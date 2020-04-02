Coronavirus Update: Global coronavirus cases pass 1 million, over 52,700 deaths

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Open this photo in gallery In the parking garage of a funeral parlour in Barcelona, Spain, most of these coffins are deceased COVID-19 victims. Across the country, more than 10,000 have died of COVID-19. NACHO DOCE/Reuters

Coronavirus in Canada

At least 11,117 cases reported, which is more than double the number from 6 days ago. There have been least 1,898 recoveries and 130 deaths.

Health ministries across the country are unearthing unused ventilators from government stockpiles and rushing to buy some of the few still for sale as they work to put to rest doubts about whether Canada has enough intensive care beds and ventilators to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with provincial and territorial leaders later tonight. They will discuss the availability and accuracy of COVID-19 data and projections.

The Prime Minister committed to improve data sharing, and to release internal projections with the public. The government is working to ensure cross-country data is accurate and it being put through the best-to-worst-case models, he said.

The government will share more accurate models so Canadians can better understand the spread of the virus and the duration of the public health crisis.

So far, provincial data has varied, and transparency around internal projections has been limited.

Also today: The Canadian military said it is ready to deploy to Indigenous and northern communities if required.

The military plans include air-medical evacuations to get people to hospital, and provision of supplies, nursing stations and small field hospitals.

Some reservists will be hired within the week to help conduct humanitarian activities in remote communities as needed.

1 million

Around the world, there are at least one million confirmed COVID-19 cases. The death toll has passed 50,000.

Open this photo in gallery An electronic billboard urging sick people to stay home is shown on an otherwise bustling main street in downtown Stockholm on Wednesday. Sweden has bucked the international trend of shutting down its economy in response to the coronavirus pandemic. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

1,007,977 cases confirmed around the world; with 210,055 recoveries and 52,771 deaths reported.

The head of the European Commission apologized to Italy for a lack of solidarity from Europe in tackling its coronavirus crisis, but promised greater help in dealing with the economic fallout.

for a lack of solidarity from Europe in tackling its coronavirus crisis, but promised greater help in dealing with the economic fallout. While other European countries are under strict lockdowns, people in Sweden can still go to school, drink at pubs and mingle in parks and streets. The country’s chief epidemiologist says the unusual measures are rooted in national values of voluntarism and trust – but not everyone thinks they will work.

can still go to school, drink at pubs and mingle in parks and streets. The country’s chief epidemiologist says the unusual measures are rooted in national values of voluntarism and trust – but not everyone thinks they will work. India will pull out of a three-week lockdown in phases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, as officials battle to contain the country’s biggest cluster of coronavirus infections in the capital, New Delhi.

will pull out of a three-week lockdown in phases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, as officials battle to contain the country’s biggest cluster of coronavirus infections in the capital, New Delhi. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s closest aides refused to support his plan to relax coronavirus rules to keep the economy going, according to two sources with knowledge of an emergency cabinet meeting called over the weekend.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s closest aides refused to support his plan to relax coronavirus rules to keep the economy going, according to two sources with knowledge of an emergency cabinet meeting called over the weekend. In the United States, Democrats announced they were postponing their presidential nominating convention until August, an unprecedented move that shows how the coronavirus is reshaping the battle for the White House.

Democrats announced they were postponing their presidential nominating convention until August, an unprecedented move that shows how the coronavirus is reshaping the battle for the White House. Some African countries will have more than 10,000 coronavirus cases by the end of April, health officials projected, as the continent least equipped to treat serious infections has an “enormous gap” in the number of ventilators and other critical items.

A potential truce in the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia hoisted crude futures from their lowest levels in nearly 20 years, sparking a relief rally in Canadian energy stocks ravaged by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Meanwhile: Amid the novel coronavirus crisis, Linda Hasenfratz and her company, auto-parts giant Linamar Corp., are teaming up with other auto-parts makers to help a small Brampton, Ont.-based firm, O-Two Medical Technologies, produce 10,000 ventilators in a matter of months for the Ontario government.

Question: Anxiety and stress around the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping me up at night. How can I get some sleep?

Answer: The Globe’s Wency Leung asked sleep experts for their advice. Some key takeaways:

Not sleeping is a normal response to an abnormal situation. It’s okay if you’re not sleeping well, but don’t use over-the-counter sleep medication. Try meditation and breathing techniques to wind down before bed and if you wake up in the night, do not look at a screen. If you are sleep-deprived, you’re more likely to be stressed and irritable. Make sure sleep is a priority.

Open this photo in gallery A volunteer grocery service helps isolated low-income seniors. The Globe and Mail

A friendly neighbourhood hotline

OpenLab, a member of Toronto’s University Health Network, saw a need to help low-income seniors get groceries while isolating. Within 10 days they turned around a year’s worth of research into a hotline with hundreds of volunteers ready to help.

In place of on-field baseball action postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Globe and Mail brings you a computer-simulated tournament involving four of the greatest Canadian teams, using the statistics-based software of the sports-game company Strat-O-Matic. The first-round best-of-seven-game series pits the 1985 Blue Jays against their World Series-winning counterparts from 1993, while on the other side of the bracket, the 1981 Expos take on the 1994 Montreal squad.

Open this photo in gallery Game 6 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia at SkyDome in Toronto on Oct. 23, 1993. Blue Jay players celebrate their victory at end of the game. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Read the recap and boxscores for game No. 4 of the all-Jays series.

