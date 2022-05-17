Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

In the past seven days, there were 376 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 23 per cent over the same period. At least 5,440 people are being treated in hospitals and 353 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts • Tracking vaccine doses

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

The Canadian Airports Council is blaming COVID-19 protocols and is again calling on the federal government to do away with random tests and public health questions at customs to ease the serious delays for international arrivals.

Before the pandemic, malls were already feeling the pressure. Now, the concept of the mall is getting a makeover, and leading to a seismic reinvention of the real-life retail experience.

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

Globe opinion

Robert Bell, Anne Golden, Paul Alofs and Lionel Robins: The pandemic revealed brutal realities about long-term care. Canada has a moral obligation to fix the system

Want to hear more from our columnists? Subscribe to the Opinion newsletter, and get it in your inbox, Monday to Saturday.

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com