Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

Businesses such as dry cleaners, hair stylists and suit retailers have had a rough go during the pandemic, as demand for their services dropped precipitously. But things have gotten a whole lot better in recent weeks and months with the return of weddings and workers heading back to the office.

A senior adviser to the director general at the World Health Organization said G7 leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, must make ending the COVID-19 pandemic a critical part of their summit in Germany.

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

Globe opinion

Fahad Razak, Arthur Slutsky and David Naylor: Canada has handled COVID better than its peers, but we can’t rest on our laurels

Rosemary Ricciardelli: Why have we forgotten about correctional workers? Essential service providers of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Want to hear more from our columnists? Subscribe to the Opinion newsletter, and get it in your inbox, Monday to Saturday.

More reading

Loneliness and proximity bias: Two major hybrid work realities managers must get right

The number of critical injuries sustained by children and youth while in government care in British Columbia jumped by 18 per cent in the first full year of the pandemic, according to data

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com