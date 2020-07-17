Coronavirus Update: Contaminated surfaces pose “negligible” risk of spreading coronavirus, scientist says

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Ottawa will overhaul the wage subsidy program Coronavirus unlikely to be transmitted on surfaces Israel imposed “interim” restrictions after surge in cases

In Canada, there have been at least 109,516 cases reported. In the last week 2,391 new cases were announced, 17 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have been at least 96,623 recoveries and 8,837 deaths.

Worldwide, 13,805,296 cases have been confirmed with 589,911 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery In New Delhi, India, relatives don hazmat suits before burying the body of a many who died of COVID-19. After reporting 34,956 confirmed cases in a single day, the country crossed the 1-million total cases. India is the third country in the world to pass the grim milestone. Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

Number of the day

$1.71 trillion

More than 1,000 climate friendly projects are eligible for funding through the European Union’s $1.71 trillion coronavirus recovery program.

The EU Commission says the overall package will drive a recovery that boosts “green” industries and technologies.

Research shows the projects would support more than 2 million jobs and require investments of around $310.39 billion.

Coronavirus in Canada





In Ottawa, the government said it will ease the rules for CEWS, the emergency wage subsidy program, and extend it until December. The new rules are retroactive to July 5, but will need to be approved next week when the House is recalled.

The government’s proposal would remove the requirement of a 30 per cent drop in revenues to access the program – instead, money paid out will be proportional to revenue losses.

The government introduced a new proportional top-up for businesses experiencing a revenue drop of more than 50 per cent.

Last week’s fiscal update last week increased the program’s budget to $82.3 billion from $45 billion.

The program has paid out almost $20.4 billion so far.

Also today: No singing, no dancing, no nightclubs. Dr. Njoo, the deputy public health officer, told young people to “find creative ways to stay socially active” this summer, but urged them to stay away from indoor or crowded spaces.

COVID-19 and surfaces: The risk of contracting coronavirus from touching contaminated surfaces and objects is “negligible,” says Dr. Emanuel Goldman of Rutgers University. The scientist is among a group of researchers who say other efforts – physical distancing and wearing a mask – play a significantly bigger role in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines: Will the vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Sinovac be successful? Canadian experts warn it may be hard to tell.

Coronavirus around the world

Russia unveiled a deal with AstraZeneca to manufacture a vaccine developed by the pharmaceuticals company and Oxford University. Yesterday, Canada, Britain, and the U.S. accused Russia of trying to steal vaccine data.

unveiled a deal with AstraZeneca to manufacture a vaccine developed by the pharmaceuticals company and Oxford University. Yesterday, Canada, Britain, and the U.S. accused Russia of trying to steal vaccine data. The Prime Minister of Britain outlined a plan for a phased removal of lockdown restrictions, and expressed hope for a “return to normality” in November at the earliest.

outlined a plan for a phased removal of lockdown restrictions, and expressed hope for a “return to normality” in November at the earliest. Israel imposed new restrictions after at least 1,900 new cases were reported. The measures – which the prime minister referred to as “interim steps” before another lockdown – include weekend closures of many businesses and limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery.

imposed new restrictions after at least 1,900 new cases were reported. The measures – which the prime minister referred to as “interim steps” before another lockdown – include weekend closures of many businesses and limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery. Coronavirus cases in India topped 1 million today – the third country to pass that grim milestone.

Coronavirus and business

Nearly one in three companies filing for U.S. bankruptcy protection gave bonuses to their executives within a month of filing their cases.

Six of the 14 companies that approved bonuses cited business challenges executives faced during the pandemic in justifying the compensation.

Also today: The TSX and S&P 500 closed up today, despite persistent worries over growing number of COVID-19 cases.

And: Cineplex announced it will lay off more than 130 workers.

Globe opinion

Elizabeth Renzetti: “If you’re wondering what it’s like to fly internationally during the era of what my teenaged son calls “the ‘Rona,” here’s an account of that journey.”

“If you’re wondering what it’s like to fly internationally during the era of what my teenaged son calls “the ‘Rona,” here’s an account of that journey.” Campbell Clark: CERB is dead, but a new EI will live, as the pandemic leads to more lasting policy changes [For subscribers]

CERB is dead, but a new EI will live, as the pandemic leads to more lasting policy changes [For subscribers] Alex Freedman: We can’t let community radio become a casualty of COVID-19

More reporting

First Person: I’m a visible minority in Toronto but didn’t feel like one till I wore a mask.

The same day Prime Minister Trudeau announced a $912-million student volunteer program, WE Charity’s Craig Kielburger sent an unsolicited pitch to run the initiative, MPs were told yesterday.

Distractions

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

🍿 For the couch potato: It’s the weekend. Relax with any of these streamable titles.

The Hunting is a short-form drama about teenagers and cyber-sex.

The Cuban is sweet but slight tale of memory and unlikely friendship.

Love is one of three caustic comedies recommended by John Doyle.

Empty Pockets is an intense and imaginative ode to the dive bar from Hot Docs at Home.

But maybe skip Fatal Affair, a barely-there film with chaste sex, needless lies, and bloodless violence. Still can’t decide? Have a peek at our most recent streaming guide for even more titles.

Information centre

