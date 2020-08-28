Coronavirus Update: Canada’s GDP declined 11.5 per cent in the second quarter

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Coronavirus Update: Canada’s GDP declined 11.5 per cent in the second quarter

Jessie Willms
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Canada’s GDP shrank 11.5 per cent in the second quarter
  2. Premier Doug Ford urges Ontario school boards to spend $50-million for air filtration by Thanksgiving
  3. Ottawa extends existing travel restrictions until Sept. 30

In Canada, there have been at least 126,848 cases reported. In the last week 2,974 new cases were announced, 13 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been at least 112,825 recoveries and 9,102 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, there have been at least 24,176,836 cases confirmed and 825,696 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resourcesCoronavirus in maps and chartsLockdown rules and reopening plans in each provinceGlobal rules on mask-wearingBack to school

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

People hold signs during a teachers protest at a school in Summit, New Jersey on Aug. 19. With less than two weeks before the start of school, growing numbers of affluent districts are pulling the plug on face-to-face instruction, citing teacher shortages, ventilation issues, and late-in-the-game guidance from the state on how to manage coronavirus cases.

Bryan Anselm/The New York Times News Service

Number of the day

$120.4-billion

In the first quarter of its 2020-21 fiscal year, the government ran up a $120.4-billion deficit.

  • In comparison, the government reported a deficit of $85-million for the same period in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Last month, then-finance minister Bill Morneau projected a $343.2-billion deficit for this year.

Coronavirus in Canada

The federal government announced it is extending existing travel restrictions on international travel to Canada until Sept. 30.

  • Incoming travellers to Canada are required to quarantine or isolate for 14 days.
  • The extension is aimed at limiting “the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

Also today: The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says it expects significant short-term uncertainty in the housing market, and falling demand from weakened household income in the medium term.

Story continues below advertisement

And: Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says coronavirus outbreaks in schools are inevitable.

Coronavirus around the world

  • In the United States, two senior public relations advisers to the Food and Drug Administration were fired after making erroneous claims about blood plasma as a treatment for COVID-19. Emily Miller, a White House pick who previously worked for Ted Cruz and One America News, was removed along with another PR expert. Meanwhile, four people who attended the Republican National Convention have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Japan, still hoping to play host to the 2021 Olympics, is set to secure 521 million doses of five different vaccines in 2021 – enough doses to inoculate its population four times over.

Coronavirus and business

Canada’s GDP declined 11.5 per cent in the second quarter ended June 30, according to new data from Statistics Canada – the largest drop on record.

  • Expressed on an annualized basis – a common way of quantifying quarterly GDP changes in normal times – the decline was 38.7 per cent. The U.S., by comparison, recorded a 31.7 per cent drop.

A rebound in June and July suggests the economic recovery is underway. Real GDP was up 6.5 per cent in June from May; from June to July, GDP rose 3 per cent, according to a preliminary estimate by Statscan. The July estimate leaves GDP at about 6 per cent below its pre-crisis level in February.

  • Some sectors, like air travel, tourism and restaurants and bars, are still operating well-below pre-crisis levels. In June, air travel was down 94 per cent from February, and restaurants were operating at 40 per cent below their pre-COVID-19 levels.

Globe opinion

More reporting

Distractions

🍿 For the TIFF-icionado: The Toronto International Film Festival will take place in person and online this year. Here’s how to enjoy it whether you’re watching at home or at an outdoor theatre.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies