Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

In the past seven days, there were 477 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 3 per cent over the same period. At least 5,733 people are being treated in hospitals and 371 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts • Tracking vaccine doses

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

Passengers face long waits to board, take off and disembark at some airports – especially at Toronto Pearson – due to staff shortages at customs and security checkpoints. What’s worse is that delays are forcing flight crews to work without pay while planes are held at gates, according to the unions.

Canada’s two largest insurers Manulife and Sun Life saw first quarter sales slump as the effects of COVID-19 continue. Both insurers have been rapidly expanding their market share in Asian markets in recent years and have seen several quarters impacted with the continuing spread of COVID-19 in various regions.

U.S. President Joe Biden said today that the U.S. will share COVID-19 vaccine technologies through the World Health Organization and is working to expand rapid testing and antiviral treatments for hard-to-reach populations.

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

More reading

A Statistics Canada report suggests that the rate of police-reported cybercrimes against children more than doubled over a seven-year period, including an uptick in the first year of the pandemic.

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com