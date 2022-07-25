Good evening. The coronavirus newsletter now publishes Mondays and Fridays.

Top headlines:

A staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink. Here’s what patients should consider before seeking emergency care Pandemic envy: While some Canadians are entering this third COVID-19 summer happier, fitter and wealthier than ever, others are struggling with the loss of their loved ones, health, homes and livelihoods Queues have defined so much of life since the start of the pandemic – for grocery stores, for vaccines and now for travellers at airports – and yet so many organizations still can’t seem to manage them effectively

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

Line-ups, or queues, are a fact of life, but they seem have become more ubiquitous during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are queues for grocery stores, for vaccines and now for travellers at airports. There’s also a mountain of research that shows there are simple ways to minimize their frustrations, says Richard Larson, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology whose research on line-ups has earned him the moniker “Dr. Queue.”

Summer school teachers are seeing gains in learning after the past two pandemic-interrupted years left gaps in students’ progress. “It is very short,” Erica Payne, a Grade 1 teacher, said about the summer program, “but it can make an impact in the confidence of a child, and I think that will get them prepared for September.”

Globe opinion

The Editorial Board: Medicare is in crisis. It won’t get fixed unless governments light a fire under themselves

Marcus Gee: The dreamy little verities that Canadians took for granted are crumbling

More reading

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

