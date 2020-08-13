Coronavirus Update: Canada’s international pandemic alert system revived after year-long absence

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Coronavirus Update: Canada’s international pandemic alert system revived after year-long absence

Jessie Willms and Hailey Montgomery
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Canada’s international pandemic alert is back in operation, more than 400 days after falling silent
  2. Critics warn paid, private learning pods are a luxury many families can’t afford
  3. Ontario school board says teachers must take unpaid leave, vacation time, resign or retire if they refuse work during the pandemic for medical reasons

In Canada, there have been at least 121,234 cases reported. In the last week 2,673 new cases were announced, 3 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 107,551 recoveries and 9,015 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 4,931,240 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, there have been at least 20,620,847 cases confirmed and 749,358 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resourcesCoronavirus in maps and chartsLockdown rules and reopening plans in each provinceGlobal rules on mask-wearing

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

A sign reading "no mask, no service" is seen at a parking lot entrance in Los Angeles on August 13/

MIKE BLAKE/Reuters

Number of the day

4 in 10

In June, about 40 per cent of unemployed people in the European Union were on contracts. Furlough programs, widely credited with sparing more than 60 million people from layoffs, are not available to contract workers, leaving them to face a deep recession with fewer protections.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, the agriculture minister announced details for the $50-million program that aims to redistribute 12 million kilograms of excess food from farmers to food banks and community groups. The government said it has signed eight agreements to keep foods such as milk, potatoes or fish from being wasted, as some food banks report an uptick in new clients.

COVID-19 and school: Some parents are planning to withdraw their children from classrooms this year and instead hire teachers to create private learning pods with other families. But many parents and education advocates fear the pods will exacerbate inequalities, with lasting consequences for children who are racialized or from less affluent communities.

And: Canada’s international pandemic alert system is back in operation, more than 400 days after falling silent

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus around the world

  • In the U.S., talks on emergency coronavirus aid reached a stalemate in the Senate, with the two sides failing to reach a compromise on further pandemic stimulus spending, including funding for the U.S. postal service.
  • A study of coronavirus anitibodies has begun in Africa, while evidence from a smaller study indicates that many more people have been infected than official numbers show, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.
  • Around the world: Politicians, policy makers and drug makers have offered contradictory outlooks as to when they believe a vaccine will be ready for use.

Coronavirus and business

The Parliamentary Budget Office said the federal wage subsidy program might cost $67.9-billion, down $14-billion from Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s previous estimate.

  • Under the program, which covers up to 75 per cent of of a worker’s wages, Ottawa has paid out $26.5-billion to date for more than 285,000 employers as of Aug. 9.
  • The PBO said the initial figure was prudent at the time because of economic uncertainty and continuing work to change the program’s rules.

Also today: Did you defer a mortgage payment during COVID-19? You should check your credit score

And: Is now a good time to start investing?

Globe opinion

  • Michael Bryant: “If Stay Away is to be the pandemic sequel to Come From Away, it will come at the cost of constitutional guarantees to mobility rights for all Canadians and permanent residents.”

More reporting

Distractions


🏋️‍♀️ For the returning gym rat: If you are heading back to the gym, be sure to make a realistic strength training plan.

  • Empty the cup: It’s better to restart from, if not quite square one, then perhaps square two. Take it easy your first week back, then ramp things up slowly.
  • Small, sustainable steps: Sustained progress over a prolonged period of time is the key to achieving anything in the weight room. And the key to sustaining progress? Taking small steps.

And: What competitive eating can tell us about our capacity to stretch human limits

Story continues below advertisement

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies