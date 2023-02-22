Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

Ahead of the three-year anniversary of the WHO declaring the coronavirus pandemic, we want to hear from Globe readers about how long COVID has changed their lives. Share your story with The Globe.

The Alberta government has named five members to a COVID-19 review panel led by former Reform Party leader Preston Manning, one of whom was recently fired along with the rest of the governing board of Alberta Health Services.

Declining mortality claims in North America, a rebound in travel insurance and the easing of pandemic restrictions in China are signs that the mortality impact of the three-year pandemic is finally tapering off, Manulife Financial Corp. chief executive Roy Gori says.

The past three years offered Canadians the opportunity to rethink their values, break old habits and start new ones. The Globe wants to hear from readers about how the pandemic has shifted your priorities and what you’ve learned about yourself.

Early in the pandemic, the film and television industry emerged as a leader in Covid safety. But more than two years later, the sector’s unified approach has become a complicated patchwork of policies and guidelines that are causing acrimony among workers.

EU countries have agreed to phase out Covid restrictions on travellers from China that were put in place to guard against possible new variants after the country’s reopening prompted a surge in infections.

A new report from Public Health Ontario shows the steep decline in vaccine coverage rates in recent years for some children in the province, one of the many consequences of the pandemic.

British Columbia’s auditor general says data gaps during province’s vaccine rollout posed risks.

