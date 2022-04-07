Skip to main content
Rebecca Zamon and Samantha Edwards

Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Dr. Theresa Tam offered some recommendations for Canadians to figure out how risky situations are, now that many provincial and local governments have dropped mask mandates and other health protections.
  2. Returning to the office might seem daunting – until you remember all the people you used to enjoy seeing every day, and now get to see again.
  3. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19, a day after attending an unmasked White House event with President Biden.

There were 287 deaths announced in the past seven days, up 10 per cent over the same period. At least 4,729 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and chartsTracking vaccine dosesLockdown rules and reopening

Photo of the day

A man holds a sign reading 'No to mandatory vaccination' near Germany's lower house of parliament, on the day the Bundestag is set to vote on a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the general population, in Berlin, Germany, on April 7.LISI NIESNER/Reuters

Coronavirus in Canada

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam had advice for how Canadians can assess their personal COVID-19 risk now that many governments have dropped their health protections.

  • “Is it outside? Is it inside? Is it crowded? Who am I going to be with?” are the starting questions. But other recommendations will sound familiar: Masks. Vaccination. Staying home when sick. Online tools. And of course, wastewater data.

Rapid tests: Experts say rapid tests are an easy and convenient way to help Canadians make better choices about their health and the safety of others, but be cautious about false negatives.

Boosters: A look at who is eligible for second boosters across the country.

Coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus and business

Returning to the office has begun in earnest, and with it, the reminders of the small joys that come from seeing the people who you used to interact with all the time, but have missed over the last two years.

Globe opinion

Information centre

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct