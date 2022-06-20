Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

For shrinking minority, masking up creates tension in public spaces as COVID-19 measures expire

The CDC recommended COVID-19 vaccines for kids as young as 6 months, allowing a nationwide rollout to start next week in the U.S.

Pandemic learning gaps have parents digging deep to put their kids in private school

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

