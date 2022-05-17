Skip to main content
Lacy Atalick and Samantha Edwards
Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

  1. CEO leaving Montreal health authority after report describing ‘chaos’ of LTC homes at start of pandemic
  2. Regular travel and public health measures can’t co-exist, says Canadian Airport Council
  3. North Korea COVID-19 outbreak is ‘worrying’ for new variants, says WHO official

In the past seven days, there were 376 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 23 per cent over the same period. At least 5,440 people are being treated in hospitals and 353 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and chartsTracking vaccine doses

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

Globe opinion

Robert Bell, Anne Golden, Paul Alofs and Lionel Robins: The pandemic revealed brutal realities about long-term care. Canada has a moral obligation to fix the system

Information centre

