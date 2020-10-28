Coronavirus Update: Freeland says Ottawa isn’t ready to curb pandemic spending

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Fiscal targets will come, but emergency spending must stay for now, Freeland says
- Migrant care labourers detail exploitive working conditions during COVID-19 in new report
- Coronavirus deaths suddenly surge in Europe as hospital ICUs fill up, triggering French lockdown
In Canada, there have been at least 225,299 cases reported. In the last week 18,939 new cases were announced, 12 per cent more than the previous week.
There have also been at least 188,577 recoveries and 10,030 deaths. Today, 29 deaths were reported, compared to 28 yesterday.
Worldwide, there have been at least 43,951,086 cases confirmed and 1,166,748 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Photo of the day
Coronavirus in Canada
- In Quebec, 29 per cent of all new cases in the second week of October are tied to workplaces, a new report says. Also today, 200 gyms, yoga and dance studio owners are backing down from their pledge to open despite COVID-19 restrictions after the Premier threatened them with fines.
- In Ontario, Toronto City Council approved extending CafeTO, the outdoor dining program, until mid-April.
- A youth soccer club in British Columbia hired security to patrol sidelines after “borderline violent” confrontations over COVID-19 restrictions.
In Ottawa, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said emergency spending measures are still needed and will help Canada’s economy in the long term.
- In a speech today, Freeland outlined the government’s thinking ahead of another fiscal update, but did not announce new fiscal targets or policy measures. Further deficit spending is needed, she said, saying government believes it is affordable because of record low interest rates.
Migrant work amid COVID-19: A new report details the condition migrant care labourers are facing during the pandemic. As many as one in three report losing work, and those who retained employment report 14-hour work days, unpaid overtime and being treated like “vectors of disease,” the report for a migrants rights group says.
Mental health: “Multiple wheels are falling off the train”: Canadians are struggling with mental-health costs of COVID-19
Coronavirus around the world
- Some European countries will likely soon follow in France’s footsteps in reinstating pandemic restrictions to curb the second wave. The European pandemic death tally is suddenly soaring after weeks of slow increases, alarming governments whose hospital intensive-care units are filling up fast.
- Donald Trump is spending the U.S. presidential race’s final days keeping a whirlwind schedule aimed at focusing on anything but the coronavirus, while Joe Biden says he would not campaign on false promises about ending the pandemic.
Coronavirus and business
The Bank of Canada said it will reduce its Canadian government bond purchases to $4-billion a week while shifting more of its purchases to longer-term bonds, as the bank recalibrates its quantitative easing to deliver stimulus to an economy that it cautions is headed into a slowing and less certain phase of recovery.
Also today: The shortcomings in Employment Insurance, flagged for years by experts, have been exposed by the pandemic
Globe opinion
- Andrew Coyne: “The government’s behaviour over the past week – threatening to dissolve Parliament rather than accept a committee of inquiry into the WE Charity scandal, invoking the possible loss of life-saving vaccines should another committee look into its handling of the pandemic – suggests it has not yet come to terms with this.”
- Cathal Kelly: “From the off, it was clear [major-league baseball] players and coaches either didn’t understand the COVID-19 rules or didn’t care to follow them."
- Rita Trichur: “It’s often said the best thing that government can do for small business is just get out of the way. But the COVID-19 pandemic is turning that axiom on its head.”
- Paul Valée: “The work-from-home movement spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with advances in technology, present a unique opportunity to create jobs and economic empowerment for Indigenous communities.”
More reporting
- Long-term care cases accounted for 80 per cent of Canada’s COVID-19 deaths during first wave, according to the Chief Public Health officer Dr. Theresa Tam’s annual report
- The Ministry of Labour says a Catholic school teacher in Toronto has been charged after allegedly failing to wear a mask at work.
- In the United States, the stock market’s “fear gauge” jumps to highest level since June.
- Resume Review: After a COVID layoff, can this event manager transition into another career?
- Stepping up: This Newfoundland woman led a push to get fresh moose meat into local food banks during the pandemic
- With Cameo, Canadian celebrities find a direct line to fans during COVID-19 shutdowns
