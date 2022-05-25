Skip to main content
Rebecca Zamon and Caora McKenna
In the past seven days, there were 300 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 25 per cent over the same period. At least 4,520 people are being treated in hospitals and 327 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 14th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

An internal investigation into U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson found widespread drinking, violations of COVID-19 restrictions and abuse of cleaning staff at Downing Street, for which he apologized on Wednesday. “I am humbled and I have learned,” he told the House of Commons. “I also want to say above all that I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch.”

