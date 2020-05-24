Coronavirus Update: Don’t blame those who gather in parks – blame the city

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Picard: Don’t blame those who gather in parks – blame the city Bike sales surge as Canadians leave their cars at home Ontario announces asymptomatic people can now get tested for coronavirus

In Canada, 84,655 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 31 days ago. There have also been 43,940 recoveries and 6,424 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 1,524,219 tests.

Worldwide, 5,344,043 cases have been confirmed; with 2,139,863 recoveries and 342,653 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery People in Domino Park are seen in circles painted as guidelines for physical distancing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday. ANDREW KELLY/Reuters

Number of the day

164

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. has reported 164 cases of the coronavirus among its workers at a gold mine in South Africa.

The cases were discovered at Mponeng, the world’s deepest mine, where operations extend as far as four kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface.

The company has temporarily closed the mine and begun tracing the contacts of those who tested positive, using an electronic tracking system. It says the “vast majority” of those who tested positive are showing no symptoms of illness.

The new outbreak is by far the largest number of cases detected at any South African mine so far. It has tripled the total number of cases in the country’s mining industry, which until Sunday had reported 85 cases.

Coronavirus in Canada

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Police and special constables patrol Trinity Bellwoods Park as the province prepares for more phased re-openings from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Toronto on Sunday. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

There are currently at least 2,417 hospitalized cases, down 13 per cent in the last week. Of those, 339 are in intensive care.

Boeing said it will cut 400 jobs from its two Winnipeg facilities due to slashed profits during the pandemic.

facilities due to slashed profits during the pandemic. Quebec reported 44 new deaths and 573 cases on Sunday. The province has gradually loosened restrictions, and retailers in Montreal are preparing to reopen.

reported 44 new deaths and 573 cases on Sunday. The province has gradually loosened restrictions, and retailers in Montreal are preparing to reopen. Employers in British Columbia are distressed the possibility of a second wave of cases in the province that could cause them to close up shop once again. The provincial government lifted operating restrictions placed on restaurants, pubs and some personal and health services, including hair stylists and dentists, on May 19.

are distressed the possibility of a second wave of cases in the province that could cause them to close up shop once again. The provincial government lifted operating restrictions placed on restaurants, pubs and some personal and health services, including hair stylists and dentists, on May 19. Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced asymptomatic people could get tested for COVID-19 in the province. In Toronto, officials condemned the gathering at Trinity Bellwoods Park on Saturday and reminded residents that people who aren’t from the same household must keep two metres apart under city bylaws during the COVID-19 pandemic – a rule parkgoers respected on Sunday, according to police.

In Ottawa, the battle over the future of Parliament in the age of COVID-19 will resume in earnest Monday when a small group of MPs returns to the floor of the House of Commons to debate the path forward.

The Liberals will seek to advance their proposal that the full resumption of Parliament be waived in favour of expanding the special COVID-19 committee that has been acting as a sort of stand-in for the Commons.

The Conservatives are expected to argue against the idea and push instead for the resumption of “normal” House of Commons sittings, albeit with only 50 MPs in the chamber at any time, so opposition parties can hold the government to account.

The Liberal motion is expected to receive NDP support pending some type of promise from the Liberals on support for disabled Canadians and sick leave for workers who contract COVID-19.

And: Bike sales in large Canadian cities, like Toronto and Vancouver, are surging as people ditch their cars. Traffic congestion has dropped as a result, and cities have made ambitious promises to convert roadways into bike lanes.

Coronavirus around the world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his chief aide will not be fired for violating national lockdown rules. At the end of March, while he correctly suspected he had coronavirus, Dominic Cummings and his wife drove 400 km with their son to Cummings’s parents’ home. The trip was made, he said, because the couple both believed they were infected and wanted their four-year-old to be someplace safe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his chief aide will not be fired for violating national lockdown rules. At the end of March, while he correctly suspected he had coronavirus, Dominic Cummings and his wife drove 400 km with their son to Cummings’s parents’ home. The trip was made, he said, because the couple both believed they were infected and wanted their four-year-old to be someplace safe. The director of a virology lab in Wuhan, China said claims by the Trump administration that the global pandemic pandemic originated at the facility are a “pure fabrication."

said claims by the Trump administration that the global pandemic pandemic originated at the facility are a “pure fabrication." A few dozen people returned to Rome’s St. Peter’s Square to be blessed by Pope Francis from his window on Sunday for the first time in nearly three months. Observers wore masks and practised physical distancing.

