 Skip to main content

Coronavirus Update: Canadian death toll passes 10,000

Jessie Willms and Hailey Montgomery
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Trudeau calls COVID-19 a ‘horrific national tragedy’ as Canada passes 10,000 deaths
  2. Editorial: The disease that’s killing Donald Trump’s presidency
  3. B.C.'s top doctor brings in new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

In Canada, there have been at least 222,888 cases reported. In the last week 19,199 new cases were announced, 17% more than the previous week.

Story continues below advertisement

There have also been at least 186,464 recoveries and 10,001 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 10,160,777 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 43,485,415 cases confirmed and 1,159,397 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts Lockdown rules and reopening Mask-wearing rules Back to school guide Essential resources

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

A man disinfects Iraqi children before using the swimming pool at non-government organization Mercy Among Them, amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in the holy city of Kerbala this month.

ALAA AL-MARJANI/Reuters

Coronavirus in Canada

  • Health care workers testifying before Ontario’s independent inquiry into long-term care during the COVID-19 pandemic will be granted anonymity, the province said.
  • Yesterday in British Columbia, Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry announced new restrictions limiting the size of gatherings in private homes following an increase in COVID-19 cases.
  • A travel agency in Halifax will charter two planes exclusively for residents of Atlantic Canada for trips to Cuba. Travellers are expected to stay in the Atlantic bubble for 21 days before their trips, and will need to isolate for two weeks when they return to Canada.

National updates

Canada has recorded 10,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the pandemic a “horrific national tragedy,” and warned that Canadians should brace for more.

Story continues below advertisement

  • Canada crossed the threshold of 5,000 deaths on May 12, a little more than two months after the first death was reported.
  • Trudeau told the country to prepare for a long, potentially difficult, winter ahead. He noted that unless Canadians are “really, really careful,” family gatherings at Christmas may not be possible. “This sucks. It really, really does,” he said of the pandemic.
  • Trudeau also looked ahead, saying, “Vaccines are on the horizon. Spring and summer will come and they will be better than this winter."

The pandemic has grown deadlier over the past month. More than 600 Canadian COVID-19-related fatalities have been reported in October so far, compared with 165 in September, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Coronavirus around the world

  • Watch: Protests flared across Italy against a new round of government restrictions aimed protecting public health. Violence was reported in at least two major northern cities, Milan and Turin.
  • U.S. drug maker Pfizer said the company might not know if its experimental two-dose vaccine works until next week. Chief executive officer Albert Bourla said the independent committee monitoring its final-stage human study still hasn’t done the first interim analysis of data.

Coronavirus and business

Tim Hortons released third-quarter earnings today which showed that comparable sales at its Canadian locations fell 13.7 per cent, owing to a dip in traffic during commuting hours as many continue to work from home.

  • Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Tim Hortons, has been affected by restrictions on indoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic. While more than 96 per cent of its restaurants globally had reopened as of September, hot spots such as Ontario and Quebec reintroduced restrictions, dragging down traffic.
  • Restaurant Brands announced an investment of about $120-million to update its drive-throughs at more than 10,000 locations, including making contactless payment permanent and adding a second lane to some stores to boost capacity.

Globe opinion

  • Robyn Urback: “It may seem like a cheap ‘gotcha’ to catch Health Minister Patty Hajdu smiling bare-faced in an airport lounge, where passengers are expressly required to cover their faces.”
  • Globe Editorial: “U.S. President Donald Trump is on the precipice of an overwhelming defeat, one that may hand control of all three elected arms of the American government. ... The proximate cause is the SARS-CoV-2 virus and Mr. Trump’s entirely self-defeating response to it.”

More reporting

Information centre

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies