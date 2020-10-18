Coronavirus Update: Five days in the lives of Toronto healthcare workers battling the second wave

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

‘All COVID, all the time’: An inside look at Toronto hospitals’ offensive this fall against coronavirus Canada inches toward the 200,000 COVID-19 case mark, with most new cases in Quebec Opinion: The hidden cost of Ottawa’s new benefit for the self-employed

In Canada, there have been at least 198,148 cases reported. In the last week 14,749 new cases were announced, 2 per cent fewer than the previous week.

There have also been at least 167,112 recoveries and 9,760 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 9,468,882 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 39,670,680 cases confirmed and 1,109,833 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus in Canada

An Alberta First Nation is using what they call Nuppets – native puppets – to produce a coronavirus outreach campaign for children, online and on local TV stations. The effort is designed to spread messages of public-health and cultural inclusion.

Ontario reported 805 cases and 10 new deaths related to COVID-19, as York Region's public-health unit imposed tighter restrictions on local long-term care homes.

National updates

Canada’s COVID-19 caseload edged closer to the 200,000 mark on Sunday after a weekend in which Quebec had the majority of new infections and public-health officials urged Canadians to remain united in their efforts to combat the pandemic.

The country reported 1,827 new cases Sunday, bringing its total to more than 198,000 infections.

Quebec accounted for 1,094 of those new cases, marking the third day in a row the province has had more than 1,000 infections.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted that the number of hospitalizations in the province continues to rise and urged residents to “break the wave to slow this down” and “protect the most vulnerable.”

Also today: Say cheese and embrace the tradition of school photos, even during COVID-19.

Coronavirus around the world

While campaigning in North Carolina, U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for saying over the weekend that the country had “turned the corner” in the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the rate of new cases across the country has risen to the highest level in months. Meanwhile, Congressional Democrats and the White House remain at an impasse over a fresh package of economic relief.

presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for saying over the weekend that the country had “turned the corner” in the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the rate of new cases across the country has risen to the highest level in months. Meanwhile, Congressional Democrats and the White House remain at an impasse over a fresh package of economic relief. Italy’s health ministry said Saturday the country had reported 11,705 new cases in the previous 24 hours, a new daily record. Italy was the first country in Europe to be hit hard by COVID-19 and has the second-highest death toll in the region after Britain, with 36,543 fatalities since the outbreak flared in February, according to official figures.

health ministry said Saturday the country had reported 11,705 new cases in the previous 24 hours, a new daily record. Italy was the first country in Europe to be hit hard by COVID-19 and has the second-highest death toll in the region after Britain, with 36,543 fatalities since the outbreak flared in February, according to official figures. Australia’s state of Victoria, the epicentre of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, will see more freedom of movement as of Monday after months-long restrictions, but retailers and restaurants must wait longer.

Coronavirus and business

Canada’s venture capital industry is warning the federal government of dire consequences for the innovation sector unless Ottawa commits fresh funds to back technology startups.

Without a new program, industry representatives are warning that Canada’s innovation sector “will be severely weakened” as the pandemic stunts the economy, according to a form letter they sent to the federal government.

If venture capital dries up, Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association chief executive officer Kim Furlong said, Canada risks losing companies, skilled workers and intellectual property to well-financed foreign entities. This would stifle the development of technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing and curtail job growth, she said.

Also today: The hidden cost of Ottawa’s new benefit for the self-employed.

And: A new survey of small and mid-sized businesses by consultancy KPMG Canada paints a dour picture of the state of small business in Canada, finding owners fearing for their companies' survival and, in many cases, wishing they had sold out before.

Globe opinion

Susan Pinker: “There are unforeseen gains, too, emerging from some ingenious confinement workarounds. How far will people go to finagle in-person contact, all while adhering to public-health edicts?”

“There are unforeseen gains, too, emerging from some ingenious confinement workarounds. How far will people go to finagle in-person contact, all while adhering to public-health edicts?” Robin Boadway: “The idea of a guaranteed basic income has considerable merit. ... But a closer look suggests that CRB [ Canada Recovery Benefit] has several design problems that mean it will not function well as a guaranteed basic income.”

“The idea of a guaranteed basic income has considerable merit. ... But a closer look suggests that CRB [ Canada Recovery Benefit] has several design problems that mean it will not function well as a guaranteed basic income.” Barry R. Campbell: “Central banks have been monitoring the emergence of digital currencies (bitcoin, Facebook’s Libra and so on). But there is a new urgency because COVID-19 has accelerated the flight from cash.”

More reporting

Information centre

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

