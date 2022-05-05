Skip to main content
Samantha Edwards and Rebecca Zamon
Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

  1. Global COVID-19 death rate triple the amount previously reported, according to estimates by World Health Organization
  2. Toronto Pearson urges Ottawa to boost security staffing levels as airports complain of long waits for screening
  3. U.S. limits use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risks

In the past seven days, there were 493 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 3 per cent over the same period. At least 6,349 people are being treated in hospitals and 418 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 13th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

