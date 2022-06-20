Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:
- For shrinking minority, masking up creates tension in public spaces as COVID-19 measures expire
- The CDC recommended COVID-19 vaccines for kids as young as 6 months, allowing a nationwide rollout to start next week in the U.S.
- Pandemic learning gaps have parents digging deep to put their kids in private school
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- As mask and vaccine mandates expire, those who continue to mask in public are a shrinking minority. Some find themselves glared at in grocery stores or questioned by strangers on the street.
- More parents in Canada who experienced challenges with remote learning are considering private school for their children. It’s forcing some to make difficult financial decisions, such as postponing mortgage payments and delaying retirement, to foot the bill.
- The federal government plans to move forward with a motion allowing MPs to appear virtually for an another year, a rule that was introduced at the start of the pandemic.
- Public transit users in Quebec are no longer required to wear masks, as of Saturday.
- The U.S. has paved the way for a nationwide rollout to vaccinate children as young as six months old starting next week after the CDC recommended COVID-19 vaccines for that age group.
- The world’s biggest gambling hub Macau began its second day of mass COVID-19 testing on Monday after dozens of locally transmitted cases were discovered over the weekend.
Pandemic recovery
- Global airlines battered by COVID-19 seem confident of narrowing their losses but still face challenges such as labour shortages at airports, industry executives said at a recent aviation summit.
- TD’s investment banking division is pivoting to a hybrid model of three days in the office as a way to retain employees and transition back to in-person work as the workforce shifts into pandemic recovery.
- As the COVID-19 threat recedes, beer, wine and spirits makers are now under new pressure as inflation raises the cost of aluminum cans, glass wine bottles and carton boxes.
- House prices in Canada’s suburbs grew faster than in downtown areas during the pandemic as remote work spurred a preference for bigger homes, new research says.
- Two Alberta tourist towns, Banff and Canmore, have decided that one type of pandemic measure is worth keeping: summertime road closings that have turned their main thoroughfares into bustling outdoor pedestrian malls.
- Did your workout get derailed by COVID-19 (or something else)? Here’s how to safely get back into a fitness routine
- White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive for COVID-19, according to the White House.
- Unifor Local 444 says an arbitrator has ruled that Stellantis Canada’s mandatory vaccine policy will have to end.
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future
- Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap
