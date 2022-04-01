Skip to main content
Lacy Atalick and Caora McKenna

Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Dr. Theresa Tam warns Canada is in a period of pandemic transition that might see further waves of COVID-19 cases this year.
  2. A Montreal-based research centre estimates there were between 18,000 and 32,000 new COVID-19 infections a day last week in Quebec.
  3. Opinion: COVID-19 is on the rise again, but politicians are acting like the pandemic is over

In the past seven days, there were 269 deaths announced, up 7 per cent over the same period. At least 4,002 people are being treated in hospitals. Canada’s inoculation rate is 14th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

A sign advising visitors to don face coverings stands outside the main entrance to UCHealth University of Colorado hospital, April 1 in Aurora, Colo.David Zalubowski/The Associated Press

Coronavirus in Canada

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said during a briefing today that Canada is observing a steady increase in the BA.2 variant.

  • Tam says continuing genomic surveillance will remain crucial for monitoring variants of concern.
  • “We anticipate that progress will not be linear, and there will likely be more bumps along the way, including resurgence in cases this spring, and likely also in the fall and winter,” Dr. Tam said

Coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus and business

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, an association of manufacturers and exporters worries the country will fall further behind competitors in peer nations without more support from Ottawa.

  • They’re pushing the federal government to add space in next week’s budget to help Canada become more productive, and lay investments to lure new companies as part of a push to simplify pandemic-strained supply chains.
  • The manufacturing sector is looking for tax incentives for companies to purchase new machinery, equipment and technology, and expansion of an existing federal fund that would see it provide $2.5-billion annually to support large-scale capital projects.

Also today: Facebook parent company Meta is no longer requiring COVID booster shots for staff in U.S. offices.

And: This investor is betting on Restaurant Brands International’s growth accelerating as economies reopen and the world learns to live with COVID-19.

Globe opinion

More reporting

