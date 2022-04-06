Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

In the past seven days, 197 deaths were announced, down 26 per cent over the same period. At least 4,540 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts • Tracking vaccine doses • Lockdown rules and reopening

Photo of the day

Jars full of empty COVID-19 vaccine vials are shown as a pharmacist works behind the counter at the Junction Chemist pharmacy in Toronto on April 6.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Coronavirus in Canada

Experts are concerned that provinces’ recent moves to lift COVID-19 health protections could send people the wrong message about where we are in the pandemic, and the necessity of a booster.

While governments have urged people to assess their own risk level when it comes to masking, Dr. Kelly Grindrod, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo’s School of Pharmacy, says the number of people who are going maskless in indoor public spaces suggests many don’t have a good sense of how prevalent COVID-19 is right now.

Dr. Grindrod says uptake for third doses has been less than ideal. More than 89 per cent of Canadian adults have two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but only 56.8 per cent of that same group have received a third dose.

Coronavirus around the world

Data presented to the U.S. FDA showed that current vaccines lose much of their effectiveness in preventing infections, although they were better at preventing severe disease. That could mean future boosters may need to be tweaked to align with new variants.

FDA showed that current vaccines lose much of their effectiveness in preventing infections, although they were better at preventing severe disease. That could mean future boosters may need to be tweaked to align with new variants. China’s top European business group warned that its “zero-COVID” strategy was harming the attractiveness of Shanghai as a financial hub, causing growing difficulties transporting goods across provinces and through ports, harming factory output.

Coronavirus and business

People are returning to offices, but plenty of companies are keeping a hybrid work model in place for flexibility and cost savings, among other reasons.

But for younger people in offices at the start of their careers, this lack of face time with colleagues and bosses can stymy advancement, with experts saying that clear communication around expectations is more important than ever.

Globe opinion

Fatima Tokhmafshan: Your immune system is super smart and hard-working, so give it the best shot!

Information centre

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

What are we missing? E-mail us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.