- Effective Saturday, the federal government will temporarily suspend random COVID-19 testing at airports
- Author David Sax writes, “The good life begins outdoors”
- Ontario’s top doctor says new round of COVID-19 vaccine boosters planned for the fall
In the past seven days, there were 273 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, up four per cent over the same period. At least 3,043 people are being treated in hospitals and 208 are in the ICU.
Canada’s inoculation rate is 18th among countries with a population of one million or more people.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
- The federal government will temporarily suspend its random COVID-19 testing at airports in Canada in an effort to ease one of the bottlenecks leading to hours-long custom wait-times, missed connections and cancelled flights.
- Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said the province is currently preparing for a COVID-19 resurgence in the fall. Ontario will be purchasing more than six million doses of flu vaccine, he said in an interview, and expects to offer further doses against COVID-19.
- The United States will drop a requirement that people arriving in the country by air must test negative for COVID-19, an official said. Many countries in Europe and elsewhere have already dropped testing requirements.
- Shanghai will lock down millions of people for mass COVID-19 testing this weekend – just 10 days after lifting its gruelling two-month lockdown. While China’s infection rate is low by global standards, President Xi Jinping has doubled down on a zero-COVID policy that authorities say is needed to protect the elderly and the medical system, even as other countries try to live with the virus.
Elizabeth Goodyear-Grant: The House of Commons should continue to be a hybrid workplace, even after the pandemic
David Sax: The good life begins outdoors
