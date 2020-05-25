Coronavirus Update: Canadian vaccine candidate succeeds in animal studies, setting stage for human testing

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Canadian vaccine candidate delivers promising results in ferrets, setting stage for human testing Federal figures released Monday showed that CERB has now paid out $40.33-billion in emergency aid to 8.21 million people. WHO suspends trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns

In Canada, there have been 85,711 cases reported, more than double the number from 32 days ago. There have also been 44,651 recoveries and 6,545 deaths. Health officials have administered 1,551,027 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 5,466,616 cases confirmed, 2,196,26 recoveries and 344,636 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Maxime Simard presents a pair of running shoes to a customer. Retail stores in Montreal were able to reopen today. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Number of the day

$40.33-billion

Federal figures show CERB has paid out $40.33-billion in financial support for to 8.21 million applicants.

Payouts for the emergency response measure have surpassed its $35-billion budget.

Billions could be recouped next year when the government taxes the earnings and takes back improperly paid benefits.

Coronavirus in Canada

There are currently at least 2,381 hospitalized cases, a 16 per cent drop from a week ago. Of those 345 are in intensive care.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to push the provinces to ensure workers have “about 10 days” of paid sick leave per year.

The guarantee was a key requirement from the NDP to support the Liberal’s motion to waive “normal” House sittings in favour of expanding the special COVID-19 committee that has acted as a stand-in for the past month

However, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said more action is needed before his party will support the motion. The Conservatives strongly opposed the motion.

And: The Bloc Québécois criticized the major federal parties for making use of CEWS, the wage subsidy program, for their employees.

Vaccines: A developed-in-Canada vaccine against COVID-19 has proved successful in animal studies, researchers report.

Coronavirus around the world

U.S. President Donald Trump said he’ll pull the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if the state’s Governor does not let him hold the event with full attendance in August. North Carolina recorded its largest daily increase of COVID-19 cases two days ago.

As the government allowed domestic air travel to restart, India reported 6,977 new coronavirus cases, its single largest single-day jump yet. Under the current phase of lockdown, some businesses have also reopened.

reported 6,977 new coronavirus cases, its single largest single-day jump yet. Under the current phase of lockdown, some businesses have also reopened. Spain will be open to international travellers starting July 1. In an effort to salvage the summer tourist season, the country is easing travel restrictions after closing its borders and beaches in March.

will be open to international travellers starting July 1. In an effort to salvage the summer tourist season, the country is easing travel restrictions after closing its borders and beaches in March. Watch: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who drove 400 km to northern England while coronavirus lockdown measures were in place, will not resign, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who drove 400 km to northern England while coronavirus lockdown measures were in place, will not resign, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said. The World Health Organization has suspended testing the drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns. The malaria drug has been touted as a possible treatment for the virus by Donald Trump.

Coronavirus and business

The Prime Minister consulted the CEOs of the Big Six banks for economic advice over the Victoria Day long weekend, sources tell the Globe.

The high-level check-ins focused on the joint relief efforts by the banks and government so far, including what might be adjustments, where clients are hurting most, and what parts of the economy might need further support.

Federal officials say the government is done with relief efforts, focusing now on the “recovery” phase.

The conversations were the first meeting between Trudeau and the bank executive since the pandemic took hold.

Also today: In his final speech as the governor of Canada’s central bank, Stephen Poloz said the Canadian economy is entering “unknowable times.” [For subscribers]

And: Rob Carrick’s 10-point checklist for your pandemic personal finances

Question and answer

On May 22, Andrew Coyne and Robyn Urback analyzed the performance of the federal government, premiers, and the opposition parties in the face of a pandemic.

What does the lockdown mean for the economy?

Andrew Coyne: This has to do with the response to the response, if you will. We had the response of the lockdown, which took an unprecedented toll on the economy. Not only our governments, the governments around the world, in the short term, had no alternative. But people are starting to turn their minds now the consequences taking on this much debt. Just how how deeper of a ditch have we dug for ourselves here?

Robyn Urback: The difficulty in trying to answer any of those questions is that we’re not even at the point of recovery yet.

A province like Ontario, for example, started reopening earlier this week (the week of May 18). We can go to retail stores and some public places have have opened with socially distant protocols. But all this week, we’ve also been seeing an upward toward in new cases, along with fewer tests actually being done. Talking about economic recovery is so difficult when it seems as though we’re not even in a public health recovery place yet.

Bonnie Henry said she’s never seen a pandemic that didn’t have a second wave. Whatever recovery we have is not going to last. That will be a really big challenge. People going back to work, for example: if they’re going back to work in there in the service industry, making minimum wage, they managed to get off the government relief program and go back to work for a couple months, then what happens if in September everything locks down again?

When we think about the the ditch that we’ve dug ourselves into economically, I don’t even think we reached the bottom of the pit.

This response has been edited and condensed.

An act of kindness

Lina Sweeney, Grade 3, shared this thank you letter she wrote for health care workers.

“I want to say thank you for what you are doing during these difficult time and exposing yourself to folks at the hospital with COVID-19. Is the number of cases from COVID-19 decreasing? Have you found a cure to this whole outbreak thing? Are you happy with your jobs?”

Distractions

🥕For the at-home cook: A collection of recipes that will make your taste buds tingle

More Globe reporting and opinion

“As Canadians rush outdoors after weeks in lockdown, researchers and public-health officials warn of a less novel, but ever-increasing infectious villain waiting for them in the woods: the black-legged ticks.”

Nav Persaud and Steve Morgan: “ Some problems are too big for community mobilization, which is why robust public policies are still needed to support all Canadians during and after this crisis. One such policy would be the creation of a national pharmacare program.”

Some problems are too big for community mobilization, which is why robust public policies are still needed to support all Canadians during and after this crisis. One such policy would be the creation of a national pharmacare program.” Ameer Farooq: “The COVID-19 pandemic has had major implications for wait times for surgery … provinces across Canada put non-urgent elective surgery on hold ... While no silver bullet will completely resolve the massive backlog, we could turn to a number of solutions in the time of this crisis.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had major implications for wait times for surgery … provinces across Canada put non-urgent elective surgery on hold ... While no silver bullet will completely resolve the massive backlog, we could turn to a number of solutions in the time of this crisis.” Robyn Urback: “[Provinces] wouldn’t be able to extinguish COVID-19 permanently, but they could use the finite time people would agree to staying in their homes to develop a plan to deal with COVID-19 if and when a second wave emerges. Ontario failed to do that.”

“[Provinces] wouldn’t be able to extinguish COVID-19 permanently, but they could use the finite time people would agree to staying in their homes to develop a plan to deal with COVID-19 if and when a second wave emerges. Ontario failed to do that.” Jaason Geerts: “This combination of lower fear and higher pressure exposes us to the potential for deadly super-spread events and will make it harder for leaders to motivate people to comply with strict measures again once they’ve been lifted.”

Information centre

