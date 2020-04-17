Coronavirus Update: Federal government offers billions in relief for the energy sector

Good evening – here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery In Singapore, migrant workers wait to be taken to an isolation area in a factory-converted dormitory. Ore Huiying/Getty Images

Number of the day

6.8 per cent

China’s economy contracted 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, its worst economic performance since 1967.

The country is known to massage its statistics for political reasons. Some Western economists estimate the real first-quarter contraction may have hit as high as 20 per cent.

March figures show industrial production slipped 1.1 per cent from the previous year. Retail fell 15.8 per cent.

The world’s factory may be re-opened but getting consumers, the country’s economic backbone, to start spending has proved more of a challenge.

Coronavirus in Canada

31,642 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 12 days ago. There have also been 10,340 recoveries and 1,309 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 521,535 tests.

Ontario reported 564 new coronavirus cases today, the biggest single-day increase yet. 55 deaths were reported. However, the growth rate held steady at around six per cent. The city of Toronto faces a $2.8-billion budget shortfall.

reported 564 new coronavirus cases today, the biggest single-day increase yet. 55 deaths were reported. However, the growth rate held steady at around six per cent. The city of Toronto faces a $2.8-billion budget shortfall. In Quebec , about 125 military members with healthcare training will be deployed to long-term care homes. The province has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the country, with outbreaks at hundreds of facilities. Premier François Legault said that he takes “full responsibility” for staffing shortages in long-term care homes. Shortages have been a problem since well before the pandemic started.

, about 125 military members with healthcare training will be deployed to long-term care homes. The province has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the country, with outbreaks at hundreds of facilities. Premier François Legault said that he takes “full responsibility” for staffing shortages in long-term care homes. Shortages have been a problem since well before the pandemic started. A long term care home in Halifax, Nova Scotia is facing a staffing shortage and looking for help from the recently unemployed.

is facing a staffing shortage and looking for help from the recently unemployed. Newfoundland and Labrador said their long term care homes are properly staffed.

said their long term care homes are properly staffed. Prince Edward Island announced up to $66-million in support for the province’s tourism industry.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised financial relief for tech startups, and laid off oil sand workers.

For the energy sector: $2.4-billion in new financial support. $1.7-billion is invested to help companies clean up orphaned and inactive wells; money the government hopes will create 5,200 jobs in Alberta, and a total 10,000 jobs across Canada. $750-million will go to a fund to help companies reduce their methane output.

$2.4-billion in new financial support. $1.7-billion is invested to help companies clean up orphaned and inactive wells; money the government hopes will create 5,200 jobs in Alberta, and a total 10,000 jobs across Canada. $750-million will go to a fund to help companies reduce their methane output. For tech startups and small businesses: $1.2-billion in new financial support. $250-million will be directed to a fund for small and medium-sized businesses looking to commercialize their products.

Coronavirus around the world

2,214,397: cases confirmed around the world; with 564,902 recoveries and 150,949 deaths reported.

The official number of dead in China spiked after a review of data from funeral and care homes, health-care and detention facilities. The revised numbers show 4,632 deaths, up from 3,342. In Wuhan, the official toll jumped 50 per cent. In Ottawa, Canada’s Prime Minister defended his reluctance to question China’s management of coronavirus. “For the moment, we must work together, collaborate and do everything we can to learn and better protect our citizens at home,” he said.

spiked after a review of data from funeral and care homes, health-care and detention facilities. The revised numbers show 4,632 deaths, up from 3,342. In Wuhan, the official toll jumped 50 per cent. In Ottawa, Canada’s Prime Minister defended his reluctance to question China’s management of coronavirus. “For the moment, we must work together, collaborate and do everything we can to learn and better protect our citizens at home,” he said. In the New York – the outbreak epicentre of the United States – Governor Andrew Cuomo accused President Donald Trump of “passing the buck” on the coronavirus file. It’s the first time the Governor openly criticized the president’s crisis response.

