Coronavirus Update: Dr. Tam says vigilance needed to limit resurgence as country reopens

- Chief Public Health Officer says Canada has largely limited transmission after weeks of restrictions, but caution is needed to prevent a resurgence
- Republican leaders breaking with U.S. President’s anti-mask rhetoric
- Alberta cutting business taxes, pumping billions into infrastructure to rebound from the pandemic
In Canada, 103,918 cases have been reported. In the last week, 2,281 new cases were announced, 8 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been 67,178 recoveries and 8,566 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 2,864,599 tests.
Worldwide, 9,979,535 cases have been confirmed with 498,710 deaths.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Canada Border Services Agency says it turned back 21 people who tried to enter Canada from the United States in May to claim asylum.
- The 21 cases were turned away under the rules governing the current shutdown of the border – down from hundreds of people a month.
- The first border closing agreement allowed Canada to turn them all away. After criticism that Canada was abandoning its obligations to refugees, the rules were relaxed to allow some people to file claims.
Coronavirus in Canada
- Ontario reported 257 new cases and seven more deaths. There are more than 800 confirmed cases among migrant farm workers in the province.
- As part of its economic reopening plan, Alberta announced it is cutting business taxes and pumping $10-billion into infrastructure projects. The province is also monitoring a Calgary condo building with 34 active cases.
- Quebec resumed daily case number updates – with 72 new cases and seven deaths – following a three-day interruption.
- British Columbia announced a community service job program aimed at people 15 to 29.
In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said new modelling data shows confirmed cases and deaths are on the decline. However, hot spots – notably Ontario’s farm sector, where three migrant workers have died – remain.
- Quebec and Ontario still remain the most heavily affected regions of the country.
- Peaks in Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick are a reminder that a resurgence of coronavirus cases is possible, even where community transmission is low, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said.
As restrictions lift, it will be even more important for Canadians to maintain health and safety measures to keep case counts down, help with contact tracing and not overburden the health care system, Tam said.
Also today: In preparation for a possible second wave, the federal government is reviewing its aid response. The finance minister is preparing to deliver an economic snapshot next week.
Social change: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is urging Canadian political leaders to prepare for a post-COVID-19 world by adopting bold economic and social policies.
Coronavirus around the world
- Some U.S. Republican leaders have broken with U.S. President Donald Trump’s anti-mask messaging and are advocating for face coverings in some red-leaning states.
- A spike of cases in Leicaster, England, has forced British officials to postpone reopenings there, while the rest of the country was supposed to be almost completely eased out of lockdown this weekend.
- Watch: Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, said it is considering reimposing physical distancing restrictions after recording the country’s largest raise in daily case in two months.
- China’s military has received the green light to use a vaccine candidate developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics after clinical trials proved it was safe and showed some efficacy. The shot also won approval for human testing in Canada.
Coronavirus and business
The federal rent-relief program for entrepreneurs will be extended by a month, the Prime Minister said today. Most small businesses have yet to fully reopen as they implement new health and safety measures.
- The program, which took almost six weeks for the government to announce, covers up to 75 per cent of a business’ rent for April-June. Applications didn’t open until open until May 25, two months after revenues began to plummet.
- Landlords criticized the program as too onerous and complicated, and entrepreneurs criticized the requirement that landlords had to apply instead of tenants. Some businesses were evicted as their landlord hunted for new tenants who would pay full rent.
- The initial uptake of the program – just 16,000 applicants in the first week – was considered disappointing.
Ottawa said June 15 that more than 13,300 entrepreneurs had received funding or were approved for the program, known as CECRA. Canada is home to more than one million small businesses. [For subscribers]
Also today: Frank and Oak seeks creditor protection as it faces challenges dealing with the pandemic. [For subscribers]
And: How did COVID-19 help the wealth management sector?
Globe opinion
- André Picard: Kingston’s “refreshing transparency is a stark contrast to Ontario’s provincial public-health officials, who guard information on where community transmission is occurring as if the data were the Gold Codes needed to launch a nuclear attack.”
More reporting
- Since June, 26 players in the NHL have tested positive for COVID-19
- Amazon will pay out US$500-million in one-time bonuses – ranging from US$150 to US$3,000 – to front-line workers
- Haircuts bring a sense of normalcy back to a year that’s been anything but normal
