Children’s hospitals across Canada are seeing an unusual surge in sick children needing medical attention, with some hospitals reporting an alarming rise in admissions for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Experts fear the problem will become more severe as COVID-19 cases rise and influenza season begins.

The Canada Border Services Agency acknowledged it provided inaccurate information to Parliament about a $1.2-million ArriveCan contract and will launch a full review of its list of companies that received federal funding to work on the app.

The Ontario government announced last week that the province will be issuing a fourth round of direct payments to parents – meant to help students who are struggling to “catch up” in the classroom after two years of COVID-19 learning disruptions. Here’s how parents can apply.

Employees have settled into a new way of working and are broadly opposed to returning to the office. Employers are concerned with maintaining culture, cohesion and continuity in a remote environment and are looking to coax their workers back to a centralized location. Jared Linzon suggests four ways to entice employees back to the office.

Throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic, older people were often in the news, but hardly heard from, so Students at UBC’s Global Reporting Program wanted to give them a voice. The resulting in-depth look at the people most affected in an aging world, shows how seniors’ loss of independence and quality of life is a preventable tragedy.

Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker said it expects that people with private health insurance or coverage through public programs like Medicare or Medicaid will pay nothing.

