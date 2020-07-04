Coronavirus Update: Florida sets single-day record of cases as U.S. celebrates July 4

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- On the Fourth of July, Florida set a single-day record of coronavirus cases in one day.
- WHO discontinued its trials of the malaria drug and combination HIV drug in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
- Siksika Nation in Alberta has imposed a temporary curfew to deal with a spike in COVID-19 cases.
In Canada, there have been at least 105,313 cases reported. In the last week 2,109 new cases were announced, 3 per cent fewer than the previous week.
Worldwide, there have been at least 10,869,739 cases confirmed and 521,298 deaths reported..
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province
Photo of the day
Number of the day
11,445
Florida logged a record number of people testing positive for the coronavirus — 11,445, a single day record. The latest count brings the total number of cases in the state to 190,052.
Coronavirus in Canada
- PEI reported three coronavirus cases — the province’s first new cases since April. The province’s chief public health officer says the cases have no connection to the Atlantic bubble opening on Friday, or seasonal residents.
- Starting on Tuesday, health officials in Saskatchewan say long-term care home residents can have two family members or support persons visit them, with one person allowed in the facility at a time.
- Migrant workers across Canada staged a multi-city protest calling for greater rights and protections.
In Ottawa, the mayor says he is working toward making cloth masks mandatory indoors in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 while restarting the economy.
- Jim Watson says he and a councillor will bring forward a motion on July 15 to create a bylaw mandating the use of masks in indoor public spaces.
- Toronto has already passed a mandatory mask bylaws, which will go into effect on July 7. In Windsor, masks have been mandatory for weeks.
Coronavirus around the world
- WHO discontinued its multi-country trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 after they failed to reduce death.
- In an effort to encourage residents to adhere to health orders on the Fourth of July weekend, California’s governor said counties could “jeopardize their eligibility for state funding” if they fail to abide by social distancing and mask-wearing requirements.
- U.S. President Donald Trump extended the small business pandemic loan application to August 8 for Americans to apply for relief loans under a federal aid program to help businesses hurt by the pandemic.
Globe opinion
- John Carpay: “For a province that could summarize its cultural zeitgeist in a single word – freedom – Alberta is home to some of the worst government transgressions against democracy during the COVID-19 crisis.”
- R.M. Vaughan: “As Canada rushes relentlessly toward this uncanny, parallel normality, we need to have a national conversation about COVID-19 post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD, a multisymptom psychological response to trauma that includes panic attacks and social estrangement). We can’t move forward without doing so.”
- The Editorial Board: “The last thing Canada needs, and the last thing Canadians can endure, would be a premature declaration of “mission accomplished,” followed by a new virus wildfire that locks us all up again.”
Distractions
🍷 For the wine connoisseurs: More celebrities are getting into the wine game and the demand has been there to meet them.
- Last week, Austin Post’s (known as Post Malone) new South-of-France rosé, Maison No. 9, sold out its initial online release at $21.99 a bottle.
- Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker is the latest celebrity to join the trend, releasing a ripe and refreshing Marlborough sauvignon blanc in Canada.
- Wayne Gretzky’s Niagara-on-the-Lake winery now offers a selection of whiskies and some new beer releases alongside an array of wines.
Information centre
- Pandemic personal finance: Rob Carrick’s 10-point checklist of things you should have done by now to protect or improve your money situation. Tips for minimizing damage to your credit score; how to manage retirement anxiety during difficult times; and things to think about if you’re considering home delivery.
- Here are the expectations for self-isolation; tips for managing anxiety and protecting your mental health; and what to do if you think you have the virus, and what you can do to help slow the spread of coronavirus. How to break a bad habit (like touching your face).
- The best foods to eat to maintain an immune system-friendly diet; and how to keep a healthy diet while working from home; four eating tips when working from home; and five mistakes that might cause you to gain unwanted weight. Here are the essentials to stock up on and how to shop safely for groceries; the best pantry staples and how to stop stress-eating. What to cook with rhubarb (aside from pie).
- Here’s what you should do if you are newly laid off; how to apply for CERB, EI, and other financial benefits; how the CRA might identify CERB fraud; and other coronavirus and employment questions answered. What to do if your employees don’t return to work because they want to collect CERB.
What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.