Coronavirus Update: Canada’s labour market adds jobs for third straight month, recovering 55% of losses between February-April





Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada, there have been at least 118,561 cases reported. In the last week 2,762 new cases were announced, 12 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 103,104 recoveries and 8,966 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 4,584,295 tests.

Worldwide, 18,811,953 cases have been confirmed; with 708,424 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Cemetery worker Joao Pablo de Souza plays the saxophone in tribute to Maria Pereira, 72, who died from the COVID-19, during a funeral service at the municipal cemetery in Nova Iguacu, Brazil on August 7. Silvia Izquierdo/The Associated Press

Number of the day

419,000

Canada’s economy added 419,000 jobs in July, the third straight month of gains, and the unemployment rate fell from 12.3 per cent to 10.9 per cent, StatsCanada reported today.

In June, the economy added 953,000 jobs, while May saw a surprise gain of 290,000 jobs. The increase in jobs has slowed. That’s likely the result of a slowdown in restrictions being eased, an economist at CIBC said.

Of the jobs added in July, part-time work made up the majority (345,000 or about 82 per cent). Part-time work is more common in industries, like retail or tourism, that previously reported bigger losses over full-time work.

Unadjusted for seasonality, the jobless rate for those aged 15 to 69 was 11.3 per cent in July. In comparison, the rate was higher for South Asian (17.3 per cent), Arab (17.3 per cent), and Black (16.8 per cent) Canadians. For those who are not a visible minority or Indigenous – in essence, white people – the jobless rate was 9.3 per cent in July.

The country’s labour market has recovered 55 per cent of the jobs lost between February and April.

Coronavirus in Canada

Yesterday, a 72-year-old Canadian detained in a U.S. immigration centre died from COVID-19. James Hill was held for nearly three months in a detention centre that had a major COVID-19 outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus around the world

In the United States , White House officials are advising President Trump to go it alone and issue executive orders on coronavirus aid measures, after talks with Democrats failed to produce a new plan. The $600 weekly check for unemployed workers expired at the end of July. Meanwhile, employment growth was slow across all sectors last month.

, White House officials are advising President Trump to go it alone and issue executive orders on coronavirus aid measures, after talks with Democrats failed to produce a new plan. The $600 weekly check for unemployed workers expired at the end of July. Meanwhile, employment growth was slow across all sectors last month. The government of Russia says it is about to become the first country in the world to approve a vaccine. Scientists around the world say the country is “cutting corners” and could end up with a treatment that is either ineffective or unsafe.

says it is about to become the first country in the world to approve a vaccine. Scientists around the world say the country is “cutting corners” and could end up with a treatment that is either ineffective or unsafe. The Philippines say the seven-fold increase in coronavirus cases in the country is because of increased testing. Nearly 1.6 million people have been tested – less than 2 per cent of its 107-million population. The country now reports more than 122,000 cases, surpassing Indonesia for the highest count in Southeast Asia.

Which countries do and don’t require face masks? The Globe reports on mask-wearing around the world and how it has changed: U.S. • Brazil • U.K. and Europe • South Africa • India • Russia • Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus and business

How has the pandemic changed the consumer?

WFH and SFH: May online retail numbers doubled from last year, although they still represent just 10 per cent of the total market in Canada.

May online retail numbers doubled from last year, although they still represent just 10 per cent of the total market in Canada. Going out less, buying more: Retailers like Loblaw and Canadian Tire reported customers are making fewer trips, but stocking up more on each visit. This week, Canadian Tire reported its average basket size was up 34 per cent in its second quarter.

Retailers like Loblaw and Canadian Tire reported customers are making fewer trips, but stocking up more on each visit. This week, Canadian Tire reported its average basket size was up 34 per cent in its second quarter. No pants, no shirts, no shoes: The 10 fastest-declining products in June were all clothing, shoes and makeup. Clothing sales in Canada fell from $2.2-billion in February to $727-million in May.

The 10 fastest-declining products in June were all clothing, shoes and makeup. Clothing sales in Canada fell from $2.2-billion in February to $727-million in May. Rainy day funds on the rise: Saving are on the rise, but it’s not an even split. Canadians hit hardest by a recession are also likely to be the least able to save.

Also today: Second Cup reported its revenue fell 45.7 per cent in the second quarter to $3.5-million. The coffee chain said it is in the middle of a “portfolio review” of its 244 cafés to determine which locations will be closed, but will begin selling coffee in grocery stores as more people continue to work from home.

And: Sun Life net income falls as COVID-19 weighs down second-quarter earnings

Globe opinion

More reporting

Distractions

🍿 For the music movie fan: Four music documentaries for the weekend.

The Go-Go’s: A look at the iconic eighties pop group. It’s a classic rise-and-fall story told conventionally and honestly about the sexism the band faced and the creative and personal tensions among the members.

A look at the iconic eighties pop group. It’s a classic rise-and-fall story told conventionally and honestly about the sexism the band faced and the creative and personal tensions among the members. Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine: This documentary is a lively oral history of long-gone magazine.

This documentary is a lively oral history of long-gone magazine. Miss Americana: A backstage vérité glimpse behind the curtain, this Taylor Swift documentary is revealing in the drama it chooses to portray.

A backstage vérité glimpse behind the curtain, this Taylor Swift documentary is revealing in the drama it chooses to portray. Laurel Canyon – A Place in Time: A two-part oral history that features musicians and Laurel Canyon photographers in remembering the hillside L.A. hippie hood.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.