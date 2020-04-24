Coronavirus Update: Federal government announces rent relief for small business

Good evening – Here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A woman gets a manicure from during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants in Georgia, U.S. BITA HONARVAR/Reuters

Number of the day

75 per cent

Ottawa confirmed a new program that will cover 75 per cent of rent for small businesses whose revenues have dropped at least 70 per cent.

The government will cover 50 per cent of rent, the landlord will cover 25 per cent, and the tenant will pay for the final 25 per cent.

The program will retroactively cover April, and can be used for May and June rent.

Business groups called for a rent relief program for almost six weeks. The delay saw many businesses closed permanently, rather than wait for an announcement.

Charities, non-profits, and small businesses with monthly rent less than $50,000 are eligible.

Small- and medium-sized businesses contribute 50 per cent of Canada’s GDP.

Coronavirus in Canada

43,552 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 15 days ago. There have also been 15,469 recoveries and 2,294 deaths. Health officials have administered 679,624 tests.

Ontario will announce its plan to gradually re-open the economy early next week.

will announce its plan to gradually re-open the economy early next week. Quebec will also announce plans next week. The plan will include strict physical distance measures for at-risk individuals, specifically older people.

will also announce plans next week. The plan will include strict physical distance measures for at-risk individuals, specifically older people. The transition to remote, online learning for students in British Columbia is revealing a digital deficit. It has also highlighted the many services schools provide beyond just the curriculum.

is revealing a digital deficit. It has also highlighted the many services schools provide beyond just the curriculum. The government of Manitoba will pay 50 per cent of wages for companies that hire students this summer. The program will cover half of eligible wages for workers age 15 to 29, up to $5,000 per student.

will pay 50 per cent of wages for companies that hire students this summer. The program will cover half of eligible wages for workers age 15 to 29, up to $5,000 per student. New Brunswick announced a four-phase plan to reopen the economy, starting with some low-risk outdoor contact. No new cases were reported for the sixth consecutive day.

In Ottawa, the federal government is working with provinces and territories on principles and guidelines to reopen the economy.

But for now, instructions are the same: Stay home, maintain proper hand hygiene, and physical distancing practises.

Also today: There have been more than seven million unique applicants for the CERB, federal figures show. Already, $22.4-billion has been paid out.

And: New figures show the federal government’s emergency equipment and medicine stockpile had a $3-million baseline budget – lower than it was a decade ago and much lower than the budget of at least one provincial stockpile. The stockpile is intended to provide additional capacity of emergency equipment and medicines for provinces and territories when local supplies are exhausted.

Coronavirus around the world

2,766,604: cases confirmed around the world; with 762,461 recoveries and 194,485 deaths reported.

Around the world: World leaders launched a “landmark" WHO collaboration to fast-track the development of tests and treatments for COVID-19. Leaders from France, Germany, South Africa and other countries agreed to ensure equal access to treatments for rich and poor.

Notably absent: The United States. President Donald Trump recently criticized the international health body for its coronavirus response and suspended funding to the organization.

Coronavirus and business

Applications for the Alberta abandoned oil well clean-up program will begin May 1, and run until the 31.

Under the program:

The federal government will provide $1.7-billion to clean up old, inactive oil and gas wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C., with $1-million of the amount earmarked for Alberta.

The program should employ 5,300 workers in Alberta, home to about 94,000 inactive wells.

Grants will cover between 25 and 100 per cent of total project costs, depending on the ability of the company responsible for the well to pay for cleanup.

The first $100-million is earmarked for sites where cleanup is fully covered by the government. The next $100-million will focus on sites where operators have failed to pay full rent to landowners and left government on the hook.

Critics argue the program lets companies off the hook for the environmental harm caused. Proponents say it will be “life-saving” for many oil service companies.

Question and answer

Question: As the number of cases continues to rise, some parents are asking: Who takes care of the kids if the parents get sick?

Some things to consider:

Stock up on two weeks of essentials. If you become ill, stocking up will reduce the need for anyone in your family to leave the home. Also: Designate a place in your residence where you could isolate yourself.

Identify emergency caregivers, then discuss with them the needs of your child and their routines.

Making alternative child-care plans can be more complicated for parents who do not have partners or extended family nearby. If you need to go to the hospital and have no one to take care of your children, take them with you or contact your local Children’s Aid Society.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

An act of kindness

MLSE looks to make 10,000 meals daily

Scotiabank Arena, home to the Maple Leafs and Raptors, has been turned into a giant kitchen as the MLSE looks to make 10,000 meals a day. The meals go to Toronto’s front-line health care workers and their families as well as the city’s most vulnerable via community agencies and shelters.

The program will run five days a week at least through June, delivering a half-million meals.

One day this week they churned out 17,000 litres of chili and a matching volume of rice with giant 120-litre cooking pots constantly on the go.

The operation currently involves close to 20 chefs and some 50 others — MLSE managers with food experience like the general manager of e11even, MLSE’s posh restaurant located next to Real Sports bar/restaurant. The total number will ramp up to 90 workers, one third of whom will be chefs, when they hit high gear with 50,000 meals a week.

Social distancing measures are in place: Where a kitchen once had 40 people working, now the number is restricted to eight.

Staffers wear gloves and masks as they assemble the meals. Hand sanitizer dispensers are nearby. Most doors in the arena have been propped open, to reduce the need for touching surfaces.

Once cooked, the food is cooled in fridges, then assembled quickly and covered, wrapped and refrigerated again to await distribution and reheating.

Have you witnessed or performed acts of kindness in your neighbourhood? Share your stories, photos and videos and they might be included in The Globe and Mail. Email audience@globeandmail.com

Distractions

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

