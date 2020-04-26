Coronavirus Update: Children in Spain allowed to play outside for the first time in six weeks

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Spain lets children go outside and play for the first time in weeks as European countries work to ease their lockdowns and reopen their economies Ontario’s public schools closed until at least the end of May; Quebec planning progressive return to class for students Trans Mountain and LNG Canada say projects’ construction on track despite pandemic White House aiming for Trump to pivot from coronavirus to economy

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • The rules in each province

Story continues below advertisement

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A mother and her children pose sporting their face masks in a street of Santa Cruz de Tenerife on Sunday. After six weeks stuck at home, Spain's children were allowed out to run, play or go for a walk as the government eased one of the world's toughest coronavirus lockdowns. DESIREE MARTIN/AFP/Getty Images

Number of the day

26.5 million

Unprecedented restrictions on businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in a record 26.5 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits since mid-March. The White House sees this month’s jobless rate hitting 16 per cent or higher.

Another wave of U.S. states are preparing to lift coronavirus restrictions this week against the warnings of many public health experts, who say increased human interaction could spark a new wave of cases.

Against a backdrop of scattered protests across the country calling for stay-at-home orders to be lifted, U.S. cases topped 940,000 on Sunday after posting a record one-day increase on Friday. The highly contagious virus has already killed more than 54,300 Americans.

Coronavirus in Canada

At least 46,644 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 16 days ago. There have been 17,243 recoveries and 2,560 deaths. Health officials have administered 729,744 tests.

The Ontario government said public schools, encompassing over 2 million students, will remain closed until at least the end of May.

government said public schools, encompassing over 2 million students, will remain closed until at least the end of May. A federal institution in British Columbia says more than 100 inmates tested positive for the new coronavirus.

says more than 100 inmates tested positive for the new coronavirus. Newfoundland and Labrador called on the federal government for financial incentives to boost offshore oil exploration, saying the province’s energy sector in “crisis mode” due to coronavirus.

called on the federal government for financial incentives to boost offshore oil exploration, saying the province’s energy sector in “crisis mode” due to coronavirus. The Quebec farmers’ union estimated roughly 5,000 seasonal and temporary workers will be missing on the province’s farms this year because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the province is set to announce progressive return to class for students.

farmers’ union estimated roughly 5,000 seasonal and temporary workers will be missing on the province’s farms this year because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the province is set to announce progressive return to class for students. An organization that works with immigrants says the temporary closure of the Cargill slaughterhouse in southern Alberta has left many among its largely Filipino work force fearful for the future.

has left many among its largely Filipino work force fearful for the future. Nova Scotia reported two more deaths related to coronavirus, both at a long-term care home, bringing the provincial total to 24.

National updates:

Economists say energy projects such as the LNG Canada export terminal and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion may face short-term setbacks but the pandemic and oil price crash shouldn’t threaten their long-term viability.

Andrew Leach, an energy economist at the University of Alberta, said the long-term forecast for both natural gas and oil remains steady, even as some companies scale back work forces to meet safety protocols.

Story continues below advertisement

Global oil prices recently plunged amid oversupply concerns as storage tanks near capacity while refineries are reducing output as economic activity slows during the pandemic. The low prices have forced some producers to cut production in Canada’s oil patch.

Coronavirus around the world

2,948,654 cases confirmed around the world; with 860,762 recoveries and 205,610 deaths reported.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Italy is preparing for a phased reopening of its economy, beginning with factories and building sites from May 4.

Children in Spain were allowed to play outside for the first time since the outbreak hit the country six weeks ago.

were allowed to play outside for the first time since the outbreak hit the country six weeks ago. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said he’ll be back to work Monday, now that he has recovered from coronavirus. He and his government are facing growing criticism over the harm the virus has caused.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said he’ll be back to work Monday, now that he has recovered from coronavirus. He and his government are facing growing criticism over the harm the virus has caused. Days after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Americans could perhaps consume cleaning products to ward off coronavirus, the White House is planning to shift his public focus to the burgeoning efforts aimed at easing the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

President Donald Trump suggested Americans could perhaps consume cleaning products to ward off coronavirus, the White House is planning to shift his public focus to the burgeoning efforts aimed at easing the economic devastation caused by the pandemic. The G20 economies launched an international initiative to accelerate access to health tools needed to fight the new coronavirus and fill an $8-billion funding gap to fight the pandemic.

Coronavirus and business

Businesses suffering in the novel coronavirus pandemic will need new and different injections of capital to survive a period of prolonged physical distancing, according to the chief executives of Quebec’s two largest financial institutions.

