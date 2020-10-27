Coronavirus Update: Canadian death toll passes 10,000

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Trudeau calls COVID-19 a ‘horrific national tragedy’ as Canada passes 10,000 deaths Editorial: The disease that’s killing Donald Trump’s presidency B.C.'s top doctor brings in new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

In Canada, there have been at least 222,888 cases reported. In the last week 19,199 new cases were announced, 17% more than the previous week.

Story continues below advertisement

There have also been at least 186,464 recoveries and 10,001 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 10,160,777 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 43,485,415 cases confirmed and 1,159,397 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening • Mask-wearing rules • Back to school guide • Essential resources

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A man disinfects Iraqi children before using the swimming pool at non-government organization Mercy Among Them, amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in the holy city of Kerbala this month. ALAA AL-MARJANI/Reuters

Coronavirus in Canada

Health care workers testifying before Ontario’s independent inquiry into long-term care during the COVID-19 pandemic will be granted anonymity, the province said.

independent inquiry into long-term care during the COVID-19 pandemic will be granted anonymity, the province said. Yesterday in British Columbia , Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry announced new restrictions limiting the size of gatherings in private homes following an increase in COVID-19 cases.

, Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry announced new restrictions limiting the size of gatherings in private homes following an increase in COVID-19 cases. A travel agency in Halifax will charter two planes exclusively for residents of Atlantic Canada for trips to Cuba. Travellers are expected to stay in the Atlantic bubble for 21 days before their trips, and will need to isolate for two weeks when they return to Canada.

National updates

Canada has recorded 10,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the pandemic a “horrific national tragedy,” and warned that Canadians should brace for more.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada crossed the threshold of 5,000 deaths on May 12, a little more than two months after the first death was reported.

Trudeau told the country to prepare for a long, potentially difficult, winter ahead. He noted that unless Canadians are “really, really careful,” family gatherings at Christmas may not be possible. “This sucks. It really, really does,” he said of the pandemic.

Trudeau also looked ahead, saying, “Vaccines are on the horizon. Spring and summer will come and they will be better than this winter."

The pandemic has grown deadlier over the past month. More than 600 Canadian COVID-19-related fatalities have been reported in October so far, compared with 165 in September, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Coronavirus around the world

Watch: Protests flared across Italy against a new round of government restrictions aimed protecting public health. Violence was reported in at least two major northern cities, Milan and Turin.

against a new round of government restrictions aimed protecting public health. Violence was reported in at least two major northern cities, Milan and Turin. U.S. drug maker Pfizer said the company might not know if its experimental two-dose vaccine works until next week. Chief executive officer Albert Bourla said the independent committee monitoring its final-stage human study still hasn’t done the first interim analysis of data.

Coronavirus and business

Tim Hortons released third-quarter earnings today which showed that comparable sales at its Canadian locations fell 13.7 per cent, owing to a dip in traffic during commuting hours as many continue to work from home.

Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Tim Hortons, has been affected by restrictions on indoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic. While more than 96 per cent of its restaurants globally had reopened as of September, hot spots such as Ontario and Quebec reintroduced restrictions, dragging down traffic.

Restaurant Brands announced an investment of about $120-million to update its drive-throughs at more than 10,000 locations, including making contactless payment permanent and adding a second lane to some stores to boost capacity.

Globe opinion

Robyn Urback: “It may seem like a cheap ‘gotcha’ to catch Health Minister Patty Hajdu smiling bare-faced in an airport lounge, where passengers are expressly required to cover their faces.”

“It may seem like a cheap ‘gotcha’ to catch Health Minister Patty Hajdu smiling bare-faced in an airport lounge, where passengers are expressly required to cover their faces.” Globe Editorial: “U.S. President Donald Trump is on the precipice of an overwhelming defeat, one that may hand control of all three elected arms of the American government. ... The proximate cause is the SARS-CoV-2 virus and Mr. Trump’s entirely self-defeating response to it.”

More reporting

From getting a ticket to riding the lift, skiing will be different this winter

Try this before making a life-altering financial move in the pandemic

Airliner Lufthansa prepares for a very slow recovery in passenger demand

Information centre

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.