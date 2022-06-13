Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

Due to changes in the frequency of reporting, we will no longer be including COVID-19 numbers in the daily newsletter. For the most up to date national data, visit our coronavirus tracker.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts • Tracking vaccine doses

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. The prime minister recently returned to Canada from Los Angeles, where he attended the Summit of the Americas with other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

from Los Angeles, where he attended the Summit of the Americas with other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden. Canada is expected to announce the shutdown of the national COVID-19 contact tracing app this week, months after changes to PCR testing regulations in many provinces had rendered it largely useless across much of Canada, say two sources familiar with the situation.

Beijing’s most populous district Chaoyang announced three rounds of mass testing to quell a “ferocious” COVID-19 outbreak that emerged last week, shortly after the city relaxed curbs imposed during an outbreak in April.

most populous district Chaoyang announced three rounds of mass testing to quell a “ferocious” COVID-19 outbreak that emerged last week, shortly after the city relaxed curbs imposed during an outbreak in April. U.S. health officials said kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe and effective for kids under 5. Regulators will vote on whether the shots are ready for the nation’s 18 million babies, toddlers and preschoolers on Wednesday.

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

Globe opinion

Campbell Clark: Trudeau’s political inertia keeping vaccine mandates past their time

André Picard: Airport waits are an inconvenience. Health care waits are a travesty

The Editorial Board: We can plan to beat the next wave of COVID-19, or we can try to wish it away. Take your pick, Canada

Nicholas Pimlott: I’m a family doctor who teaches medical students. Here’s what they’ve missed out on during the pandemic

Want to hear more from our columnists? Subscribe to the Opinion newsletter, and get it in your inbox, Monday to Saturday.

More reading

Spotify forms council to deal with harmful content after Joe Rogan backlash

In B.C., students are moving in with seniors to save on rent and stave off elders’ isolation

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com