Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

In the past seven days, there were 228 deaths announced, down 25 per cent over the same period. At least 4,892 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

People gather to watch the procession of San Roque during Palm Sunday after processions were cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic, in Seville, Spain, on April 10.MARCELO DEL POZO/Reuters

Coronavirus in Canada

Reinfection from COVID-19 was considered unusual, but then the Omicron variant arrived.

Not all provinces and territories report reinfection rates, but in Ontario, public health says nearly 12,000 people have gotten COVID-19 twice since November 2020 with the current risk of reinfection deemed “high.”

Nazeem Muhajarine, an epidemiologist at the University of Saskatchewan, said unlike other variants Omicron is much better at working around immunity that’s either induced by vaccines or previous infections.

New sub-variants: The World Health Organization is tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the Omicron strain to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous. It has added BA.4 and BA.5, sister variants of the original BA.1 Omicron variant, to its list for monitoring.

Coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus and business

The federal government’s pandemic supports for businesses may end next month, as Ottawa looks to wind down two years of emergency spending.

The government announced the first of many emergency aid programs for businesses on April 9, 2020. The suite of funds eventually grew to include wage and rent subsidies, as well as emergency loan programs.

Economists have suggested that instead of incentivizing employers to keep workers on the payroll as designed, the stimulus has had a modest effect on the ability of insolvent firms to stay afloat. And research has shown that billions of dollars have gone to the bottom lines of already healthy companies (as a Globe and Mail investigation of publicly traded companies showed last year).

Also today: Handshake, or no? Morning muffins at the coffee station? What about masks? As pandemic restrictions lift across the country, many people will be seeing their colleagues in person again for the first time in a long while. Here are the dos and don’ts of going back to the office.

Globe opinion

More reporting

76ers’ Matisse Thybulle ineligible for playoff games in Toronto after revealing he’s not fully vaccinated

Information centre

