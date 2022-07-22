Good evening. The coronavirus newsletter now publishes Mondays and Fridays.

Top headlines:

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

After more than two years of misery for restaurants, who faced constant closures during the pandemic, being able to reopen this summer is a blessing – but owners and managers are not exactly breathing a sigh of relief. Diners are back, but restaurants are now grappling with soaring prices. Inflation is so rampant that the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark rate by a full percentage point this month – the first time it has done so in almost 25 years.

Canada welcomed more international travellers in May than previous months during the pandemic, says Statistics Canada, but traffic still remains below 2019 levels.

American Airlines posted its first quarterly profit without U.S. government aid since the COVID-19 pandemic began as strong summer travel demand translated into a revenue high for the airline.

Foot traffic in downtown Toronto reached a pandemic high in mid-June, as major employers began mandating a return to the office, according to new data.

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

Globe opinion

Andrew Coyne: The unnecessary crisis in Canadian health care: We know what needs to be done, but not how to do it

Want to hear more from our columnists? Subscribe to the Opinion newsletter, and get it in your inbox, Monday to Saturday.

More reading

MLB struggling to get attendance back to pre-pandemic levels

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com