit strategy look like? How officials are deciding when to lift coronavirus lockdowns Doctors worry people are dying as they avoid ERs due to coronavirus fears

Open this photo in gallery Armed protesters gather outside of the Ohio State House in Columbus, Ohio on April 18, 2020, to protest the stay home order that is in effect until May 1st. (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty Images

5 Per cent

Only a few weeks ago the number of cases was growing by more than 30 per cent a day; of late, the pace has been more like 5 per cent, on its way to the 2-per-cent-or-less rates now seen in much of Europe, where the virus struck earlier, writes Andrew Coyne.

The lockdown may have slowed the virus’s spread, but at staggering cost – to the economy, notably, with losses in output and employment that dwarf all previous records, and compound with each passing week.

What it means: We need to make changes slowly and cautiously. Left unchecked, the virus would infect hundreds of thousands, kill tens of thousands, swamping the hospital system and leaving thousands more to die, untreated, from other ailments – the worst-case scenario of which we were warned.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Canada, there have been at least 33,383 cases reported, which is more than double the number from 13 days ago.

There have also been at least 11,206 recoveries and 1,470 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 546,261 tests.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said although British Columbia is far from returning to normal, cases are lower and pressure on the health care system is easing. Officials are looking at easing restrictions, and when schools and businesses will be able to return to some level of activity.

is far from returning to normal, cases are lower and pressure on the health care system is easing. Officials are looking at easing restrictions, and when schools and businesses will be able to return to some level of activity. Public health staff in Canada’s largest city are struggling to keep up with the vital work known as contact tracing, or alerting those associated with people who test positive for COVID-19 in a bid to curb its spread, some Toronto doctors say.

say. Restaurant and bar owners on the Prairies are pleading with governments for more support. And even when they are allowed to reopen, they worry continued restrictions will cut into revenues for the foreseeable future.

are pleading with governments for more support. And even when they are allowed to reopen, they worry continued restrictions will cut into revenues for the foreseeable future. The Ontario government is facing calls to take over operations at two of the hardest hit long-term care homes in the province, where at least 54 residents have died and 149 people have been sickened by COVID-19.

In Ottawa, The federal government will provide $306 million in funding to help small and medium-sized Indigenous businesses suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including many that are owned and run by Indigenous women.

Staff in student-aid offices across Canada are trying to get funds to those most in need. Schools are funnelling millions in emergency grants to students struggling to cope with the financial implications of the COVID-19 crisis.

Open this photo in gallery Talia Syrie, owner of the Tallest Poppy, is photographed in her closed restaurant/bar in Winnipeg Friday, April 17, 2020. (John Woods/Globe and Mail) JOHN WOODS/The Globe and Mail

Coronavirus around the world

Worldwide, there have been at least 2,310,321 cases confirmed, 591,281 recoveries and 158,802 deaths reported.

In the U.S. , restarting the world’s largest economy will be a stuttering process, experts warn. The country still does not have the ability to test for and trace cases of COVID-19 to safely contain the outbreak once people return to work. However, President Donald Trump appears to be encouraging protests against state-level containment measures. The Globe’s Adrian Morrow reports .

, restarting the world’s largest economy will be a stuttering process, experts warn. The country still does not have the ability to test for and trace cases of COVID-19 to safely contain the outbreak once people return to work. However, President Donald Trump appears to be encouraging protests against state-level containment measures. . As Spain’s cases continue to rise, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he would ask parliament for a 15-day extension, until May 9, of the lockdown imposed in one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, but said the restrictions would be more flexible.

Around the world: The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics will allow athletes banned until 2020 to qualify for the Games next year as doping penalties are based on time periods and not events, Athletics Integrity Unit head Brett Clothier told Reuters.

Open this photo in gallery A passerby wearing a protective face mask walks past a screen displaying logos of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan March 19, 2020. Issei Kato/Reuters

Reader question

Question: Is it okay if I have my neighbours over in the backyard and we sit two metres apart?

Answer from The Globe’s André Picard: I often say that public-health rules are a bit like French grammar – every rule has exceptions. You have to find your comfort zone. I don’t tell people there are hard and fast rules. You have to find those practical solutions for yourself. Maybe you could have your neighbour over for a drink, but not a different neighbour every day. Don’t have five over.

The best we can do is create better social-distancing spaces. I’m a big fan of Vancouver or Calgary, where they closed down streets. Close down streets so people can walk and still keep six feet apart.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

Distractions

For the bookworm in you

There’s never been a better time to hunker down with a teetering pile of books, whether you’re looking for escapism or for answers to our current pandemic situation. Here are 38 of the best new reads for the springtime

Open this photo in gallery By Lissyelle Laricchia Lissyelle Laricchia/The Globe and Mail

More Globe reporting and opinion

Because this recession has no historical precedent, the nature of the recovery is also shrouded in uncertainty. Besides V, the letters of the alphabet enlisted to invoke the potential shape of the recession cycle now also include U, W and L.

Forced to close by the coronavirus crisis, Canada’s museums and public art galleries quickly redirected visitors to their digital offerings: social-media feeds, 3-D gallery tours, videos of curators’ talks, online exhibitions and image banks of their collections.

Chain letters exist in the same camp as “everything happens for a reason” – they’re a means for us to harbour a sense of control amidst having absolutely none.

Now a professor at the Wharton School in Philadelphia, Dr. Tetlock insists he’s no better than anyone else at predicting what might lie ahead. What he does know is how to improve our forecasting skills, as well as how we use those forecasts, so that, in days to come, we might be served better by predictions of the future.

Kelly Cryderman : “How is it possible for Mr. Kenney to be at once so right and so wrong? The Premier is clearly most at home when it comes to long-term economic planning and strategy."

: “How is it possible for Mr. Kenney to be at once so right and so wrong? The Premier is clearly most at home when it comes to long-term economic planning and strategy." Obiageli (Oby) Ezekwesili: “Our world is already overdue for a change of approach in the way it manages global risks – particularly the ones that leave the poor worse off because of failures of the rich and powerful."

