- Canada’s COVID-19 response better than several G10 countries, new study suggests
- WHO adviser says G7 leaders must prioritize ending COVID-19 or face economic harm and unrest
- Dry cleaners, hair stylists and suit retailers welcome the return of weddings and office workers
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- Canada handled the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic better than several other G10 nations, according to a study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. Compared to countries such as Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, Canada had the highest coronavirus vaccination rate. “We had the lowest number of people infected and lowest of people dying,” said the co-author of the study.
- Ottawa is bracing for a new round of protests expected to start on Canada Day – following the “Freedom Convoy” protests that saw the downtown core occupied for three weeks in January and February.
- All Nova Scotians aged 50 and older will soon be able to access second COVID-19 boosters.
- Ontario is facing increasing pressure to offer more than its three temporary subsidized COVID-19 sick days for workers as medical experts and labour advocates warn of another resurgence of the virus in the fall.
- Pakistan has made masks mandatory on domestic flights as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.
Pandemic recovery
- Businesses such as dry cleaners, hair stylists and suit retailers have had a rough go during the pandemic, as demand for their services dropped precipitously. But things have gotten a whole lot better in recent weeks and months with the return of weddings and workers heading back to the office.
- A senior adviser to the director general at the World Health Organization said G7 leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, must make ending the COVID-19 pandemic a critical part of their summit in Germany.
Globe opinion
Fahad Razak, Arthur Slutsky and David Naylor: Canada has handled COVID better than its peers, but we can’t rest on our laurels
Rosemary Ricciardelli: Why have we forgotten about correctional workers? Essential service providers of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond
More reading
- Loneliness and proximity bias: Two major hybrid work realities managers must get right
- The number of critical injuries sustained by children and youth while in government care in British Columbia jumped by 18 per cent in the first full year of the pandemic, according to data
Information centre
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future
- Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap
