Coronavirus Update: York Region returns to modified Stage 2 after Ford announces tighter restrictions

In Canada, there have been at least 194,106 cases reported. In the last week 14,985 new cases were announced, 0.7% more than the previous week. There have also been at least 163,644 recoveries and 9,722 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 9,345,298 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 38,917,80338,917,803 cases confirmed and 1,098,254 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Open this photo in gallery The bronze sculpture Josephine And Her Cubs by artist Elke Kramer, sports a face mask in a park in downtown St. Joseph, Mich. Don Campbell/The Associated Press

Coronavirus in Canada

Canada’s national COVID-19 case count has climbed by an average of 2,300 cases per day over the past seven days, while an average of 20 people per day die from the illness, the chief public health officer said.

Coronavirus around the world

During competing town halls last night, Joe Biden and President Trump both discussed the coronavirus pandemic in the United States . Biden blamed Trump for the country’s failed response to COVID-19, which has killed more than 217,690, while Trump defended his efforts.

. Biden blamed Trump for the country’s failed response to COVID-19, which has killed more than 217,690, while Trump defended his efforts. As cases rise across Europe , doctors are warning that the continent is at a turning point, with ICUs in many cities likely to reach capacity in the coming weeks. Many governments are wary of another set of national lockdowns like those in the spring that devastated economies, and are instead turning to more targeted restrictions.

, doctors are warning that the continent is at a turning point, with ICUs in many cities likely to reach capacity in the coming weeks. Many governments are wary of another set of national lockdowns like those in the spring that devastated economies, and are instead turning to more targeted restrictions. In New Zealand, life has returned mostly to normal, though its borders remain closed, and its economy shrank 12.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2020. Voters in the country cast ballots on Saturday in a national election.

Coronavirus and business

The CEO of Air Canada, who has repeatedly criticized Canada’s COVID-19 measures as “blanket prohibitions,” will retire in February after finalizing the company’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Deputy CEO Michael Rousseau will take over.

Also today: Drug manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc. disputes the findings of the World Health Organization’s clinical trial that concluded the antiviral drug remdesivir has little or no impact on a patient’s chances of surviving COVID-19.

And: Pfizer says the earliest COVID-19 vaccine application to FDA would come after the November 4 election, possibly in late November.

Globe opinion

Andrew Coyne: Herd immunity is a great COVD-19 strategy, if you don’t mind the millions of dead

Herd immunity is a great COVD-19 strategy, if you don’t mind the millions of dead Nadine Sander-Green: I have a chronic illness. I know what the COVID-19 long-haulers are going through

I have a chronic illness. I know what the COVID-19 long-haulers are going through Michael Warner: To beat the second wave, we must focus on high-risk communities