Federal and provincial governments have rolled out relief programs guaranteeing billions of dollars in loans to small businesses, including interest-free $40,000 loans that are partly forgivable. “But most of that money ... has been debt,” said Louis Vachon, chief executive officer of National Bank of Canada.

As financial institutions emerge from several intense weeks of launching emergency relief programs, a realization is growing that businesses will need less burdensome, more patient forms of funding to stay afloat.

Some larger companies can access capital markets, but most businesses can’t, and executives at financial institutions have struck up discussions with government officials and institutional investors about how to provide bridge funding that doesn’t fit the profile of traditional bank debt, Mr. Vachon said.

Question and answer

Question: What are the risks of getting COVID-19 while driving around?

Answer: Chances are, the only way you could catch COVID-19 on the road is if somebody in your car already has it.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’d only wear a mask in the car if there’s someone else in the car who might be infected,” says David Evans, a virologist and professor of medical microbiology and immunology at the University of Alberta. “You can open a window in the car. It’s a beautiful day today in Edmonton, sunny and three degrees Celsius and so I drove to work with the top down on my convertible, no mask.”

Last week, Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said wearing masks in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus might not be a bad idea.

While you might consider a mask at the grocery store, where it can be tough to keep two metres from other people, public officials haven’t said to wear masks while driving.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

An act of kindness

Open this photo in gallery Donna McDougall leads a physically distanced line dancing class for her neighbours in the Roncesvalles neighbourhood of Toronto during the coronavirus pandemic. Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail

Dancing in the street, and other creative ways to exercise at home

Heck, no, Donna Hunt isn’t going to tell you her age.

Story continues below advertisement

“How old do you think I am?” she says, twirling in her sneakers before a group of well-spaced onlookers on her Toronto street.

Nobody dares answer.

“I’m a senior citizen, that’s all I’ll say,” she announces before toggling her phone to Wynonna Judd’s rendition of Burning Love and cranking the portable Bose speaker she bought some weeks ago so that the entire street could participate in her daily line-dancing classes.

The COVID-19 restrictions have turned many of us into sedentary slugs. In some parts of the country, trips to parks, sports fields and other recreation sites can yield hefty fines and social ignominy. Seniors have it particularly tough, with those older than 70 being advised to stay indoors, cutting them off from the psychosocial incentives that come with group exercise.

But Ms. Hunt and other Canadians are getting creative.

Ms. Hunt launched her class a few days after recreation centres closed down last month, barring her from teaching her once-a-week line-dancing class at the local YMCA. She figured it would be a good way for her and a couple of neighbours to burn off some energy and stave off boredom a few times a week.

Story continues below advertisement

Read the rest of the story here.

Have you witnessed or performed acts of kindness in your neighbourhood? Share your stories, photos and videos and they might be included in The Globe and Mail. Email audience@globeandmail.com

Distractions

For dramatic arts enthusiasts:

Open this photo in gallery Graham Abbey as Iago and Dion Johnstone as Othello in the 2013 Stratford Festival production of Othello. Michael Cooper/Handout

Theatre mentorship website GhostLight aims to keep artists, audiences connected during COVID-19 pandemic

Top stage talents Seana McKenna and Dion Johnstone, author Margaret Atwood and former governor-general and broadcaster Adrienne Clarkson are among the many Canadian cultural figures rallying around a new theatre mentorship website called GhostLight.

Set to officially launch in May, the online venture will provide free training to theatre artists while the country’s theatres are shut because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as glimpses behind the curtain to curious theatregoers.

Story continues below advertisement

Graham Abbey, a Stratford Festival star who co-founded the site with fellow actor Dylan Trowbridge, likens GhostLight to a cross between Masterclass.com and the TV talk show Inside the Actors Studio.

More Globe reporting and opinion

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans remain in place for the Port of Prince Rupert to expand its existing Fairview shipping-container site and build a new $2.5-billion terminal.

A shortage of places on land to put a glut of oil has turned much of the world’s supertanker fleet into floating storage, driving up charter rates for vessels that hold crude and refined products.

Andrew Willis: “The country’s pipeline companies were having trouble putting pucks in the net – getting multibillion-dollar projects under way – before the COVID-19 crisis. Now fallout from the pandemic is shutting down essential energy projects.”

“The country’s pipeline companies were having trouble putting pucks in the net – getting multibillion-dollar projects under way – before the COVID-19 crisis. Now fallout from the pandemic is shutting down essential energy projects.” Felix Li: “The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Public Health Agency of Canada have both wisely recommended the use of cloth face coverings for the general public. These agencies, however, still maintain that doing so only protects others, and not the mask user.”

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com.