Coronavirus Update: Florida sets single-day record of cases as U.S. celebrates July 4

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

In Canada, there have been at least 105,313 cases reported. In the last week 2,109 new cases were announced, 3 per cent fewer than the previous week.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, there have been at least 10,869,739 cases confirmed and 521,298 deaths reported..

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A girl is seen through the window of a vehicle taking part in a four car 4th of July parade amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Galveston, Texas, U.S., July 4, 2020. ADREES LATIF/Reuters

Number of the day

11,445

Florida logged a record number of people testing positive for the coronavirus — 11,445, a single day record. The latest count brings the total number of cases in the state to 190,052.

Coronavirus in Canada

PEI reported three coronavirus cases — the province’s first new cases since April. The province’s chief public health officer says the cases have no connection to the Atlantic bubble opening on Friday, or seasonal residents.

reported three coronavirus cases — the province’s first new cases since April. The province’s chief public health officer says the cases have no connection to the Atlantic bubble opening on Friday, or seasonal residents. Starting on Tuesday, health officials in Saskatchewan say long-term care home residents can have two family members or support persons visit them, with one person allowed in the facility at a time.

say long-term care home residents can have two family members or support persons visit them, with one person allowed in the facility at a time. Migrant workers across Canada staged a multi-city protest calling for greater rights and protections.

In Ottawa, the mayor says he is working toward making cloth masks mandatory indoors in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 while restarting the economy.

Jim Watson says he and a councillor will bring forward a motion on July 15 to create a bylaw mandating the use of masks in indoor public spaces.

Toronto has already passed a mandatory mask bylaws, which will go into effect on July 7. In Windsor, masks have been mandatory for weeks.

Coronavirus around the world

WHO discontinued its multi-country trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 after they failed to reduce death.

In an effort to encourage residents to adhere to health orders on the Fourth of July weekend, California ’s governor said counties could “jeopardize their eligibility for state funding” if they fail to abide by social distancing and mask-wearing requirements.

’s governor said counties could “jeopardize their eligibility for state funding” if they fail to abide by social distancing and mask-wearing requirements. U.S. President Donald Trump extended the small business pandemic loan application to August 8 for Americans to apply for relief loans under a federal aid program to help businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Globe opinion

John Carpay: “For a province that could summarize its cultural zeitgeist in a single word – freedom – Alberta is home to some of the worst government transgressions against democracy during the COVID-19 crisis.”

“For a province that could summarize its cultural zeitgeist in a single word – freedom – Alberta is home to some of the worst government transgressions against democracy during the COVID-19 crisis.” R.M. Vaughan: “As Canada rushes relentlessly toward this uncanny, parallel normality, we need to have a national conversation about COVID-19 post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD, a multisymptom psychological response to trauma that includes panic attacks and social estrangement). We can’t move forward without doing so.”

“As Canada rushes relentlessly toward this uncanny, parallel normality, we need to have a national conversation about COVID-19 post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD, a multisymptom psychological response to trauma that includes panic attacks and social estrangement). We can’t move forward without doing so.” The Editorial Board: “The last thing Canada needs, and the last thing Canadians can endure, would be a premature declaration of “mission accomplished,” followed by a new virus wildfire that locks us all up again.”

Distractions

Open this photo in gallery Eric Risberg/The Associated Press

🍷 For the wine connoisseurs: More celebrities are getting into the wine game and the demand has been there to meet them.

Last week, Austin Post’s (known as Post Malone) new South-of-France rosé, Maison No. 9, sold out its initial online release at $21.99 a bottle.

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker is the latest celebrity to join the trend, releasing a ripe and refreshing Marlborough sauvignon blanc in Canada.

star Sarah Jessica Parker is the latest celebrity to join the trend, releasing a ripe and refreshing Marlborough sauvignon blanc in Canada. Wayne Gretzky’s Niagara-on-the-Lake winery now offers a selection of whiskies and some new beer releases alongside an array of wines.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.