– Governor Andrew Cuomo accused President Donald Trump of “passing the buck” on the coronavirus file. It’s the first time the Governor openly criticized the president’s crisis response. The health minister in Germany said the country’s coronavirus case count is “controllable and manageable” again. A partial reopening of some shops begins Monday; a contact tracing app will be available to the public in coming weeks.

said the country’s coronavirus case count is “controllable and manageable” again. A partial reopening of some shops begins Monday; a contact tracing app will be available to the public in coming weeks. Italy , the first European epicentre, will use a contact tracing app as part of the effort to slowly lift some lockdown restrictions.

, the first European epicentre, will use a contact tracing app as part of the effort to slowly lift some lockdown restrictions. In Mumbai, India , one of the most densely populated places in the world, authorities are using drones, reoriented traffic cameras and heat maps to contain the spread of coronavirus.

, one of the most densely populated places in the world, authorities are using drones, reoriented traffic cameras and heat maps to contain the spread of coronavirus. Under best-case modelling, some 300,000 people in Africa are forecast to die from coronavirus. Worst-case modelling shows 1.2 billion infections and 3.3 million deaths. Across the continent, there are 18,000 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus and business:

Canadians working from a home office now roughly equals those working outside the home, Statistics Canada said.

Between March 22 to 28, 4.7 million Canadians worked from home that normally do not.

That’s 40 per cent of workers are now working from home.

The data shows an educational divide in who can work from home. Those who don’t normally work from home but did during the week of March 22 were much more likely to have a bachelor’s degree or higher (58.4 per cent) than those who worked outside of the home (21.5 per cent).

Also today: Effective April 20, anyone travelling by plane must bring a mask that covers their nose and mouth, the federal government said.

The cloth or non-surgical mask must be worn where effective social distancing of two metres is not possible, or when directed by airline officials.

Travellers must show the mask "during the boarding process otherwise they will not be allowed to continue on their journey,” the government said.

The government urged Canadians to continue to stay at home, and only travel if it is essential.

Reader question

Question: Can COVID antibodies lead to a vaccine?

Answer: The key to unlocking some of the still unknown aspects of the virus could be in our blood.

Blood-based studies are currently happening in the lab of Dr. Danuta Skowronski, the epidemiology lead at the BC Centre for Disease Control. She says antibodies stick around after the infection, which is like a signature of having been infected, and serosurveys, also known as blood serum tests, can identify the true infection rates.

Antibodies are blood proteins the body produces days or weeks after fighting an infection, and are also used in detecting things like HIV, hepatitis, Lyme disease, lupus and many other diseases.

Skowronski and her colleagues are working to figure out how long coronavirus antibodies last, and how long they could provide any type of immunity, among other questions.

Skowronski says the important step is to “validate” the blood samples taken from all age ranges to discover how prevalent the virus was within that segment of the population and do them again during another phase of the pandemic.

She believes a vaccine likely won’t be available for at least 12 to 18 months, a trajectory which she says is already accelerated.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

An act of kindness

Open this photo in gallery Stanfield's Ltd. employees sew disposable medical gowns at a garment manufacturing factory in Truro, Nova Scotia. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Coronavirus put this factory out of commission – until it found a crafty solution

Amid collapsing retail orders, Stanfield’s Ltd. laid off 200 employees. Now, the sewing machines have started up again, and 180 workers have returned. Where they once produced long johns, underwear and T-shirts, the factory is now pumping out medical gowns for frontline workers.

Workers at the Truro, N.S. factory produced as many as 130,000 gowns in a week.

“It’s an emotional moment, and there’s a lot of pride we were able to do this. I wanted to be part of the solution, rather than just fold up the tent and going home and waiting for it all to go by,” the company’s president and CEO, Jon Stanfield, said.

Have you witnessed or performed acts of kindness in your neighbourhood? Share your stories, photos and videos and they might be included in The Globe and Mail. Email audience@globeandmail.com

Distractions

📺For the television addict

'The Office’ is the tonic we need right now

Barry Hertz’s official not-to-be-disputed-absolutely-100-per-cent-accurate ranking of The Office characters:

Michael Scott: “World’s best boss”

“World’s best boss” Pam Beesly: The show’s real hero

The show’s real hero Dwight Schrute: Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica

Open this photo in gallery The Office is pure comfort TV. And as the entire world knows right now, we can use all the comfort that we can get.

More Globe reporting and opinion

Information centre

