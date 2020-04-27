Coronavirus Update: Federal wage subsidy program for businesses sees wave of 30,000 applications

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

About 30,000 businesses applied for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy for businesses, the PMO says Cases surpass three million worldwide as some countries begin ending lockdowns Quebec public schools and daycares to open in May; Ontario outlines ‘road map’ to economic reopen

Open this photo in gallery Students wearing face masks leave a school in Beijing on Monday as senior high school students in the Chinese capital returned to campus following the coronavirus outbreak. Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Number of the day

3 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed three million worldwide. The United States accounts for nearly a third of those cases as some states begin to ease restrictive measures.

Coronavirus in Canada

48,221 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 16 days ago. There have also been 18,094 recoveries and 2,701 deaths. Health officials have administered 752,967 tests.

In Ottawa: About 30,000 businesses applied for the wage subsidy program after applications opened early this morning, the PMO said. The program covers 75 per cent of wages, retroactive from March 15 to June 6, with money to begin flowing by May 7.

Coronavirus around the world

At least 3,033,953 cases confirmed around the world; with 891,716 recoveries and 210,424 deaths reported.

In Beijing, postlockdown life means strict control measures and increased surveillance as China tries to prevent a second wave of coronavirus.

tries to prevent a second wave of coronavirus. In his plague diary spanning nine weeks, The Globe’s Eric Reguly takes us inside Italy’s historic lockdown.

historic lockdown. Back to work after recovering from coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country still has weeks of lockdown and restrictions ahead.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country still has weeks of lockdown and restrictions ahead. China’ s Foreign Ministry has attacked Australia’ s call for the WHO to support an independent investigation into the origins and spread of the coronavirus.

s Foreign Ministry has attacked s call for the WHO to support an independent investigation into the origins and spread of the coronavirus. Watch: U.S. lawmakers are poised for a battle over economic assistance to state and local governments hardest hit by the pandemic, which has caused a death toll approaching 55,000 in the country.

Coronavirus and business

CN suspended its financial guidance and will continue temporary layoffs.

“Our network is very fluid, and we are continuing the temporary right-sizing of our resources to match the weaker demand caused by the global recession,” the company’s CEO said.

The company posted a first-quarter profit of $1.01-billion, up 31 per cent from the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of $3.5-billion was flat compared to the same period in 2019.

Year to date, CN’s revenue ton miles have fallen by 4.4 per cent and carloads are down by 9 per cent, in line with the North American industry’s slump. CN posted declines across a range of freight, including forest products, chemicals and coal. Grain shipments and crude oil shipment rose.

Question and answer

Question: How do I work toward a positive dietary goal while in lockdown?

Answer: Having greater control over their food environment (e.g., no restaurant eating, social receptions or other distractions) can help build a new diet routine. Here are four suggestions for working toward a healthy eating goal:

Start with a healthy breakfast: If you start the day with nutrition in mind, you’re likely to plan the rest of your meals and snacks in the same vein. Get more protein from plants: Eating more plant protein – beans, lentils, soybeans, edamame, tofu, tempeh – means you are getting more fibre, antioxidants and protective plant phytochemicals. Portion control: Pull out the food scale to weigh cooked fish, chicken and meat. Use measuring cups for cooked grains and pasta and teaspoons and tablespoons for cooking oil and seeds. Practise mindful eating: Tune in to your hunger cues; eat until you feel satisfied, not full.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

An act of kindness

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

Food is love

I was born with the adage “food is love” in my DNA. There are a long line of balabustas, the Yiddish expression of good homemakers, who made tasty meals and delectable baked goods for every day and every occasion in my family.

Now, in this global pandemic, the symbolism has never been more powerful. My work with vulnerable seniors has been curtailed for the immediate future. For now, I am the CEO of our family kitchen. I have always been senior management in this department but with this new world disorder, I have received an unspoken promotion.

Every day now, my agenda is clear. It seems important to make an inviting dinner every night. This is the centrepiece of our day.

Read: Getting creative in the kitchen makes my life seem normal

Distractions

🍷For the aspiring wine aficionado: Online resources to learn about wine

67 Pall Mall : A private members’ club for wine lovers that has been offering #67FromHome, free daily masterclasses through Zoom. Find it on 67 Pall Mall’s Facebook page.

A private members’ club for wine lovers that has been offering #67FromHome, free daily masterclasses through Zoom. Find it on 67 Pall Mall’s Facebook page. GuildSomm : An international non-profit organization for sommeliers and wine professionals that promotes education and collaboration providing a free webinar series. A yearly paid membership grants access: guildsomm.com.

An international non-profit organization for sommeliers and wine professionals that promotes education and collaboration providing a free webinar series. A yearly paid membership grants access: guildsomm.com. The Wine & Spirit Education Trust: The WSET offers comprehensive education about wines, spirits and sake, ranging from introductory courses to professional certifications offered by affiliated schools around the world. Find it: wsetglobal.com.

