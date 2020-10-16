Coronavirus Update: York Region returns to modified Stage 2 after Ford announces tighter restrictions

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Ontario’s York Region to return to a modified Stage 2
- Canada added an average 2,300 cases per day in the last week
- Doctors warn Europe is at a turning point as coronavirus cases rise
In Canada, there have been at least 194,106 cases reported. In the last week 14,985 new cases were announced, 0.7% more than the previous week. There have also been at least 163,644 recoveries and 9,722 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 9,345,298 tests.
Worldwide, there have been at least 38,917,80338,917,803 cases confirmed and 1,098,254 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening • Mask-wearing rules • Back to school guide • Essential resources
Photo of the day
Coronavirus in Canada
- Ontario announced York Region will return to a modified Stage 2, closing indoor restaurants and gyms, and lowering the cap on gatherings starting Monday. Meanwhile, the Toronto District School Board pushed the next chance for elementary students to switch between online and in-class learning to January.
- Listuguj First Nation, near the Quebec-New Brunswick border, is reported its first COVID-19 case.
- Nova Scotia will offer $50-million in loans to larger operators in the hard-hit tourism industry.
Canada’s national COVID-19 case count has climbed by an average of 2,300 cases per day over the past seven days, while an average of 20 people per day die from the illness, the chief public health officer said.
Coronavirus around the world
- During competing town halls last night, Joe Biden and President Trump both discussed the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Biden blamed Trump for the country’s failed response to COVID-19, which has killed more than 217,690, while Trump defended his efforts.
- As cases rise across Europe, doctors are warning that the continent is at a turning point, with ICUs in many cities likely to reach capacity in the coming weeks. Many governments are wary of another set of national lockdowns like those in the spring that devastated economies, and are instead turning to more targeted restrictions.
- In New Zealand, life has returned mostly to normal, though its borders remain closed, and its economy shrank 12.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2020. Voters in the country cast ballots on Saturday in a national election.
Coronavirus and business
The CEO of Air Canada, who has repeatedly criticized Canada’s COVID-19 measures as “blanket prohibitions,” will retire in February after finalizing the company’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Deputy CEO Michael Rousseau will take over.
Also today: Drug manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc. disputes the findings of the World Health Organization’s clinical trial that concluded the antiviral drug remdesivir has little or no impact on a patient’s chances of surviving COVID-19.
And: Pfizer says the earliest COVID-19 vaccine application to FDA would come after the November 4 election, possibly in late November.
Globe opinion
- Andrew Coyne: Herd immunity is a great COVD-19 strategy, if you don’t mind the millions of dead
- Nadine Sander-Green: I have a chronic illness. I know what the COVID-19 long-haulers are going through
- Michael Warner: To beat the second wave, we must focus on high-risk communities
More reporting
- Two Toronto-area school boards are changing their online learning plans, to simplify the logistical nightmare presented by increasing demand for remote learning.
- Pitching in: Halloween treasure hunt aims to raise money and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis Canada
- Amplify: COVID-19 is teaching us all how to live with uncertainty. My illness means I’ve had practice
- Toronto FC will play in front of limited crowd in regular-season finale in East Hartford
Information centre
- Rob Carrick’s 10-point checklist of things you should have done by now to protect or improve your money situation. Tips for minimizing damage to your credit score; how to manage retirement anxiety during difficult times; and things to think about if you’re considering home delivery.
- Here are the expectations for self-isolation; tips for managing anxiety and protecting your mental health; and what to do if you think you have the virus. Wash your hands. How to break a bad habit (like touching your face). Is flying safe?
- The best foods to eat to maintain an immune system-friendly diet; and how to keep a healthy diet while working from home; four eating tips when working from home; and five mistakes that might cause you to gain unwanted weight. Here are the essentials to stock up on and how to shop safely for groceries; the best pantry staples and how to stop stress-eating. What to cook with rhubarb (aside from pie).
- Here’s what you should do if you are newly laid off; how to apply for CERB, EI, and other financial benefits; how the CRA might identify CERB fraud; and other coronavirus and employment questions answered. What to do if your employees don’t return to work because they want to collect CERB.
What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.