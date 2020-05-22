Coronavirus Update: Brazil reports more than 20,000 total deaths, as case counts across Latin America surge

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Greens apply for CEWS
- China pulls economic targets, signalling long recovery ahead
- Case counts in Brazil and Mexico surge
In Canada, 82,415 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 30 days ago. There have also been 42,482 recoveries and 6,245 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 1,467,860 tests.
Worldwide, 5,159,291 cases confirmed, 1,986,147 recoveries and 335,396 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Photo of the day
Number of the day
10 per cent
Canadian retail sales plunged a record 10 per cent in March, the largest on record according to StatsCan.
- In March, about 40 per cent of retailers closed their stores, while retail e-commerce jumped 40.4 per cent year-over-year.
In a preliminary flash estimate, Statscan said retail sales in April could fall 15.6 per cent.
Coronavirus in Canada
There are currently at least 2,559 hospitalized cases, a 13% drop from a week ago. Of those 345 are in intensive care.
- Starting Monday, restaurants, barber shops and hair salons in Calgary and Brooks, Alberta, can reopen.
- Universal childcare is essential to reopening British Columbia’s economy, advocates said.
- For the first time in four days, Manitoba reported new coronavirus cases today.
- New Brunswick moved to the second phase of its reopening plan today, allowing hair salons to reopen. People can expand their social “bubbles” to include close friends and family.
- In Newfoundland and Labrador, outdoor tennis can resume immediately; pet grooming services can reopen on Monday. The province has not reported new cases in two weeks.
In Ottawa, the federal Liberal, Conservative, NDP and Greens have applied for the wage subsidy program. The Bloc Québécois did not apply.
- The federal parties said the pandemic had a negative impact on their operations, citing a halt to in-person fundraising, a decline in donations, and other unexpected expenses.
- The subsidy will help them keep employees on staff, the parties indicated.
Still in Ottawa: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said testing and contact tracing efforts are essential to containing the pandemic now and in the future. Ottawa will help efforts to test and trace, he said, noting efforts must increase.
- Nationally, the provinces and territories are testing less than half of the roughly 60,000 people Dr. Tam said should be the daily target.
- The federal government is helping procure swabs and other key testing materials, Trudeau said, and hopes to recommend a contact tracing smartphone app next month.
And: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is proposing a motion to declare Parliament an essential service so a limited number of MPs can resume their duties in the House. Scheer proposed 50 MPs return to “normal” sittings of the House.
And: Canada’s spy agency, CSIS, warned academics and corporations they are at risk of espionage or intellectual property theft by foreign agents.
Coronavirus around the world
- Mexico and Brazil, the two largest countries in South America, reported record new case numbers. Brazil reported more than 20,000 deaths and 300,000 confirmed cases, but experts say undertesting means the true number is significantly higher. Mexico recently reported 400 deaths a day, and new infections have yet to peak. The country’s President continues to play down the threat of the virus.
- President Donald Trump declared churches, synagogues and mosques “essential services," and urged governors across the United States to allow them to reopen this weekend. The country is planning a massive effort to find a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020. A study in the Lancet found hydroxychloroquine, the drug touted and taken by President Trump, was tied to an increased risk of death in hospitalized patients.
- The coronavirus outbreak in Russia has begun to abate, said President Vladimir Putin. The country has the second-most cases worldwide, and a mortality rate of 1 per cent, a low figure that has led to suspicious the country is under-reporting its death toll.
Also today: The coronavirus pandemic is inflicting heavy damage on the global fight against HIV and tuberculosis, experts say. “I have worked on tuberculosis for two decades, and I have never been more scared,” said one health expert.
Coronavirus and business
China is abandoning specific economic targets for the coming year, a signal the government does not expect an quick economic recovery.
- The government said it will earmark nearly $400-billion for local governments.
- “The government has emphasized tremendously on job stability. This means jobs are a challenge, employment is a challenge,” in rental costs and subsidies for consumption.
“The government has emphasized tremendously on job stability. This means jobs are a challenge, employment is a challenge,” one economist said.
How will COVID-19 change our daily life?
The Globe and Mail assembled a wide list of ways COVID-19 and its aftereffects will transform society. Daily life is one part of that series: The others focus on national, urban and foreign affairs, and business.
Question: What will our daily lives look like in the future?
We will wear masks: “I will gladly wear a mask in public for as long as necessary – marking my inclusion in the reason-loving tribe of sheeple – but for purely selfish reasons I will be extremely glad to never have to wear one again, once we have a vaccine. ... This is not the world I want to live in. But this, for the moment, is the world we do live in."
Also in the future:
- We will never shake hands again
- We will stick to the clique
- And: Helicopter parents will hover even closer
An act of kindness
Delivering food to low-income seniors around Toronto
When Adam Zivo’s mother returned to Canada from an overseas trip in March, she went into self-isolation and had to rely on family and friends to deliver food.
His mother’s plight made Mr. Zivo, 28, reflect on how less fortunate people cope with self-isolation. “I realized that my family had the capacity to get things to her door,” he said from his home in Toronto. “And I thought there are all of these people who don’t have that available to them.”
That led to the creation of LifeCrates, a non-profit service that delivers food to low-income seniors around Toronto.
Distractions
🥔For the couch potato: Five underrated comedy movies to stream
- Ready or Not: A tale of a young bride struggling to survive her wedding night with the in-laws from literal Hell (ie., Satan devotees)
- A Simple Favor: The movies contains trappings of an airport page-turner, but its mystery elements are infused with a uniquely Feig-ian sensibility, equal parts broad comedy and ironic winks.
- Living in Oblivion: Revisiting this small-but-sharp 1995 comedy looking at the many missteps of an indie filmmaker trying to make his masterpiece.
More Globe reporting and opinion
- Coronavirus dispatches from an ER physician: “My hands are raw. I’ve washed them a thousand times, rinsed them in alcohol a thousand more. I’ve always done this, of course, but it’s become compulsive. They sting up to the wrist.”
- The pandemic is taking a financial toll on many lawyers, and law societies are not doing enough to help, members of the profession say.
- André Picard: “How is it possible that we have only now, at the end of May, figured out that we don’t have enough people doing contact tracing?”
- Elizabeth Renzetti: “Amazon’s workers were heroes until they weren’t: This month the company cut the puny $2/hour bonus that they’d been paying during the first part of the COVID-19 crisis .. [and] replaced the bonus with a T-shirt that says, ‘Thanks to you, together we’ll deliver.’”
- Eric Reguly: “Governments lunged into the nationalization game in the autumn of 2008, when the financial crisis shredded banks alive. The novel coronavirus crisis will force them to make a repeat performance.”
