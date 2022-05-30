Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

The backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned to nearly 300,000 due to ongoing office closures prompted by COVID-19.

Opinion: André Picard says Canada’s monkeypox response will show what, if anything, we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Shanghai announced an end to its two-month-long COVID-19 lockdown, allowing the vast majority of people in China’s largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday. Also in China, the southern city of Shenzhen started distributing 30 million yuan ($5.7-million) worth of free digital cash on Monday to revive its pandemic-hit economy.

Pandemic recovery

Canada’s backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic. Would-be cardholders in the program are now struggling to book a sit-down appointment.

Toyota Motor Corp. said it missed its global production target for April as COVID-19 outbreaks and a parts shortage slowed its post-pandemic recovery.

Throughout the pandemic, Brampton has had some of the highest per-capita COVID-19 infection rates in the province. It is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Canada, but the city’s health care services have not kept up. Ahead of the Ontario election, health care is top of mind for many Brampton voters.

Globe opinion

André Picard: Monkeypox response will show what, if anything, we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic

Ake Blomqvist and Rosalie Wyonch: To fix Canadian health care, let’s try the Dutch model

David McLaughlin: The trust that binds Canada together is cracking

For the second time in less than five months Canada’s under-18 women’s hockey team for the world championship has been announced. Due to COVID-19, the tournament was relocated and rescheduled from Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden, in January to June 6-13 in Madison and Middleton, Wis.

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