St. Peter’s Square to be blessed by Pope Francis from his window on Sunday for the first time in nearly three months. Observers wore masks and practised physical distancing. German airliner Lufthansa, which is in talks with the government over a €9-billion bailout, will resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June, including holiday hot-spots such as Mallorca, Crete, Rhodes, Faro, Venice, Ibiza and Malaga.

Coronavirus and business

As the COVID-19 pandemic dampens tenant demand, there are mounting signs that residential rent inflation is slowing, particularly in urban markets that have been racked by affordability concerns for years.

Asking price for rentals in Toronto and Vancouver has either fallen or remained stable, depending on the unit size, a variety of recent data show. The shakeup is particularly noticeable for condos.

During the first half of May, the median monthly rent for a condo leased in the Greater Toronto Area was $2,200, down 4.3 per cent ($100) from the same period a year ago.

The number of signed leases in Toronto plunged 42.5 per cent, but new listings rose 7 per cent as some condos reached completion and investors sought long-term tenants for their underused Airbnb units.

Demand is unlikely to pick up soon. Because of the pandemic, immigration has dropped significantly, sapping a key source of rental demand. Colleges and universities may continue to conduct their classes virtually in the fall, keeping students home with mom and dad. And renters have been disproportionately affected by job losses, relative to homeowners, which could sway them from leaving rent-controlled units.

Question and answer

Question: Can coronavirus be cured with chloroquine?

Answer: There are reports of COVID-19 being treated successfully with the anti-malaria drug chloroquine as well as with the HIV drug combo lopinavir/ritonavir (sold under the brand name Kaletra).

But anecdote is not evidence and we should always be leery of people who claim to have miracle cures, especially when their “evidence” is published in the tabloid Daily Mail and not a reputable scientific journal.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

Distractions

Open this photo in gallery Book Cover: Bitter Paradise by Ross Pennie Handout

For the bookworm: Six new mystery books – including an unintentionally timely epidemic thriller

Bitter Paradise by Ross Pennie (ECW Press, 352 pages)

No doubt Ross Pennie intended this novel to be about the obstacles facing refugees in terms of getting professional accreditation and finding jobs, and just managing in a new and unfamiliar country. But in this third month of the pandemic, his latest medical mystery ends up being even more timely. The book opens with a vicious murder at a barbershop in Hamilton, where Dr. Zol Szabo’s teenaged son is getting a haircut. While it’s obvious to regulars that one of the killers is an ex-employee, the manager insists the attack was the work of outsiders. What evil has immigrated to Southern Ontario?

More Globe reporting and opinion

Andre Picard: “The sight of thousands of people gathered in a downtown Toronto park as the city and province are still struggling to get its COVID-19 outbreak under control was disconcerting to say the least. Equally troubling was the response: A chorus of shaming, name-calling and threatening everything from a police crackdown to park shutdowns.”

“The sight of thousands of people gathered in a downtown Toronto park as the city and province are still struggling to get its COVID-19 outbreak under control was disconcerting to say the least. Equally troubling was the response: A chorus of shaming, name-calling and threatening everything from a police crackdown to park shutdowns.” Mike Moffatt and John McNally: “ When dealing with the coronavirus, policy discussions have focused mostly on either weathering the short-term crisis or investing in the long-term recovery. However, the hardest problems that COVID-19 brings in the coming months will occur in the space between the two.”

When dealing with the coronavirus, policy discussions have focused mostly on either weathering the short-term crisis or investing in the long-term recovery. However, the hardest problems that COVID-19 brings in the coming months will occur in the space between the two.” Natalie Raffoul and Jim Hinton: “With Canada’s economy ravaged by the coronavirus and both federal and provincial governments focused on short-term measures to support Canadian jobs, the composition of our economy and decades of missed innovation strategies are now being shown to have dire consequences – both for our health and our prosperity.”

“With Canada’s economy ravaged by the coronavirus and both federal and provincial governments focused on short-term measures to support Canadian jobs, the composition of our economy and decades of missed innovation strategies are now being shown to have dire consequences – both for our health and our prosperity.” While staying at home may be flattening the curve, many are finding it is having the opposite effect on their food consumption. The pandemic has sparked a new enthusiasm for bread-baking (not to mention bread-eating), recipe searches and the emergence of hashtags including #covideating and #covid15.

The economic reality of physically distanced dining rooms divided by plexiglass barriers and two-metre spaces between tables means that many restaurants will continue whatever pivots they made during the province’s first phase of restricted activities.

Two recent statements from Canada’s competition regulator could help businesses hit by the economic impact of the pandemic defend their plans to merge with or acquire competitors. [For subscribers]

