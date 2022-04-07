Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

There were 287 deaths announced in the past seven days, up 10 per cent over the same period. At least 4,729 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

A man holds a sign reading 'No to mandatory vaccination' near Germany's lower house of parliament, on the day the Bundestag is set to vote on a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the general population, in Berlin, Germany, on April 7.LISI NIESNER/Reuters

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam had advice for how Canadians can assess their personal COVID-19 risk now that many governments have dropped their health protections.

“Is it outside? Is it inside? Is it crowded? Who am I going to be with?” are the starting questions. But other recommendations will sound familiar: Masks. Vaccination. Staying home when sick. Online tools. And of course, wastewater data.

Rapid tests: Experts say rapid tests are an easy and convenient way to help Canadians make better choices about their health and the safety of others, but be cautious about false negatives.

Boosters: A look at who is eligible for second boosters across the country.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Under-counting of COVID-19 cases has been happening across the globe, says the WHO, but in African countries, the number is approximately 97 times more than reported confirmed cases, with over two-thirds of Africans infected since the pandemic began.

Returning to the office has begun in earnest, and with it, the reminders of the small joys that come from seeing the people who you used to interact with all the time, but have missed over the last two years.

In Halifax, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto, The Globe got a chance to speak to people in their respective cities about the relationships they’ve recently re-established.

