Good evening. The coronavirus newsletter now publishes Mondays and Fridays.
Top headlines:
- A staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink. Here’s what patients should consider before seeking emergency care
- Pandemic envy: While some Canadians are entering this third COVID-19 summer happier, fitter and wealthier than ever, others are struggling with the loss of their loved ones, health, homes and livelihoods
- Queues have defined so much of life since the start of the pandemic – for grocery stores, for vaccines and now for travellers at airports – and yet so many organizations still can’t seem to manage them effectively
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- The last two-and-a-half years of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken their toll on health-care staff. Now, amid another COVID-19 wave, ERs are strapped. Emergency physicians across the country share what they think patients should consider before seeking emergency care and why, for some patients, the emergency room is still one of the only options available.
- The pandemic has exacerbated inequities over the past two years and brought many face-to-face with envy. Look around you; at every turn, you’ll find others who have fared better through this pandemic than you. There are people who quit soul-sucking jobs to pursue their passions. People who picked up the clarinet or learned to speak new languages while in isolation. People who renovated their homes or retreated to vacation properties. People who developed chiselled abs and granite glutes.
- COVID-19 indicators in Quebec showed signs of trending downward on Monday. Total hospitalizations linked to the disease have dropped by 24 since Thursday’s report. Quebec’s test-positivity rate is also dropping.
- The EU’s health chief said on Monday that member states should start preparing now for a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in autumn and winter. “Unfortunately, the pandemic has shown a worrying increase in several countries,” European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said.
- U.S. President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms “have now almost completely resolved” since he tested positive last week, his physician said in a memo today.
- The spread of highly contagious new Omicron sub-variants have pushed hospital capacity in Australia to its limits. The number of Australians admitted to hospital with COVID-19 hit a record of about 5,450 on Monday.
Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.
Pandemic recovery
- Line-ups, or queues, are a fact of life, but they seem have become more ubiquitous during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are queues for grocery stores, for vaccines and now for travellers at airports. There’s also a mountain of research that shows there are simple ways to minimize their frustrations, says Richard Larson, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology whose research on line-ups has earned him the moniker “Dr. Queue.”
- Summer school teachers are seeing gains in learning after the past two pandemic-interrupted years left gaps in students’ progress. “It is very short,” Erica Payne, a Grade 1 teacher, said about the summer program, “but it can make an impact in the confidence of a child, and I think that will get them prepared for September.”
Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.
Globe opinion
The Editorial Board: Medicare is in crisis. It won’t get fixed unless governments light a fire under themselves
Marcus Gee: The dreamy little verities that Canadians took for granted are crumbling
Want to hear more from our columnists? Subscribe to the Opinion newsletter, and get it in your inbox, Monday to Saturday.
More reading
- ‘Onboarding is not a race’: How to rethink your approach for a hybrid world
- Trucker convoy organizer Tamara Lich once again argues to be released from jail at bail-review hearing
Information centre
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future
- Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap
Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.
Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com