Coronavirus Update: Dr. Tam tells young Canadians not to give in to “COVID-19 fatigue”

Dr. Tam doubles down on warnings to young Canadians Canada’s Big Six banks preparing for loan losses as government aid ends 45 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Florida are tied to long-term care facilities.

In Canada, at least 113,038 cases have been reported. In the past week, there were 3,371 cases, 33 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been 98,766 recoveries and 8,878 deaths. Health officials have administered 3,920,529 tests.

Worldwide, 15,511,157 cases have been confirmed; with 633,396 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins.

As retail sales in Canada experience record lows, e-commerce sales saw record highs, a new Statistics Canada report shows.

Between February and May, total retail sales in Canada fell by 17.9 per cent, but online sales were up 99.3 per cent in the same period.

Online retail sales hit a record $3.9-billion in May – up 2.3 per cent since April, and an increase of 110.8 per cent from May, 2019.

Coronavirus in Canada

Ontario is considering mandatory testing for farm workers, as Windsor-Essex outpaces Toronto and Peel as the region with the highest rate of cases. Meanwhile, the Doug Ford government says it’s looking at Cineplex’s request to boost capacity in its theatres; the Premier said he agrees that the company does not financially benefit reopening under current health guidelines.

is considering mandatory testing for farm workers, as Windsor-Essex outpaces Toronto and Peel as the region with the highest rate of cases. Meanwhile, the Doug Ford government says it’s looking at Cineplex’s request to boost capacity in its theatres; the Premier said he agrees that the company does not financially benefit reopening under current health guidelines. Starting July 31 in Nova Scotia , masks will be mandatory in most indoor public spaces. The Premier said masks are the “best chance” to keep the province open ahead of a possible second wave in the fall.

, masks will be mandatory in most indoor public spaces. The Premier said masks are the “best chance” to keep the province open ahead of a possible second wave in the fall. Falling oil revenues and new spending associated with COVID-19 means Newfoundland is facing a $2.1-billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

is facing a $2.1-billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Yukon reports one new case, bringing territory’s total to 14.

In Ottawa, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam urged young people “not give in to COVID-19 fatigue,” echoing comments made yesterday by her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, as cases among people 20 to 39 continue to rise.

In the past seven days, people 20 to 39 accounted for 60 per cent of cases, with one third requiring admission to hospital. “Younger age groups are not invincible against COVID-19,” the chief public health officer warned.

Dr. Tam also noted that less than 1 per cent of the population has contracted COVID-19, meaning Canadians are still highly susceptible to getting sick.

COVID-19 vaccine: Health officials are pressing the Trudeau government to approve funding for a made-in-Canada vaccine to lessen the risk that Canadians will have to wait on a foreign-made cure.

Coronavirus around the world

In the United States , about 45 per cent of all coronavirus deaths in Florida are tied to long-term care facilities, where some 2,550 residents and staff have died so far. Meanwhile, starting next month, McDonald’s will follow Walmart and Target in requiring masks inside its restaurants.

, about 45 per cent of all coronavirus deaths in Florida are tied to long-term care facilities, where some 2,550 residents and staff have died so far. Meanwhile, starting next month, McDonald’s will follow Walmart and Target in requiring masks inside its restaurants. In England , new rules mandating face masks came into effect today, after weeks of mixed signals from the government. The rule – which exempts pubs, gyms and hairdressers – would fine those who do not comply up to £100 (about $172 Canadian).

, new rules mandating face masks came into effect today, after weeks of mixed signals from the government. The rule – which exempts pubs, gyms and hairdressers – would fine those who do not comply up to £100 (about $172 Canadian). Across Europe , coronavirus case numbers are on the rise. In Belgium , new cases rose 89 per cent from the previous week, while in France , cases rose 26 per cent in the past week, and Italy reported new cases above 300 – the first time since mid-June.

, coronavirus case numbers are on the rise. In , new cases rose 89 per cent from the previous week, while in , cases rose 26 per cent in the past week, and reported new cases above 300 – the first time since mid-June. From Italy, the story of how one scientist challenged the WHO guidelines and spared a town with a population of 3,200 from the pandemic.

Coronavirus and business

As government financial supports begin to wind down, Canada’s Big Six banks face big losses from loan defaults that might arise from the economic fallout of COVID-19, where millions of Canadians lost their jobs and businesses closed.

Canada’s big banks have already booked about $11-billion of provisions for credit losses in anticipation of projected losses from an array of debt.

So far, Canadians have largely kept up with debt obligations and credit payments thanks to government supports, but those programs – notably CERB and the wage-subsidy program – are set to wind down.

Banks have allowed payment deferrals – including $250-billion of mortgages – but it is not clear how many Canadians will be unable to catch up when those payments become due.

Also today: Entrepreneurs in government-owned buildings struggle to get rent relief [For subscribers]

And: How did Canada win its first war with debt after the Second World War? [For subscribers]

Globe opinion

Gary Mason: “[T]he gentle chiding of these virus-be-damned partiers doesn’t go far enough. If people can, with impunity, violate virus-related restrictions set out by the province, what will stop them from doing it again and again?”

“[T]he gentle chiding of these virus-be-damned partiers doesn’t go far enough. If people can, with impunity, violate virus-related restrictions set out by the province, what will stop them from doing it again and again?” Eric Reguly: New recovery package and strong pandemic response set EU apart from Donald Trump’s America

New recovery package and strong pandemic response set EU apart from Donald Trump’s America Marlowe Granados: How glamour has helped me through the pandemic

How glamour has helped me through the pandemic Hassan Al Kontar: The isolation I felt as a refugee offers lessons for coping with loneliness in the COVID-19 era

More reporting

