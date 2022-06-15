Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:
Top headlines:
- ‘COVID hasn’t gone away’: Five things health experts say we must do to end the pandemic
- Will COVID-19 vaccines become seasonal like the flu shot?
- Ottawa will ‘absolutely not’ reimburse civil servants who refused COVID-19 vaccination and were placed on unpaid leave
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- “COVID hasn’t gone away. It’s still there,” says Dr. Gerald Evans, a member of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, adding that case counts in Canada are actually higher than they were in June, 2021, he says. Here are the top five issues, from boosting health care capacity to better understanding long COVID, that experts say need to be addressed now.
- Ottawa needs to ditch the ArriveCan app, say mayors of Niagara Falls and Sarnia, Ont., because it’s discouraging cross-border travel.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers unanimously recommended the authorization of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for children under the age of five and as young as six months old. The FDA is likely to authorize the shots soon. And, the U.S.’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.
Pandemic recovery
- Will COVID-19 vaccines become seasonal, like the flu shot? Vaccine makers such as Pfizer and Moderna are working on updated versions of their coronavirus vaccines to target newer variants.
- Canadian civil servants who were placed on unpaid leave for refusing to get vaccinated will not be compensated for eight months of lost pay now that the vaccine mandates are being suspended, the federal government said in the face of union demands.
Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.
More reading
- The Rolling Stones set new date for Amsterdam concert to make up for COVID-19 cancellation
Information centre
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future
- Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap
Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.
Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com