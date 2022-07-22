Good evening. The coronavirus newsletter now publishes Mondays and Fridays.
Top headlines:
- As more Canadians with long COVID try to apply for insurance and government disability support, many are encountering hurdles that have long been familiar to residents with chronic fatigue syndrome
- Mandatory random COVID-19 testing resumed Tuesday for vaccinated travellers coming into Canada
- Restaurants are back, after more than two years of touch-and-go openings and closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. But owners and managers are not exactly breathing a sigh of relief
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- Advocates worry about the financial future of Canadians with long COVID, whose numbers are swelling as the pandemic stretches into its third year. As more Canadians with long COVID try to apply for insurance and government disability support, many are encountering the same hurdles that have long been familiar to Canadians with myalgic encephalomyelitis, commonly known as chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).
- An eight-country study shows nearly six per cent of children with COVID-19 reported long COVID symptoms three months later.
- After Ottawa had paused random COVID-19 testing of vaccinated travellers entering Canada by air last month, it has now changed course. Travellers entering Canada via four major airports will be subjected to random testing as of Tuesday. However, infectious disease experts are at odds over how valuable it is to randomly test travellers arriving in Canada for COVID-19.
- Health care unions are calling for “all-hands-on-deck action” from the Ontario government and the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) to combat the staffing crunch and a wave of emergency room closures across the province. Several emergency departments and urgent care centres, both in rural and urban areas, have had to reduce hours due to lack of health care workers in recent weeks as a seventh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The province is opening pediatric COVID-19 vaccine bookings starting July 28 – with kid-friendly COVID-19 vaccination settings for babies and preschoolers also being planned. Workers in Ontario will be granted three days of paid sick leave until at least the end of March, for pandemic-related absences like testing, vaccination, isolation or caring for relatives who are ill with the virus.
- Quebec’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are nearing a plateau, the province’s public health director said this week as Quebec launched its vaccination campaign for children under the age of five. And, Quebec City residents were asked this week to avoid unnecessary trips to five emergency rooms struggling with staff shortages and overcrowding caused by COVID-19.
- Alberta Health Services says it is rescinding its COVID-19 immunization policy for its workers. It says vaccines continue to provide strong protection against serious effects from COVID-19, but there is emerging evidence that the shots have become less protective against infection. And, Albertans over the age of 18 will soon be able to book their fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Manitoba has opened up vaccine eligibility for kids aged six months to four years, after the Moderna vaccine was recently approved for use in children. Saskatchewan says it will also be offering COVID-19 vaccines for children under five starting Friday.
- U.S. President Joe Biden’s COVID symptoms improved Friday and he responded well to treatment, his doctor said, as the White House worked to portray the image of a president still on the job despite his illness. The BA.5 subvariant of Omicron was estimated to make up 77.9 per cent of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
- The World Health Organization said coronavirus cases have tripled across Europe in the past six weeks, accounting for nearly half of all infections globally.
Pandemic recovery
- After more than two years of misery for restaurants, who faced constant closures during the pandemic, being able to reopen this summer is a blessing – but owners and managers are not exactly breathing a sigh of relief. Diners are back, but restaurants are now grappling with soaring prices. Inflation is so rampant that the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark rate by a full percentage point this month – the first time it has done so in almost 25 years.
- Canada welcomed more international travellers in May than previous months during the pandemic, says Statistics Canada, but traffic still remains below 2019 levels.
- American Airlines posted its first quarterly profit without U.S. government aid since the COVID-19 pandemic began as strong summer travel demand translated into a revenue high for the airline.
- Foot traffic in downtown Toronto reached a pandemic high in mid-June, as major employers began mandating a return to the office, according to new data.
Globe opinion
Andrew Coyne: The unnecessary crisis in Canadian health care: We know what needs to be done, but not how to do it
More reading
- MLB struggling to get attendance back to pre-pandemic levels
Information centre
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future
- Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap
