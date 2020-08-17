 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Coronavirus Update: Canadians living in Lebanon want out as COVID-19 compounds the country's misery

Jessie Willms and Hailey Montgomery
Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Canadians living in Lebanon prepare to leave as economic, political and virus crises mount
  2. CFL cancels 2020 season because of COVID-19, ending 100-plus-year run for Grey Cup
  3. Virus clusters erupt at U.S. colleges as students return to campus

In Canada, there have been at least 122,513 cases reported. In the last week 2,381 new cases were announced, 10 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 108,799 recoveries and 9,029 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 5,118,762 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 21,672,186 cases confirmed and 775,244 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resourcesCoronavirus in maps and chartsLockdown rules and reopening plans in each provinceGlobal rules on mask-wearing

Photo of the day

Chairs are placed at a distance in preparation for the first Mass at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Panama City after nearly five months.

Arnulfo Franco/The Associated Press

Number of the day

1919

The CFL has cancelled its 2020 season, the first time since 1919 that the Grey Cup won’t be presented.

  • The CFL cancelled the season after it couldn’t secure financing from the federal government, which the league said was necessary for a shortened season. Without the loan, teams would be facing financial losses, the league said.

Coronavirus in Canada


In less than a month, millions of kids will return to school. What do parents need to know?

Join André Picard and Nicole MacIntyre for a live Q&A on Aug. 19

In Ottawa, Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation from the Trudeau cabinet on Monday after reports of tension between him and the Prime Minister bubbled to the surface during recent days.

Mr. Morneau told reporters that he met with the Prime Minister Monday to inform him that he would not be running in the next election. He said he never intended to run in more than two elections.

As a result, he said the next phase of economic recovery will take several years and another finance minister will be needed.

Last Tuesday, The Globe reported that sources said Mr. Trudeau was not committed to keeping Mr. Morneau on as the key architect of the federal government’s economic revival plan after the two clashed over the Finance Department’s policy responses to the COVID-19 crisis.

Coronavirus around the world

  • Colleges across the U.S. are reporting outbreaks linked to parties, bars and off-campus housing as students return for the fall semester.
  • After a deadly blast in Beirut this month, health officials in Lebanon called for a two-week lockdown to try to contain a resurgence of cases. The explosion overwhelmed the city’s hospitals, and badly damaged two facilities that were handling cases.
  • Britain will scrap the use of an algorithm used to predict the results of exams that were cancelled by the pandemic. The policy was set to deprive thousands of graduating high-school students of places at universities.
  • South Korea reported new outbreaks including one linked to a church where more than 300 members of the congregation have been infected. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 197 new cases as of midnight on Saturday, marking the fourth day of a three-digit tally.

Coronavirus and business


In July, 53,085 homes were sold in Canada, up 26 per cent from June, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.

The seasonally adjusted home price index, reached a record high of $637,600 last month – up 2.3 per cent from June.

With record-low borrowing costs, demand is higher now in some parts of the country than before the pandemic.

Also today: Why the end of CERB could jolt consumer spending – and complicate the recovery

Rob Carrick: In defence of those additional ‘COVID fees’ that are raising costs at a precarious time

Globe opinion

  • André Picard: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot has been written about the living conditions of elders in institutional care, but little attention has been focused on younger people with disabilities who also live in long-term care.”
  • Adam Parachin: “The WE Charity scandal highlights an important principle that seems to have fallen out of fashion lately: Charities, government and politicians are not in the same business, nor should they be.”
  • Graeme Menzies: “It’s probably fair to say that, in reference to a classic Monty Python sketch, [the Canada Student Service Grant] is the dead parrot of summer relief programs. But while the time for launching a summer program has passed, there is no reason the government could not develop a better one for the fall.”
  • Gervan Fearon: “For years to come, every one of us Canadians will need to help the country regain its equilibrium and recover from a COVID-19 pandemic that has punished our social and economic stability. Canada needs the bedrock of a well-educated work force if it hopes to stay competitive and innovative, and universities shoulder a big responsibility for this.”

More reporting

Distractions

Image of Peach and Prosciutto Salad.JPG from the book Mandy's Gourmet Salads

Handout

For the summer fruit enthusiast: A peach and prosciutto salad from the sisters behind Montreal’s Mandy’s Gourmet Salads chain.

And: Eight wines showcase the changing face of Argentina’s wine scene

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

