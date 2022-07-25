Skip to main content
Lacy Atalick
Good evening. The coronavirus newsletter now publishes Mondays and Fridays.

Top headlines:

  1. A staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink. Here’s what patients should consider before seeking emergency care
  2. Pandemic envy: While some Canadians are entering this third COVID-19 summer happier, fitter and wealthier than ever, others are struggling with the loss of their loved ones, health, homes and livelihoods
  3. Queues have defined so much of life since the start of the pandemic – for grocery stores, for vaccines and now for travellers at airports – and yet so many organizations still can’t seem to manage them effectively

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

Globe opinion

The Editorial Board: Medicare is in crisis. It won’t get fixed unless governments light a fire under themselves

Marcus Gee: The dreamy little verities that Canadians took for granted are crumbling

