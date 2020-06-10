Coronavirus Update: Experts unsure why cases are rising among young Canadians

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Twenty-somethings are driving up infections rates in Ontario hot spots Liberal bill imposing CERB fines blocked by opposition parties after 12-minute sitting Analysis: After months of failure how can the U.S. atone for its botched pandemic response?

In Canada, there have been at least 97,125 cases reported. In the last week 4,039 new cases were announced, 27% fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 56,639 recoveries and 7,960 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 2,088,790 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 7,236,054 cases confirmed and 411,436 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A taxi driver holds up a makeshift safety screen that he is preparing to install as a measure to safely separate drivers from customers in Peru. Martin Mejia/The Associated Press

Number of the day

6.5%

The economic impact of the pandemic will linger and ‘weigh heavily’ on growth, the U.S. Federal Reserve said, with a median outlook of a 6.5 per cent drop in output this year.

The U.S. central bank signalled it intends to keep its key interest rate at the current near-zero figure through 2022.

During a press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, “We’re not thinking about raising rates. We’re not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.”

Jobs numbers published last week indicated an unexpected bounce in job creation and raised hopes for a vigorous and quick recovery. The Fed’s statement was effectively a warning to keep high hopes in check.

The bank warned again that “the ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risk over the medium term.”

Coronavirus in Canada

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and a cabinet minister are being tested for COVID-19 after the Education Minister came into a close contact with an active patient.

Dentists in Quebec are charging patient fees, up to $30, to cover costs of PPE they use to meet provincial standards.

are charging patient fees, up to $30, to cover costs of PPE they use to meet provincial standards. In British Columbia , early intervention by Chinese and Iranian communities – weeks before borders were officially closed or self-isolation became mandatory – helped shut down the spread of the virus.

, early intervention by Chinese and Iranian communities – weeks before borders were officially closed or self-isolation became mandatory – helped shut down the spread of the virus. The New Brunswick doctor who became the public focus of the Campbellton outbreak controversy says he has evidence that he is not “patient zero.”

In Ottawa, the minority Liberal government failed to pass legislation that would punish fraud CERB claims with retroactive fines or jail time and change the eligibility requirements for the program.

The bill included changes to CEWS, the wage subsidy program, related to support for seasonal workers, and approved a one-time payment for those eligible for the Disability Tax Credit.

The NDP did not support the bill, calling retroactive fines “punitive” measures. The Conservatives said it shows why Parliament should be sitting regularly to debate legislation.

Coronavirus and young people: People in their 20s are helping to drive transmission in many Ontario hotspots – 40 per cent of new cases in Hamilton as of June 8 – but experts said it is unclear where they are getting infected. It’s likely young people always made up a substantial number of cases but went undetected due to limited testing, one expert said.

Coronavirus around the world

Analysis: The coronavirus has killed at least 113,000 Americans, and while U.S. President Trump’s inaction helped make matters much worse, problems from previous administrations played a role, too. Infectious-disease experts explain what went wrong – and why it’s up to Washington to act now.

President Trump’s inaction helped make matters much worse, problems from previous administrations played a role, too. Infectious-disease experts explain what went wrong – and why it’s up to Washington to act now. According to a member of the government’s scientific advisory group, Britain death toll from coronavirus – more than 40,000 – could have been halved if lockdown was introduced a week earlier.

death toll from coronavirus – more than 40,000 – could have been halved if lockdown was introduced a week earlier. Chinese researchers said they have developed a vaccine that showed promise in trials in monkeys, and a human vaccine with more than 1,000 people is underway.

researchers said they have developed a vaccine that showed promise in trials in monkeys, and a human vaccine with more than 1,000 people is underway. Watch: As crowds thin out at Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, supporters wary of COVID-19 are able to show their support. They say the need for social justice outweighs the risk of catching the virus.

supporters wary of COVID-19 are able to show their support. They say the need for social justice outweighs the risk of catching the virus. Watch: Brazil brought detailed coronavirus data back to its national website after a Brazilian Supreme Court justice ruled the full set of information, removed over the weekend, be reinstated.

Coronavirus and business

American drug maker Eli Lilly’s chief scientist said Wednesday the company could have a drug designed to treat COVID-19 ready for use as early as September if all goes well with either of two antibody therapies it is testing.

Lilly is also doing preclinical studies of a third antibody treatment for the virus that could enter human clinical trials in the coming weeks.

The drugs belong to a class of biotech medicines called monoclonal antibodies widely used to treat cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and many other conditions.

Earlier this month, Lilly announced it had initiated patient testing for two separate antibody treatments. One is being developed in partnership with Canadian biotech AbCellera.

Skovronsky said the therapies could beat a vaccine to widespread use as a COVID-19 treatment, if they prove effective.

Globe opinion

Carole Estabrooks, Colleen Flood and Sharon Straus: Globally, the fatality rate for people with COVID-19 is estimated at 3.4 per cent. In Canada, it’s 7 per cent, but the fatality rate of long-term care residents is as high as 29 per cent. What have we learned from these events and how can we use these learnings to prepare for what seems to be the inevitable second wave of COVID-19?

Question and answer

Question: Can you catch coronavirus from a fart?

Answer: Who knew that six-year-old boys read The Globe and Mail?

The short answer is: No, it’s highly unlikely that coronavirus infection could be transmitted via flatulence. If you want to get more technical, while virus has been found in feces, shedding virus via droplets in a cough is much easier than via a fart, especially if you’re wearing a butt mask (read: underwear and pants). But here’s an interested related point: If you can smell ‘it,’ you are likely too close to someone to be respecting physical distancing rules, unless, of course, you dealt it.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

Distractions

📚 For the reader: Three 2020 titles to get your turning pages.

Agnes, Murderess : A richly imagined ghost story that is also a queer love story about a family curse that follows Agnes from the Scottish Hebrides to the “new” world.

A richly imagined ghost story that is also a queer love story about a family curse that follows Agnes from the Scottish Hebrides to the “new” world. The Girl Who Stole Everything : This novel is about two places in flux and the secrets that are brought to the surface by the churn of recent change.

This novel is about two places in flux and the secrets that are brought to the surface by the churn of recent change. Symphony No. 3: A thought experiment and ode to rage, but not a straight-up biographical novel.

