Coronavirus Update: Canadian death toll passes 10,000

Top headlines:
- Trudeau calls COVID-19 a ‘horrific national tragedy’ as Canada passes 10,000 deaths
- Editorial: The disease that’s killing Donald Trump’s presidency
- B.C.'s top doctor brings in new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise
In Canada, there have been at least 222,888 cases reported. In the last week 19,199 new cases were announced, 17% more than the previous week.
There have also been at least 186,464 recoveries and 10,001 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 10,160,777 tests.
Worldwide, there have been at least 43,485,415 cases confirmed and 1,159,397 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Photo of the day
Coronavirus in Canada
- Health care workers testifying before Ontario’s independent inquiry into long-term care during the COVID-19 pandemic will be granted anonymity, the province said.
- Yesterday in British Columbia, Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry announced new restrictions limiting the size of gatherings in private homes following an increase in COVID-19 cases.
- A travel agency in Halifax will charter two planes exclusively for residents of Atlantic Canada for trips to Cuba. Travellers are expected to stay in the Atlantic bubble for 21 days before their trips, and will need to isolate for two weeks when they return to Canada.
National updates
Canada has recorded 10,000 deaths related to COVID-19.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the pandemic a “horrific national tragedy,” and warned that Canadians should brace for more.
- Canada crossed the threshold of 5,000 deaths on May 12, a little more than two months after the first death was reported.
- Trudeau told the country to prepare for a long, potentially difficult, winter ahead. He noted that unless Canadians are “really, really careful,” family gatherings at Christmas may not be possible. “This sucks. It really, really does,” he said of the pandemic.
- Trudeau also looked ahead, saying, “Vaccines are on the horizon. Spring and summer will come and they will be better than this winter."
The pandemic has grown deadlier over the past month. More than 600 Canadian COVID-19-related fatalities have been reported in October so far, compared with 165 in September, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Coronavirus around the world
- Watch: Protests flared across Italy against a new round of government restrictions aimed protecting public health. Violence was reported in at least two major northern cities, Milan and Turin.
- U.S. drug maker Pfizer said the company might not know if its experimental two-dose vaccine works until next week. Chief executive officer Albert Bourla said the independent committee monitoring its final-stage human study still hasn’t done the first interim analysis of data.
Coronavirus and business
Tim Hortons released third-quarter earnings today which showed that comparable sales at its Canadian locations fell 13.7 per cent, owing to a dip in traffic during commuting hours as many continue to work from home.
- Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Tim Hortons, has been affected by restrictions on indoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic. While more than 96 per cent of its restaurants globally had reopened as of September, hot spots such as Ontario and Quebec reintroduced restrictions, dragging down traffic.
- Restaurant Brands announced an investment of about $120-million to update its drive-throughs at more than 10,000 locations, including making contactless payment permanent and adding a second lane to some stores to boost capacity.
Globe opinion
- Robyn Urback: “It may seem like a cheap ‘gotcha’ to catch Health Minister Patty Hajdu smiling bare-faced in an airport lounge, where passengers are expressly required to cover their faces.”
- Globe Editorial: “U.S. President Donald Trump is on the precipice of an overwhelming defeat, one that may hand control of all three elected arms of the American government. ... The proximate cause is the SARS-CoV-2 virus and Mr. Trump’s entirely self-defeating response to it.”
More reporting
- From getting a ticket to riding the lift, skiing will be different this winter
- Try this before making a life-altering financial move in the pandemic
- Airliner Lufthansa prepares for a very slow recovery in passenger demand
