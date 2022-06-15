Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

Will COVID-19 vaccines become seasonal, like the flu shot? Vaccine makers such as Pfizer and Moderna are working on updated versions of their coronavirus vaccines to target newer variants.

Canadian civil servants who were placed on unpaid leave for refusing to get vaccinated will not be compensated for eight months of lost pay now that the vaccine mandates are being suspended, the federal government said in the face of union demands.

The Rolling Stones set new date for Amsterdam concert to make up for COVID-19 cancellation

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

