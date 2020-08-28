Coronavirus Update: Canada’s GDP declined 11.5 per cent in the second quarter

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

In Canada, there have been at least 126,848 cases reported. In the last week 2,974 new cases were announced, 13 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been at least 112,825 recoveries and 9,102 deaths.

Worldwide, there have been at least 24,176,836 cases confirmed and 825,696 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province • Global rules on mask-wearing • Back to school

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery People hold signs during a teachers protest at a school in Summit, New Jersey on Aug. 19. With less than two weeks before the start of school, growing numbers of affluent districts are pulling the plug on face-to-face instruction, citing teacher shortages, ventilation issues, and late-in-the-game guidance from the state on how to manage coronavirus cases. Bryan Anselm/The New York Times News Service

Number of the day

$120.4-billion

In the first quarter of its 2020-21 fiscal year, the government ran up a $120.4-billion deficit.

In comparison, the government reported a deficit of $85-million for the same period in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Last month, then-finance minister Bill Morneau projected a $343.2-billion deficit for this year.

Coronavirus in Canada

The federal government announced it is extending existing travel restrictions on international travel to Canada until Sept. 30.

Incoming travellers to Canada are required to quarantine or isolate for 14 days.

The extension is aimed at limiting “the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

Also today: The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says it expects significant short-term uncertainty in the housing market, and falling demand from weakened household income in the medium term.

And: Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says coronavirus outbreaks in schools are inevitable.

Coronavirus around the world

In the United States , two senior public relations advisers to the Food and Drug Administration were fired after making erroneous claims about blood plasma as a treatment for COVID-19. Emily Miller, a White House pick who previously worked for Ted Cruz and One America News, was removed along with another PR expert. Meanwhile, four people who attended the Republican National Convention have tested positive for COVID-19.

, two senior public relations advisers to the Food and Drug Administration were fired after making erroneous claims about blood plasma as a treatment for COVID-19. Emily Miller, a White House pick who previously worked for Ted Cruz and One America News, was removed along with another PR expert. Meanwhile, four people who attended the Republican National Convention have tested positive for COVID-19. Japan, still hoping to play host to the 2021 Olympics, is set to secure 521 million doses of five different vaccines in 2021 – enough doses to inoculate its population four times over.

Coronavirus and business

Canada’s GDP declined 11.5 per cent in the second quarter ended June 30, according to new data from Statistics Canada – the largest drop on record.

Expressed on an annualized basis – a common way of quantifying quarterly GDP changes in normal times – the decline was 38.7 per cent. The U.S., by comparison, recorded a 31.7 per cent drop.

A rebound in June and July suggests the economic recovery is underway. Real GDP was up 6.5 per cent in June from May; from June to July, GDP rose 3 per cent, according to a preliminary estimate by Statscan. The July estimate leaves GDP at about 6 per cent below its pre-crisis level in February.

Some sectors, like air travel, tourism and restaurants and bars, are still operating well-below pre-crisis levels. In June, air travel was down 94 per cent from February, and restaurants were operating at 40 per cent below their pre-COVID-19 levels.

Globe opinion

More reporting

Distractions

