Lacy Atalick and Samantha Edwards
Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

  1. Flight crews forced to work without pay as a result of delays at Canadian airports, unions say
  2. U.S. President Joe Biden commemorated the COVID-19 deaths of 1 million people in the United States, marking what he called ‘a tragic milestone’
  3. Ontario’s top doctor predicts ‘calm summer’ for COVID-19, but is concerned about subvariants BA.4 and BA.5

In the past seven days, there were 477 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 3 per cent over the same period. At least 5,733 people are being treated in hospitals and 371 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts; Tracking vaccine doses

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

  • Ontario’s top doctor predicts a “low level of endemic activity” throughout the summer, but is already preparing for the fall as more activities take place indoors. The province reported 14 new deaths linked to COVID-19 Thursday, after reporting 29 new deaths on Wednesday.
  • Quebec is reporting 25 more deaths linked to COVID-19 today and a 26-patient drop in the number of hospitalizations associated with the disease.
  • Today U.S. President Joe Biden marked what he called “a tragic milestone,” 1-million American COVID-19 deaths. The loss represents about one death for every 327 Americans, or more than the entire population of San Francisco or Seattle.
  • British police said the investigation into lockdown rule-breaking at gatherings held in Downing Street is ongoing, and are recommending more than 100 fines. Prime Minister Boris Johnson could receive further fines for other gatherings, but on Thursday Johnson’s spokesman said the prime minister had not received another fine.
  • North Korea confirmed its first COVID-19 outbreak today, calling it the “gravest national emergency” and ordering a national lockdown, with state media reporting an Omicron variant had been detected in Pyongyang.

Pandemic recovery

More reading

Information centre

